34 Best and Worst Cities for Affordable Condos

dbvirago / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Purchasing a condo can be a more affordable route to homeownership compared to buying a traditional single-family home. The median condo price is still under $300,000 in most major cities, Zoocasa reported.

Be Aware: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

However, affordability doesn’t just depend on the list price — what’s affordable to a buyer in a city with higher wages could be unaffordable to a buyer in a city where workers earn less. To find the most and least affordable cities to buy a condo, Zoocasa analyzed median condo price data in 34 markets across the U.S. and calculated how many months it would take a homebuyer earning the median household income to save for an 8% down payment — the typical down payment for a first-time homebuyer.

Here’s a look at how the cities ranked, from most to least affordable for condo buyers.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio

Median condo price: $167,000

8% down payment: $13,360

Median household income: $59,593

Months of income the down payment represents: 2.7 months

Find Out: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

Explore More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Places I’d Buy a Vacation Home If I Had $500,000

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

©Shutterstock.com

Albany, New York

Median condo price: $260,000

8% down payment: $20,800

Median household income: $77,049

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.2 months

Trending: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Median condo price: $352,400

8% down payment: $28,192

Median household income: $101,722

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.3 months

lovingav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Kentucky

Median condo price: $214,800

8% down payment: $17,184

Median household income: $63,114

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.3 months

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tallahassee, Florida

Median condo price: $195,000

8% down payment: $15,600

Median household income: $52,899

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.5 months

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

Median condo price: $284,200

8% down payment: $22,736

Median household income: $77,655

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.5 months

©Shutterstock.com

Chicago

Median condo price: $280,000

8% down payment: $22,400

Median household income: $71,673

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.7 months

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis

Median condo price: $229,500

8% down payment: $18,360

Median household income: $59,110

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.7 months

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Houston

Median condo price: $235,000

8% down payment: $18,800

Median household income: $60,440

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.7 months

Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Florida Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

Median condo price: $253,000

8% down payment: $20,240

Median household income: $62,994

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.9 months

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

Median condo price: $346,400

8% down payment: $27,712

Median household income: $85,876

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.9 months

benedek / Getty Images

Dallas

Median condo price: $290,000

8% down payment: $23,200

Median household income: $70,852

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.9 months

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Austin, Texas

Median condo price: $355,600

8% down payment: $28,448

Median household income: $86,556

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.9 months

For You: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

JByard / iStock.com

St. Louis

Median condo price: $215,000

8% down payment: $17,200

Median household income: $52,941

Months of income the down payment represents: 3.9 months

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median condo price: $256,400

8% down payment: $20,512

Median household income: $61,503

Months of income the down payment represents: 4 months

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

Median condo price: $338,200

8% down payment: $27,056

Median household income: $78,954

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.1 months

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland

Median condo price: $161,500

8% down payment: $12,920

Median household income: $37,271

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.2 months

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New Haven, Connecticut

Median condo price: $238,900

8% down payment: $19,112

Median household income: $54,305

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.2 months

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Median condo price: $290,000

8% down payment: $23,200

Median household income: $64,138

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.3 months

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Median condo price: $297,945

8% down payment: $23,836

Median household income: $66,802

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.3 months

Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia

Median condo price: $263,600

8% down payment: $21,088

Median household income: $57,537

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.4 months

Planet Unicorn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

Median condo price: $420,000

8% down payment: $33,600

Median household income: $85,853

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.6 months

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

Median condo price: $339,900

8% down payment: $27,192

Median household income: $71,328

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.6 months

Trending: Mark Cuban Reveals Why He Keeps a Strict Budget Everyday

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Median condo price: $285,800

8% down payment: $22,864

Median household income: $59,319

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.6 months

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

Median condo price: $248,000

8% down payment: $19,840

Median household income: $52,049

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.6 months

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rochester, New York

Median condo price: $214,500

8% down payment: $17,160

Median household income: $44,156

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.7 months

Good To Know: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

Median condo price: $350,000

8% down payment: $28,000

Median household income: $72,092

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.7 months

palinchakjr / Getty Images

New York

Median condo price: $379,900

8% down payment: $30,392

Median household income: $76,607

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.8 months

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

Median condo price: $294,600

8% down payment: $23,568

Median household income: $58,349

Months of income the down payment represents: 4.8 months

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

Median condo price: $340,000

8% down payment: $27,200

Median household income: $64,215

Months of income the down payment represents: 5.1 months

Read Next: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According to a Real Estate Agent

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Median condo price: $800,000

8% down payment: $64,000

Median household income: $136,689

Months of income the down payment represents: 5.6 months

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Richmond, Virginia

Median condo price: $374,008

8% down payment: $29,921

Median household income: $59,606

Months of income the down payment represents: 6.0 months

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

Median condo price: $650,000

8% down payment: $52,000

Median household income: $83,411

Months of income the down payment represents: 7.5 months

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Boston

Median condo price: $740,000

8% down payment: $59,200

Median household income: $89,212

Months of income the down payment represents: 7.9 months

All data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of April 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 34 Best and Worst Cities for Affordable Condos