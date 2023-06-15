With a 34% stake, Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Coastal Contracts Bhd's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

14% of Coastal Contracts Bhd is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 34% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Coastal Contracts Bhd regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Coastal Contracts Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coastal Contracts Bhd?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Coastal Contracts Bhd already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Coastal Contracts Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Coastal Contracts Bhd is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Ivory Asia Sdn. Bhd is the largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Coastal Contracts Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Coastal Contracts Bhd. Insiders own RM404m worth of shares in the RM1.2b company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Coastal Contracts Bhd. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Coastal Contracts Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coastal Contracts Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

