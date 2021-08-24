$ 34.49 bn growth in Software Testing Services Market | Increasing Adoption of Mobile Testing to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The software testing services market has the potential to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities with Software Testing Services Market by Product, Geography, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the software testing market is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by product, the BSFI segment is leading the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The software testing services market has the potential to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing adoption of mobile testing is notably driving the software testing services market growth, although factors such as the availability of open-source and free testing tools may impede the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this software testing services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software Testing Services Market is segmented as below:

Product

End-user

Geography

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software testing services market report covers the following areas:

Software Testing Services Market Size

Software Testing Services Market Trends

Software Testing Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the availability of cloud-based software testing services as one of the prime reasons driving the Software Testing Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist software testing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software testing services market across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors

