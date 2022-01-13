34% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Hiking and Trail Footwear Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hiking and trail footwear market in Europe witnessed certain challenges in 2020. Russia, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the most affected countries in the region. Most countries in the region imposed lockdowns and are still under full or partial lockdowns.

Attractive Opportunities in Hiking and Trail Footwear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The countries also placed travel restrictions on tourist places, including hiking and trail destinations. These factors negatively influenced the demand for hiking and trail footwear in Europe in 2020.

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.25 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% YoY growth (%): 7.14% Performing market contribution: Europe at 34% Key consumer countries: US, Germany, France, China, and Canada

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for hiking and trail footwear in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have witnessed rapid growth in hiking and trail running participation over the last few years. Increased support from private and public associations such as the European Ramblers' Association (ERA) and the Hiking Europe project to improve the outdoor tourism infrastructure is a major factor in increasing the participation in hiking and trail running activities.

Specialized hiking and trail footwear are expected to witness steady demand in the region owing to the increased hiking participation in several alpine trails. Additionally, increasing product premiumization and new product developments such as vegan hiking footwear are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Story continues

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

adidas AG- The company offers outdoor hiking boots, trail running shoes, and sneakers.

Amer Sports Corp.- The company offers hiking and trailing footwear products through Salomon brands.

ASICS Corp.- The company offers running ad hiking shoes through its brand GEL-SCRAM 5.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Hiking and Trail Footwear Market.

Increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear:

To know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hammocks Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis : The hammocks market size has the potential to grow by USD 470.76 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market: This market research study identifies Cascade Designs, Klymit, Multimat, Exped, and Vango as the leading players in the global outdoor adventure mat market. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/34-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-for-hiking-and-trail-footwear-market-301458406.html

SOURCE Technavio