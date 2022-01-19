U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

34% of Growth to Originate from North America for Syringe and Needle Market | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The syringe and needle market is expected to grow by USD 7.83 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 6.56%.

Attractive Opportunities in Syringe and Needle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The syringe and needle market report covers the following areas:

Syringe and Needle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the syringe and needle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and vaccine-preventable infectious conditions, will drive the syringe and needle market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, Smiths Group Plc, and Terumo Corp. are few of the key vendors in the syringe and needle market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the syringe and needle market.

  • Increasing prevalence of critical care conditions:

One of the key drivers in the syringe and market share growth is the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions. Critical health conditions are rising globally. As a result, the demand for enteral feeding products is also rising. For instance, the prevalence of neck and head cancer is rising worldwide. Meanwhile, oral cancer is the sixth most common cancer across the world. This type of cancer develops on the tongue, oral mucosa, mouth, and oropharynx, which makes it difficult for patients to swallow food. In addition, preterm birth infants and LBW infants are at high risk of infectious diseases, early growth retardation, developmental delay, and death during infancy and childhood. Thus, the demand for syringes and needles among the end-users has increased globally.

Syringe and Needle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist syringe and needle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the syringe and needle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the syringe and needle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of syringe and needle market vendors

Related Reports

Pre-filled Syringes Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Syringe and Needle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, Smiths Group Plc, and Terumo Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

