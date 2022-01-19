U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

34% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Scented Candles Market | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market is set to grow by USD 1.46 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The report also covers the following areas:

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Regional Market Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the scented candles market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The rising preferences of consumers to spend on aesthetic home fragrances will drive the scented candles market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co. are a few of the key vendors in the scented candles market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the scented candles market.

  • Increasing investment in household interiors:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Scented Candles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist scented candles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the scented candles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the scented candles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scented candles market vendors

Related Reports

Candle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Freshener Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scented Candles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bolsius International BV, Bridgewater Candle Co., Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Nest Fragrances LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/34-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-scented-candles-market--technavio-301462833.html

SOURCE Technavio

