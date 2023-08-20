With 33% stake, 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in 1stdibs.Com implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 33% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of 1stdibs.Com, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 1stdibs.Com?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that 1stdibs.Com does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 1stdibs.Com, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.2% of 1stdibs.Com. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Benchmark with 19% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 5.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. David Rosenblatt, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of 1stdibs.Com

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$12m worth of the US$157m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over 1stdibs.Com. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 32% stake in 1stdibs.Com. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 1stdibs.Com better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for 1stdibs.Com you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

