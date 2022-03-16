U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

339% Growth Sees diDNA Ranked No. 39 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·4 min read

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that diDNA is No. 39 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

diDNA logo (PRNewsfoto/diDNA)
diDNA logo (PRNewsfoto/diDNA)

"It's an incredible achievement for diDNA to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. Our position as number 39 couldn't have been accomplished without the amazing work our team puts in every day to push the publisher ecosystem forward. We see a tremendous amount of opportunity for further growth within the category as we continue to optimize ad revenue for publishers, fueling notable gains for everyone in our network," said Deke Hooper, diDNA CEO.

Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. diDNA anticipates hiring for multiple roles in data analytics, development, ad tech operations, and finance in 2022 and projects strong growth with a focus on the expansion of video and connected TV (CTV), new products within the tech stack, and an expanded sales and marketing program.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.'

To view the complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, please visit inc.com/southeast.

About diDNA

diDNA, based in Orlando, FL, was founded in 2016 and is one of the world's leading ad tech providers for the publisher ecosystem. diDNA's ad management platform maximizes ad revenue through a holistic approach including core ad tech, access to 70+ demand partners, and a dedicated tech team committed to developing tools that drive industry-leading results.

Currently, the company works with over 50,000 publisher properties providing automated tools, hands-on management, and a product suite designed to empower and instantly increase revenue for everyone within the publisher and advertising community. diDNA prides itself on developing a "culture of no competition" to foster strong industry relationships, thus quickly becoming the bedrock of the publisher advertising world.

Visit www.didna.io, follow them on LinkedIn and subscribe to the diDNA Dialogues YouTube channel for more information and company news.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/339-growth-sees-didna-ranked-no-39-on-inc-magazines-list-of-the-southeast-regions-fastest-growing-private-companies-301503483.html

SOURCE diDNA

