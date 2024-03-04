With 34% stake, Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pensana, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pensana?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Pensana does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pensana's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Pensana is not owned by hedge funds. Fundo Soberano de Angola is currently the company's largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 6.4% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pensana

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Pensana Plc. It has a market capitalization of just UK£89m, and insiders have UK£5.2m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pensana. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pensana better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pensana (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

