332,000 Pounds of Bellamy's Infant Milk Formula Hits US Shores to Address Formula Shortage

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian brand Bellamy's Organic has been permitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell its infant milk formula in the U.S. to help address the country's ongoing, market-wide formula shortage.

166,000 32oz (900g) tins of Bellamy's Organic baby formula (about 332 thousand pounds or 4.77 million full-sized, 8-oz bottles) will take off from Melbourne, Australia, on 7 Sept. and arrive in Dallas, Texas, soon after.

Once cleared in the U.S., Bellamy's Organic will work with retailers to ensure products are available for American parents and carers to purchase as quickly as possible, initially via Amazon, with an extended list of retailers to follow in the coming months.

Bellamy's Organic has been working closely with the FDA, USDA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to deliver their premium organic formula to the USA, assisting American Moms, Dads and carers during this shortage.

Bellamy's Organic was one of less than 20 companies globally to successfully be appointed by the FDA to sell their products, following applications by hundreds of suppliers to help.

The first products available to American families are:

Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula Step 1 (0-6 months,) and

Bellamy's Organic Follow-On Formula Step 2 (6-12 months).

Bellamy's Organic was founded in 2004 by an Aussie mother based in clean, green Tasmania, Australia. The founding mission was to make simple, tasty, nutritious organic infant baby formula and baby food, free from pesticides, artificial fertilisers, growth hormones, antibiotics and GMO ingredients.

Bellamy's Organic today continues to prioritise nutrition and science, with premium ingredients to deliver products formulated to meet the nutritional needs of children globally if not exclusively breastfeeding.

Shae Rickards, Global Nutrition Manager and Paediatric Dietitian of Bellamy's Organic, said, "Millions of American parents are still struggling to get their hands on safe, premium and nutritious infant formula. Bellamy's Organic is committed to assisting the U.S. with supply at this critical time.

"Our products available in the U.S. are made in Australia from premium ingredients," she said.

"We adhere to strict Australian food safety standards, and look forward to providing families with peace of mind that they are accessing a safe product," she said.

The Bellamy's Organic brand has never experienced a major recall or product safety issue.

Bellamy's Organic awaits the FDA's further guidance about how it may facilitate potential distribution and long-term supply of Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula products in the U.S. beyond November.

About Bellamy's Organic

At Bellamy's Organic, we pride ourselves on producing safe, wholesome, nutritious, organic foods for babies, toddlers and children. So that from the outset they develop mindful and healthy eating habits. Take a closer look at our credentials, our story, our stockists and our product range at bellamysorganic.com.

