In this article, we will talk about the 35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can head straight to 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life.

Across the United States, there are numerous cities and regions renowned for offering exceptional living standards, encompassing factors such as job opportunities, affordability, healthcare accessibility, safety, recreational amenities, and overall peacefulness. Peacefulness in a place plays a pivotal role in enhancing residents' well-being and overall satisfaction with their living environment. The tranquility of a community is influenced by various factors, including crime rates, social cohesion, and access to green spaces.

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, cities like Charlottesville, Virginia, consistently report low crime rates, with violent crime rates well below the national average of 367.9 incidents per 100,000 people. Additionally, cities like Portland, Maine, are celebrated for their abundant parks and natural reserves, with over 70 public parks encompassing more than 700 acres of green space, providing residents with ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation, which certainly adds to the quality of life offered in any place.

Moreover, access to quality healthcare services is paramount for ensuring residents' physical and mental well-being. The availability of top-tier medical facilities, healthcare professionals, and health-related resources significantly contributes to a city's appeal as a desirable place to live. Metropolises like San Francisco, California, and Boston, Massachusetts, boast world-renowned hospitals, research institutions, and healthcare networks. For example, according to the U.S. News’s Best Hospitals Rankings, San Francisco's UCSF Medical Center ranks among the top hospitals nationally in various specialties, including cancer care, cardiology, and neurology.

Story continues

Moreover, places that encourage a healthier lifestyle to its residents also allow a higher quality of life. Many companies play their part in this matter by offering services and facilities that add to a better standard of life. For example, companies like SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) both offer recreational opportunities for people. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) operates recreational destinations such as water parks and theme parks in the United States; their popular recreation attractions include a water park, both in Tampa and Orlando. While, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) facilitates outdoor recreation and leisure travel in the US and their factory-trained dealers span the country, offering their services in Syracuse, San Jose, Boise, Rochester and many other locations.

35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life

Methodology

To compile the list of the 35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life, we have considered our own rankings of the most peaceful places to live and cities with the highest average salary in the US. We have also consulted data from some other sources like Numbeo to know the health care rankings of American cities. Each metric was assigned a weight (which was, 0.4 for peacefulness, 0.4 for healthcare, and 0.2 for average annual salary) and then we calcualted a weighted average of the rankings of these cities on these individual metrics to determine the 35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life right now, ranking them in descending order of their weighted-average-rankings.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years. Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders – check details here.

35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life

35. Charlottesville, Virginia

Weighted Average Score: 63.14

Charlottesville offers residents access to excellent healthcare facilities, including the University of Virginia Medical Center, which is nationally recognized for its high-quality care. The city's peaceful atmosphere, with its scenic surroundings and historic charm, contributes to residents' overall well-being. Charlottesville's strong economy, driven by industries such as education, healthcare, and technology, provides residents with good income opportunities and financial stability.

34. Charleston, South Carolina

Weighted Average Score: 49

Charleston is one of the US cities with the highest quality of life. It provides residents with access to quality healthcare through various medical facilities and hospitals, including the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health system. The city's laid-back lifestyle and coastal setting contribute to a peaceful atmosphere, fostering residents' overall well-being. Charleston's growing economy, particularly in sectors like tourism, healthcare, and technology, offers residents good income opportunities and job stability.

33. Portland, Maine

Weighted Average Score: 39.64

One of the American cities with the highest quality of life, Portland offers residents access to quality healthcare through hospitals like Maine Medical Center and a variety of healthcare providers. The city's natural beauty, with its waterfront views and proximity to outdoor recreational areas, promotes a peaceful and healthy lifestyle. Portland's diverse economy, encompassing industries such as healthcare, education, and tourism, provides residents with good income opportunities and economic stability.

32. San Francisco, California

Weighted Average Score: 34.6

San Francisco boasts world-renowned healthcare facilities, including UCSF Medical Center and Stanford Health Care, ensuring residents have access to top-notch medical care. Despite its bustling urban environment, the city offers peaceful retreats in its parks and waterfront areas. San Francisco's thriving economy, driven by technology, finance, and healthcare sectors, provides residents with excellent income opportunities, although the high cost of living can impact affordability.

31. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Weighted Average Score: 33

Colorado Springs offers residents access to quality healthcare through facilities like UCHealth Memorial Hospital and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. The city's proximity to natural attractions like Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods fosters a peaceful and healthy lifestyle for residents. Colorado Springs' diverse economy, including defense, tourism, and healthcare sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and financial stability.

30. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Weighted Average Score: 32

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan Health System, which provides residents with access to high-quality healthcare services. The city's tranquil neighborhoods and green spaces contribute to a peaceful living environment. Ann Arbor's diverse economy, anchored by the university and complemented by industries like healthcare, technology, and research, offers residents good income opportunities and economic stability.

29. Albany, New York

Weighted Average Score: 29.8

Albany offers residents access to quality healthcare through hospitals like Albany Medical Center and St. Peter's Health Partners. The city's historic charm and surrounding natural beauty create a peaceful atmosphere for residents. Albany's diverse economy, which includes government, healthcare, education, and technology sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and job stability.

28. Rochester, New York

Weighted Average Score: 29

Rochester is home to renowned healthcare institutions such as Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital, ensuring residents have access to quality medical care. The city's serene parks and waterfront areas offer residents opportunities for relaxation and outdoor recreation. Rochester's diverse economy, including healthcare, education, technology, and manufacturing sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and economic diversity.

27. Omaha, Nebraska

Weighted Average Score: 29

Omaha offers residents access to quality healthcare through facilities like Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health. The city's friendly and laid-back atmosphere contributes to a peaceful living environment. Omaha's diverse economy, which includes finance, healthcare, technology, and agriculture sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and economic stability.

26. San Jose, California

Weighted Average Score: 28.4

San Jose boasts world-class healthcare institutions like Stanford Health Care and Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, ensuring residents have access to advanced medical treatments. Despite being part of Silicon Valley's bustling tech hub, San Jose offers peaceful neighborhoods and outdoor spaces for residents to enjoy. San Jose's thriving economy, driven by the tech industry, provides residents with excellent income opportunities, although housing costs can be high.

25. Salt Lake City, Utah

Weighted Average Score: 28.3

Salt Lake City provides residents with access to quality healthcare through facilities like Intermountain Medical Center and University of Utah Health. The city's proximity to outdoor recreational areas like the Wasatch Mountains promotes a healthy and active lifestyle. Salt Lake City's diverse economy, including healthcare, technology, finance, and outdoor recreation sectors, offers residents good income opportunities and economic stability. It is one of the cities in the US with the highest quality of life.

24. Washington, D.C.

Weighted Average Score: 28

Washington, D.C. is home to world-renowned healthcare institutions like MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital, ensuring residents have access to top-notch medical care. Despite being a bustling political and cultural center, the city offers peaceful retreats in its parks and historic neighborhoods making it one of the best places in the US for good quality of life. Washington, D.C.'s diverse economy, driven by government, healthcare, education, and technology sectors, provides residents with excellent income opportunities and job stability.

23. Seattle, Washington

Weighted Average Score: 27.4

Seattle boasts top-tier healthcare facilities like UW Medicine and Virginia Mason Medical Center, ensuring residents have access to quality medical services. The city's stunning natural surroundings, including Puget Sound and nearby mountains, contribute to a peaceful and healthy lifestyle. Seattle's diverse economy, anchored by technology giants like Amazon and Microsoft, provides residents with excellent income opportunities, although housing affordability can be a challenge.

22. Syracuse, New York

Weighted Average Score: 26.6

Syracuse offers residents access to great quality of life because here, healthcare through hospitals like Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Health is known to be one of the best. The city's relaxed pace of life and abundance of parks and green spaces create a peaceful living environment. Syracuse's diverse economy, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and technology sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and economic diversity.

21. San Diego, California

Weighted Average Score: 26.1

San Diego boasts world-class healthcare institutions like UC San Diego Health and Scripps Health, ensuring residents have access to advanced medical treatments. The city's laid-back coastal lifestyle and abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities contribute to residents' overall well-being. San Diego's diverse economy, including defense, tourism, biotechnology, and telecommunications sectors, provides residents with good income opportunities and economic stability.

20. Nashville, Tennessee

Weighted Average Score: 25

Nashville offers residents a high quality of life with its vibrant music scene, diverse culinary offerings, and strong sense of community. The city is known as the "Music City" and is home to numerous live music venues, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nashville also boasts beautiful parks, historic neighborhoods, and a thriving arts scene. With its affordable cost of living, growing job market, and Southern hospitality, Nashville provides residents with a dynamic and welcoming living environment, which makes it one of the best places in the US for quality of life.

19. Pensacola, Florida

Weighted Average Score: 22.9

Pensacola offers residents a great quality of life with its beautiful beaches, historic charm, and relaxed coastal lifestyle. The city boasts miles of white sandy beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for swimming, fishing, and water sports. Pensacola also has a rich history, with numerous historic sites, museums, and cultural attractions. With its warm climate, affordable cost of living, and strong sense of community, Pensacola provides residents with a laid-back and enjoyable living experience on Florida's Emerald Coast.

18. Tampa, Florida

Weighted Average Score: 21.4

The city is known for its beautiful waterfront parks, museums, and cultural attractions such as the Tampa Bay History Center and the Florida Aquarium. Tampa also boasts a vibrant culinary scene, world-class shopping, and numerous entertainment options. With its warm climate, strong job market, and affordable cost of living, Tampa provides residents with a dynamic and vibrant living environment in the heart of Florida's Gulf Coast. It offers residents a high quality of life with its diverse cultural amenities, outdoor recreational opportunities, and thriving economy.

17. Raleigh, North Carolina

Weighted Average Score: 20.9

Raleigh offers residents a high quality of life with its strong economy, excellent schools, and abundance of recreational opportunities. The city is known for its Research Triangle Park, which is home to numerous tech companies, research institutions, and universities. Raleigh also boasts beautiful parks, greenways, and cultural attractions such as museums, theaters, and music venues. With its affordable cost of living, diverse population, and Southern charm, Raleigh provides residents with a welcoming and family-friendly living environment.

16. Durham, North Carolina

Weighted Average Score: 20.3

This city is known to be one of the best in terms of the quality of life it has to offer - with its thriving arts scene, diverse culinary offerings, and strong sense of community. The city is known for its historic neighborhoods, vibrant downtown, and world-class universities such as Duke University. Durham also boasts beautiful parks, outdoor recreational opportunities, and cultural attractions such as museums, theaters, and music venues. With its affordable cost of living, growing job market, and progressive atmosphere, Durham provides residents with a dynamic and enriching living experience in the heart of the Research Triangle.

15. Austin, Texas

Weighted Average Score: 20.1

Austin offers residents a high quality of life with its vibrant music scene, eclectic culture, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The city is known for its live music venues, food trucks, and annual festivals such as South by Southwest (SXSW) and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Austin also boasts beautiful parks, hiking trails, and waterways, making it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. With its strong economy, diverse population, and progressive values, Austin provides residents with a dynamic and creative living environment in the heart of Texas Hill Country.

14. Asheville, North Carolina

Weighted Average Score: 20

Asheville is said to have a high quality of life because of stunning mountain scenery, vibrant arts scene, and strong sense of community. The city is known for its historic architecture, craft breweries, and eclectic mix of shops and galleries. Asheville also boasts beautiful parks, hiking trails, and outdoor recreational opportunities in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. With its thriving arts community, sustainable food scene, and laid-back atmosphere, Asheville provides residents with a unique and enriching living experience in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.

13. Boise, Idaho

Weighted Average Score: 16.6

Boise offers residents a high quality of life with its outdoor recreational opportunities, vibrant downtown, and strong sense of community. The city is known for its beautiful parks, including the Boise River Greenbelt and the Ridge to Rivers trail system, which offer miles of hiking, biking, and scenic views. Boise also boasts a thriving arts scene, diverse culinary offerings, and a booming economy driven by technology and outdoor recreation industries. With its affordable cost of living, low crime rate, and friendly atmosphere, Boise provides residents with a welcoming and active living environment in the heart of Idaho's Treasure Valley.

12. Denver, Colorado

Weighted Average Score: 16.4

This place offers residents a high quality of life with its stunning mountain scenery, outdoor recreational opportunities, and thriving cultural scene. It is known for its beautiful parks, including the expansive Denver Mountain Parks system and the nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Denver also boasts a vibrant arts scene, diverse culinary offerings, and numerous cultural attractions such as museums, theaters, and music venues. With its strong economy, excellent schools, and progressive values, Denver provides residents with a dynamic and active living environment in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

11. Boston, Massachusetts

Weighted Average Score: 16.2

Boston is a great place to live in because it offers its residents a high quality of life with its rich history, world-class universities, and diverse cultural amenities. The city is known for its historic landmarks, including the Freedom Trail, Fenway Park, and Harvard University. Boston also boasts beautiful parks, vibrant neighborhoods, and a thriving arts scene, with museums, theaters, and music venues. With its strong economy, excellent healthcare facilities, and access to top-notch education, Boston provides residents with a dynamic and intellectually stimulating living environment in the heart of New England.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 35 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life is published on Insider Monkey.