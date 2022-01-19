34% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Scented Candles Market | Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market is set to grow by USD 1.46 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Regional Market Analysis
APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the scented candles market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The rising preferences of consumers to spend on aesthetic home fragrances will drive the scented candles market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are a few of the key vendors in the scented candles market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the scented candles market.
Increasing investment in household interiors:
Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the scented candles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors
Scented Candles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.36
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
