U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,185.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,048.00
    +29.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.30
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    +0.20 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9904
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    +0.63 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1485
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3680
    +1.6110 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,752.04
    -1,226.50 (-6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.14
    -30.36 (-6.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.17
    -46.27 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

332,000 Pounds of Bellamy's Infant Milk Formula Hits US Shores to Address Formula Shortage

Bellamy's Organic
·3 min read
Image
Image

Bellamy's Organic infant formula step 1 (0-6months)

Bellamy's Organic infant formula step 1 (0-6months)
Bellamy's Organic infant formula step 1 (0-6months)

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian brand Bellamy's Organic has been permitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell its infant milk formula in the U.S. to help address the country's ongoing, market-wide formula shortage.

166,000 32oz (900g) tins of Bellamy's Organic baby formula (about 332 thousand pounds or 4.77 million full-sized, 8-oz bottles) will take off from Melbourne, Australia, on 7 Sept. and arrive in Dallas, Texas, soon after.

Once cleared in the U.S., Bellamy's Organic will work with retailers to ensure products are available for American parents and carers to purchase as quickly as possible, initially via Amazon, with an extended list of retailers to follow in the coming months.

Bellamy's Organic has been working closely with the FDA, USDA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to deliver their premium organic formula to the USA, assisting American Moms, Dads and carers during this shortage.

Bellamy's Organic was one of less than 20 companies globally to successfully be appointed by the FDA to sell their products, following applications by hundreds of suppliers to help.

The first products available to American families are:

  • Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula Step 1 (0-6 months,) and

  • Bellamy's Organic Follow-On Formula Step 2 (6-12 months).

Bellamy's Organic was founded in 2004 by an Aussie mother based in clean, green Tasmania, Australia. The founding mission was to make simple, tasty, nutritious organic infant baby formula and baby food, free from pesticides, artificial fertilisers, growth hormones, antibiotics and GMO ingredients.

Bellamy's Organic today continues to prioritise nutrition and science, with premium ingredients to deliver products formulated to meet the nutritional needs of children globally if not exclusively breastfeeding.

Shae Rickards, Global Nutrition Manager and Paediatric Dietitian of Bellamy's Organic, said, "Millions of American parents are still struggling to get their hands on safe, premium and nutritious infant formula. Bellamy's Organic is committed to assisting the U.S. with supply at this critical time.

"Our products available in the U.S. are made in Australia from premium ingredients," she said.

"We adhere to strict Australian food safety standards, and look forward to providing families with peace of mind that they are accessing a safe product," she said.

The Bellamy's Organic brand has never experienced a major recall or product safety issue.

Bellamy's Organic awaits the FDA's further guidance about how it may facilitate potential distribution and long-term supply of Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula products in the U.S. beyond November.

For all media enquiries please contact: 

Chloe Jeffers | chloe.jeffers@communicado.com.au | +61 401 914 522

Alexandra Brudenell | alex.brudenell@communicado.com.au | +61 402 442 721

About Bellamy's Organic

At Bellamy's Organic, we pride ourselves on producing safe, wholesome, nutritious, organic foods for babies, toddlers and children. So that from the outset they develop mindful and healthy eating habits. Take a closer look at our credentials, our story, our stockists and our product range at bellamysorganic.com.

Related Files

332,000 pounds of Bellamy's infant milk formula hits US shores to address formula shortage.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Bellamy's Organic infant formula step 1 (0-6months)


image of Bellamy's Organic formula tin



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • 5 Tips for Making Perfect No-Bake Cheesecake

    What you need to know about the filling, crust, chilling, and more.

  • McDonald’s brings back menu item not seen since the 1980s. Here’s when you can get it

    Hint: It’s sweet!

  • 50 Crock-Pot Chili Recipes That Are As Effortless As They Are Delicious

    Crock-Pot chili recipes are delicious, hearty, economical and perfect for sweater season. The best part? These 50 recipes are so simple to make and will definitely feed a crowd! Just put all of the ingredients in your Crock Pot in the morning and let it slow cook for 4-6 hours on the LOW setting or ...

  • 'All hands on deck' as NASCAR works with OEMs, teams to identify fire solutions

    NASCAR is continuing to investigate the cause of — and solution for — a fire under the hood of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “it’s all hands on deck” as NASCAR works […]

  • ‘I hate to be cheap’: With sky-high inflation, is it still acceptable to arrive at a friend’s house for dinner with just one bottle of wine?

    ‘I’ve been thinking a lot about the cost of living, and how house prices, rent and food prices contribute to how we socialize with friends.’

  • The 14 Best Breakfasts At Walt Disney World

    The most important meal of the day at the happiest place on Earth.

  • Solar Foods wants to replace industrial animal farming with a high-tech protein harvest

    Fermentation has a long, rich history in food production, from beer and wine to yogurt and cheese, leavened bread and coffee, miso and tempeh, sauerkraut and kimchi, to name just a few of the tasty things we can consume thanks to a chemical process thought to date back to the Neolithic period. The industrial biotech startup is working on bringing a novel protein to market -- one it says will offer a nutritious, sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins. The product, a single-cell protein it's branding Solein, is essentially an edible bacteria; a single-cell microbe grown using gas fermentation.

  • McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition

    Last week, some fans of McDonald's hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the menu announcing that all-day breakfast would be served from Oct. 5 was from 2015, when the chain first launched its all-day breakfast menu. In the following seven years, McDonald's breakfast availability has gone through endless tweaks and changes.

  • The 9 Best Restaurants At Epcot And What You Should Order

    Eat and drink your way around the world!

  • America's Largest Pizza Chain Is Currently Offering 20% Off All Menu Items

    A pizza night might be in the cards for you and your family this week. The largest pizza chain in the country is treating customers to a major price cut in order to give them a break amid the never-ending cycle of growing prices.Domino's is known for frequently offering value deals and coupons on select items. But starting now, for a limited time, the pizza giant is discounting its entire menu by 20%—that's everything from pizza and pasta to drinks and desserts.RELATED: The World's Largest Pizza

  • You Should Treat Yourself at the Grocery Store

    When you get home after a huge grocery haul and put everything away, the last thing you have the energy for is cooking. Yet, you’re usually starving which brings out the temptation to order a mea so you don’t have to cook. Then, you feel guilty for ordering food when there’s a fridge full of newly purchased food meant to steer you away from ordering out. It becomes a never-ending cycle of completing your to-do list and feeling like you deserve a reward but at the same time not wanting to undo yo

  • Hamilton Was in the Wrong Engine Mode When Verstappen Passed

    The mistake reduced power output as he tried to fight off a Red Bull that already had a pace advantage.

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

    SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...

  • Three recipes to help you master Asian flavours at home

    Philli Armitage-Mattin’s new book helps you understand your palate, so you can cook the food you love to eat every time, writes Prudence Wade

  • 8 Secrets Steakhouses Don't Want You to Know

    Having dinner at a steakhouse is a treat, no bones about it. Whether it's for a high-powered business meeting or to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, the meal you'll get at a steakhouse may be the best thing you eat all year. But that's only true in terms of taste, your glamorous steakhouse experience may have some secrets you aren't aware of.In terms of cost, a steakhouse dinner can leave you feeling like your bank account got a bit overcooked. In terms of fat and salt, a steakhouse dinner c

  • Aarti Sequeira’s One-pot Chicken & Orzo Dish Is Perfect for Busy School Days

    With school back in session, life just got a bit more chaotic. After-school activities, playdates, and sports all leave you with less time to prepare dinner at the end of the day. Luckily, Aarti Sequeira shared one of her favorite one-pot meals that comes together in a snap and leaves you with minimal clean-up at […]

  • SNAP 2022: What Items Are Eligible for Purchase With Your EBT Food Stamps?

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is the largest federal nutritional assistance program in the U.S. SNAP helps boost the purchasing power of low-income households via a monthly...

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use Your EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Soda?

    SNAP, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, provides food assistance to low- and no-income households across. The U.S. SNAP benefits can only be...

  • Red miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak

    It goes particularly well in a sweet-savory marinade for grilled skirt steak, amplifying the meat’s beefiness and balancing the sugars in Asian chili-garlic sauce. In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we preferred red miso for its rich flavor, which is deeper than the more common white miso (though white also would be delicious). For a double dose of flavor, we use it in the sauce and the marinade, which also includes soy sauce, sesame oil and a bit of white sugar.