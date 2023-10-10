In this article, we will be navigating through the aspects of an ideal city life for young professionals in America, while covering the 35 best US cities for young professionals to live in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 10 Best US Cities for Young Professionals To Live In.

The Ideal City Life for Young Professionals

The decision to settle in a city is of primary importance for an early career professional in the US. This choice is impacted by several factors among which house affordability is a primary one. On May 16, Gallup reported that only 21% of Americans think of 2023 as a good time to buy a house. This is the second time since 2022 that less than half of Americans have been optimistic about the housing market. During a period of high median home prices across the United States, young professionals find it hard to own a place. Thus, most of them resort to renting out spaces in cities where they can access work and gradually climb up the corporate ladder. A striving job market also plays a significant role in making a destination attractive. Gen Z in particular, is more likely to move to cities with higher career opportunities. Thus, they remain on the lookout for growing job markets relevant to their degrees.

Apart from being able to afford a living and establish or grow a career, young professionals seek a vibrant social life. To strike a work-life balance, recreational activities around the city in the form of restaurants, cafes, bars, museums, and outdoor spaces, are an attraction. Networking with peers and friends also enables young professionals to connect with the local community. Establishing social connections within one’s professional network helps these young people expand their knowledge and beware of emerging career opportunities. You can also view the most needed jobs in America in 2023.

Companies Fostering Young Talent in Cities

On May 1, CNBC reported that young graduates in the US are looking forward to becoming a part of corporations that offer employee benefits and career advancement opportunities, in addition to job security. They also wish to develop new skills, especially tech related. It has also been predicted that 71% of these young graduates are willing to move to another city for the right kind of job. These graduates are also seeking more jobs in affordable cities as there has been an increase in job applications in Chicago by 20%, Dallas by 15%, and Atlanta by 12% in 2023, as compared to 2022. Several employers in America help early career professionals develop the right skills for career advancement while offering a good workplace environment. Some of these major companies include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace in the United States. It operates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia which are attractive cities for young professionals in the country. It is also known to be a good workplace in terms of its employee benefits. The company has claimed to invest $1.2 billion to provide free education and skills training to more than 300,000 of their US employees, by 2025. On September 19, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported that the company has invested $1.3 billion to increase hourly wages for its customer fulfillment and transportation employees. Since the holiday season is approaching, the company will be hiring 250,000 employees across the US which is a golden opportunity for many young professionals to start a long-term career with competitive compensation, at one of the leading American multinational companies.

Another desirable workplace for young American professionals is the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a leading financial institution in the country. On September 20, the company reported that US minimum hourly wage for its employees has been increased to $23, starting from October. The bank also commits to further increase this rate to $25 by 2025. This level of investment in employees makes the company a sought-after place to build a career, deemed suitable for young American professionals.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is a leading manufacturer of processed consumer food products. The company is based in Minneapolis, an affordable US city for those seeking jobs. Jobs for both young graduates and professionals are offered by the company. On May 22, the company reported on the life of some of its manufacturing employees in the US. The company has a manufacturing team of 9,000 North Americans. It claims to create an empowering culture for new job holders in manufacturing who can gradually gain exposure by spanning across other departments and benefitting from leadership development. Thus, the company fosters talent building and retention.

You can also take a look at the most affordable US cities for families. Without further ado, let's see the best US cities for young professionals to live in.

35 Best US Cities for Young Professionals To Live In

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 35 best cities for young professionals to live in the US, we shortlisted cities ranked best for young professionals on the Niche screener. Moving on, we selected our metrics. Our primary metric was the median monthly rent, since house affordability is a major concern for young professionals who decide to settle in a city. Our secondary metric was the median annual income since young professionals seek job opportunities in high-income areas. Data for the primary and secondary metrics was sourced from Niche. Furthermore, a good social life also plays an important role for young professionals. Since social life is a broad concept, we screened the cities on Niche by choosing those with the highest number of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and parks, as a collective measure of a vibrant social life. Thus, our primary priority was the median rent while the secondary priority was the median income in a city that offers a social life for young American professionals.

Finally, we ranked the cities best for young professionals in the US, on a priority basis as explained above.

35 Best US Cities for Young Professionals To Live In

35. Boston

Median Rent: $1,783

Median Income: $81,744

Boston has a lot to offer to young professionals in the US which makes it one of the best US cities for young professionals to live in. Affordable housing, parks, restaurants, universities, and employment opportunities are available in the city.

34. Washington D.C.

Median Rent: $1,681

Median Income: $93,547

Washington D.C. is another great city for young professionals to live in. The city provides many walkable neighborhoods. The job market for career-oriented young people is also good in the city.

33. Oakland

Median Rent: $1,676

Median Income: $85,628

The median house rent in Oakland is less which makes it affordable. The job market is also growing which attracts young professionals and makes Oakland a suitable city for young professionals to live in.

32. Jersey City

Median Rent: $1,611

Median Income: $81,390

Jersey City has diverse housing options as well as networking events for young professionals and college graduates. These conditions help the city qualify as one of the best cities for young professionals to live in.

31. New York City

Median Rent: $1,579

Median Income: $70,663

New York City also attracts young professionals to settle in the city as it offers abundant career opportunities, a developed public transit network, and a vibrant social life.

30. Richardson

Median Rent: $1,555

Median Income: $87,720

The 35 best US cities for young professionals to live in also include Richardson. There are many dining, shopping, and recreation options in the city. The job market is also diverse and provides opportunities in several different industries for young professionals.

29. Plano

Median Rent: $1,541

Median Income: $99,729

Plano is another city that offers suitable living conditions for young professionals. The housing is affordable and numerous firms across multiple industries have jobs to offer.

28. Denver

Median Rent: $1,495

Median Income: $78,177

Denver has a booming job market, great nightlife, outdoor recreation options, and a lot of opportunities for businesses to flourish. Thus, the city is another good city for young professionals to live in.

27. Sandy Springs

Median Rent: $1,490

Median Income: $86,548

Sandy Springs is another city suitable for living for young professionals in the US. The employment opportunities are diverse and there are many clubs and eateries in the city. The median rent is also low in the city.

26. Austin

Median Rent: $1,415

Median Income: $78,965

Austin is a great city to start a professional career. It also offers flexible living options and an outdoor life, and thereby becomes one of the best US cities for young professionals to live in.

25. Portland

Median Rent: $1,406

Median Income: $78,476

Portland is home to many businesses which offer employment opportunities to young professionals. The city is also quite walkable and is one of the best US cities for young professionals to live in.

24. Charleston

Median Rent: $1,400

Median Income: $76,556

Charleston is one of the best US cities for young professionals to live in. The median home rent is low in the city. The job market is thriving and the commute times are also less for moving around the city.

23. Ann Arbor

Median Rent: $1,382

Median Income: $73,276

Ann Arbor also makes it to the best US cities for young professionals to live in. The city is relatively affordable, easier to navigate, and offers many outdoor green spaces.

22. Miami

Median Rent: $1,361

Median Income: $47,860

Miami is another suitable place to live for young professionals in America. The nightlife is active and many companies in the city are looking for fresh graduates. The city also offers networking opportunities.

21. Orlando

Median Rent: $1,346

Median Income: $58,968

Young professionals in the US can also consider Orlando for living. The city is a popular urban area where young professionals can seek jobs, witness the arts and culture, and enjoy cafes, restaurants, and outdoor spaces.

20. Tempe

Median Rent: $1,345

Median Income: $64,080

Tempe is another city that can be looked into by young professionals who wish to seek living in an affordable city. Dining, shopping, and entertainment options are available in the city. It is also located close to Phoenix which allows residents to access the downtown area.

19. Atlanta

Median Rent: $1,342

Median Income: $69,164

Atlanta is included among the best US cities for young professionals to live in. The city offers an array of outdoor activities and affordable housing options with a median rent of $1,342.

18. Irving

Median Rent: $1,277

Median Income: $69,961

Irving has also made it to the 35 best US cities for young professionals to live in. The median rent in the city is $1,277 which makes it affordable. Due to its central location, it allows young professionals to have a big city experience at a lower cost.

17. New Haven

Median Rent: $1,267

Median Income: $48,973

A good US city for young professionals to live in is New Haven. The city has year-round recreational activities to offer. Social and professional networking can also be availed by young professionals in the city.

16. Charlotte

Median Rent: $1,260

Median Income: $68,367

Charlotte is another reasonable US city for young professionals to seek a living. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in terms of jobs for young graduates. The city also has cheap housing options available.

15. Tampa

Median Rent: $1,249

Median Income: $59,893

Tampa is a great city for young professionals who wish to live there. There are many opportunities for young professionals to advance their careers while achieving a work-life balance in the city through its eateries and nightlife

14. Overland Park

Median Rent: $1,248

Median Income: $92,769

Overland Park is one of the top US cities for young professionals to live in. The median rent is less while the median income is reasonable enough to attract a career-oriented young generation to the city.

13. Madison

Median Rent: $1,212

Median Income: $70,466

Another US city where young professionals can find affordable living is Madison. The city has a strong job market and a low unemployment rate which makes it suitable for young professionals.

12. Chicago

Median Rent: $1,209

Median Income: $65,781

The 35 best US cities for young professionals to live in include Chicago as well. It is one of the largest cities in the country with enormous opportunities for graduates to start their careers. The transportation system is also accessible.

11. Minneapolis

Median Rent: $1,159

Median Income: $70,099

Minneapolis has a thriving business market, an attractive downtown area, and parks to offer to young professionals. The median rent of $1,159 is affordable and makes the city a good city for young professionals to live in.

