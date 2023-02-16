$35+ Billion Tax Management (Software and Services) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities in the Use of Blockchain Technology and Indirect Tax Management and Compliance
The global tax management market is expected to grow from USD 21.0 billion in 2022 to USD 35.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Factors driving the growth of the tax management market include digital transformation and modernization of tax and finance functions across verticals globally, the increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, and the growing vigilance of tax administrators.
Companies in the market have adopted various strategies to improve their business. They are enhancing their existing products through collaborations and product developments.
Large enterprises segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period
Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized under the large enterprises' segment. Large enterprises have different characteristics and tax compliance behavior, which sets them apart from other taxpayer groups.
Tax administrators across the globe are implementing special compliance programs and initiatives as part of a strategy to deal effectively with this segment of taxpayers. Globally, large enterprises are seen with similar tax characteristics. These enterprises have a complex structure with multiple operating entities having many international business dealings.
Large enterprises contribute to a high portion of tax revenue. These factors, coupled with complex tax compliance needs, have driven the adoption of tax management software and services across the globe.
IT and Telecom vertical to hold third highest market size in 2022
The IT & Telecom vertical is experiencing digital disruption to enhance the consumer experience, resulting in both opportunities and complexities. The major challenges in this vertical include service innovation, managing network capacity, and pricing pressure. Companies operating in this vertical need to solve tax complexities imposed on them.
Taxes imposed on telecom companies include sales taxes, local telecommunications taxes, federal universal fund fees, and state universal service fund fees. As governments continuously focus on auditing these companies, there are chances of failure in complying with tax rules, and on the other hand, there might be eligible exemptions or refunds of overpayments of tax.
The use of tax management solutions can help the players in the IT & Telecom vertical to tackle these challenges. Avalara is one of the players offering tax management solutions for the IT & Telecom vertical.
Europe tax management market to record the second highest CAGR during the forecast period
Following North America, Europe is expected to be the second major contributor to the global tax management market. The major players in the tax management market have a strong direct or indirect presence in Europe.
Businesses realize the benefits offered by tax management solutions leading to their large-scale adoption. EU is taking a number of steps to counter tax avoidance and evasion. Tax jurisdictions with higher tax burdens have introduced clauses to counter tax frauds in the region. In Europe, the UK, Germany, and France are expected to be the major contributors to the regional tax management market.
The significant adoption of tax management solutions is also expected in other European countries, such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Austria.
Premium Insights
Rising Demand for Advanced Tax Compliance Systems to Drive Market
Software Segment to Hold Larger Market Share
Indirect Tax Segment to Dominate Market
Cloud Segment to Hold Larger Market Share
Large Enterprises Segment to Hold Larger Market Share
BFSI Vertical to Hold Largest Market Share
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years
Market in India to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Volume of Financial Transactions Across Verticals due to Digitalization
Complex Nature of Tax Systems
Vigilance by Tax Administrators
Automated Compliance Lowering Burden of Tax Management
Restraints
Increasing Theft of Confidential Data
Limitations in Vat Design and Administration
Opportunities
Use of Blockchain Technology
Indirect Tax Management and Compliance
Challenges
Regular Amendments in Tax Laws
Lack of Standardized Tax Rules
Case Studies
Case Study 1: Integrating Transaction Tax Processes with Other Finance Applications in Different Geographic Locations
Case Study 2: Implementing Automated Sales Tax Calculation Solution to Comply with Tax Rates in Each Country
Case Study 3: Addressing Vat/Gst Challenges by Implementing Automatic Vat Recovery and Compliance Solution
Case Study 4: Streamlining Gaming Firm's Tax Management
Case Study 5: Keeping and Managing Tax Records in Real Time
Case Study 6: Standardizing Compliance for Chemical Firm
Technological Analysis
Artificial Intelligence
Data Analytics
Pricing Analysis
Scalable Pricing Model
Pay-Per-Return Policy
Freemium Pricing Model
Average Selling Price Trend
Company Profiles
Key Players
Avalara
Adp
Intuit
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer
Blucora
H&R Block
Sap
Sovos
Vertex, Inc.
Other Players
Canopy
Davo Technologies
Defmacro Software Private Limited
Drake Software
Sailotech
Taxback International
Taxcloud
Taxjar
Taxslayer
Xero
Webgility
Lovat Software
Safesend
Exemptax
Sales Tax Datalink
Shoeboxed Inc.
Saxtax Software
