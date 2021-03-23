$ 34 Billion Growth in Global Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital education content market is poised to grow by USD 34.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the digital education content market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the K-12 segment in 2019.
What are the major trends in the market?
Growing government initiatives to support digital education is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices. However, the increased availability of open educational resources might challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019.
Global Smart Education Market - Global smart education market is segmented by product (content, software, and hardware), end-users (higher education, and K-12 schools), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital education content market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital Education Content Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geographic
Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital education content market report covers the following areas:
Digital Education Content Market Size
Digital Education Content Market Trends
Digital Education Content Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing government initiatives to support digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital Education Content Market growth during the next few years.
Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital education content market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors
