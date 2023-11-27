37 high-paying jobs for people who don't like stress

Computer systems analysts are well-compensated while tending to work in low-stress environments. valentinrussanov/Getty Images

There are many jobs that are both well-paid and offer a relaxing work environment.

Business Insider analyzed jobs with relatively low-stress work situations and make at least $75,000 annually on average.

That includes models, geographers, and a few postsecondary teachers based on our analysis.

Environmental engineers, geographers, and materials scientists all pay well and can be considered less stressful jobs compared to many other occupations.

The Department of Labor's O*NET OnLine occupational database includes survey-based measurements of how important various skills, activities, and personal traits are for a particular job.

One of the characteristics measured is stress tolerance, which O*NET describes as jobs requiring "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations." O*NET scores job characteristics like stress tolerance on a scale from 0 to 100, where a 0 means stress tolerance is not at all necessary for an occupation, and 100 suggests a job with a very high-stress environment.

Business Insider ranked occupations from most to least stressful using O*NET's stress tolerance score, with lower scores indicating less stressful jobs. Since we are interested in high-paying jobs, we looked at occupations that had stress tolerance scores available and with average annual salaries of at least $75,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data for May 2022.

Several of the jobs fell in academia, including postsecondary teachers in various fields and researchers in economics, statistics, mathematics, and materials science. For instance, postsecondary economics teachers had a stress tolerance score of 63 and had an average annual wage of $122,750.

Based on the available data we used, models ranked No. 1 on our list. This job had a stress tolerance score of 51 and an average annual wage of $77,310. If we used median data for our pay metric instead of averages, then models would not have made the list — if we still looked at occupations making at least $75,000. That's because models had a median annual wage of $43,130.

Story continues

The jobs below were ranked from most to least stressful. In the case of a tied stress tolerance score, we ranked by average annual wages. For instance, a few high-paying occupations had a stress tolerance score of 68, such as geoscientists and postsecondary mathematical science teachers.

Andy Kiersz previously contributed to this story.

37. Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $87,100

36. Postsecondary mathematical science teachers

Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $90,110

35. Ship engineers

Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $100,980

34. Database administrators

Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $102,530

33. Geoscientists (except hydrologists and geographers)

mikeuk/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $104,560

32. Political scientists

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $126,140

31. Database architects

Charday Penn/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $136,540

30. Petroleum engineers

Larisa Rudenko/Shutterstock

Importance of stress tolerance: 68

Average annual wage: $142,800

29. Agricultural engineers

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 67

Average annual wage: $90,710

28. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 67

Average annual wage: $120,100

27. Postsecondary education teachers

skynesher/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 66

Average annual wage: $78,540

26. Acupuncturists

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 66

Average annual wage: $82,390

25. Electronics engineers (except computer)

scanrail/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 66

Average annual wage: $118,460

24. Computer hardware engineers

vm/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 66

Average annual wage: $140,830

23. Computer and information research scientists

Maskot/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 66

Average annual wage: $155,880

22. Animal scientists

Michael Blann/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 65

Average annual wage: $85,870

21. Postsecondary geography teachers

Kachor Valentyna/Shutterstock

Importance of stress tolerance: 65

Average annual wage: $87,880

20. Environmental engineers

Moof/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 65

Average annual wage: $101,670

19. Epidemiologists

Longhua Liao/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 64

Average annual wage: $85,880

18. Statisticians

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 64

Average annual wage: $105,510

17. Economists

SmartPhotoLab/Shutterstock

Importance of stress tolerance: 64

Average annual wage: $128,180

16. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

sinology/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 63

Average annual wage: $108,060

15. Postsecondary economics teachers

Business Insider

Importance of stress tolerance: 63

Average annual wage: $122,750

14. Food scientists and technologists

Mark Edward Atkinson/Tracey Lee/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 62

Average annual wage: $85,730

13. Hydrologists

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 62

Average annual wage: $96,300

12. Materials scientists

Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 62

Average annual wage: $110,690

11. Physicists

pixelprof/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 62

Average annual wage: $150,130

10. Soil and plant scientists

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 61

Average annual wage: $76,410

9. Commercial and industrial designers

portishead1/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 61

Average annual wage: $81,740

8. Operations research analysts

Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 61

Average annual wage: $95,820

7. Chemical engineers

Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

Importance of stress tolerance: 61

Average annual wage: $117,820

6. Geographers

swissmediavision/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 60

Average annual wage: $88,960

5. Computer systems analysts

Computer systems analysts are well-compensated while tending to work in low-stress environments. valentinrussanov/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 60

Average annual wage: $107,530

4. Actuaries

Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 57

Average annual wage: $127,580

3. Mathematicians

Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

Importance of stress tolerance: 56

Average annual wage: $113,860

2. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

chain45154/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 52

Average annual wage: $75,300

1. Models

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Importance of stress tolerance: 51

Average annual wage: $77,310

Read the original article on Business Insider