35 Cars You Can Own for Under $300 a Month

Car shopping can be a stressful endeavor, especially if you're not entirely sure what you want, and if you're on a tight budget.

Dealerships can be overwhelming and pushy, and car shopping sites may not always disclose hidden fees up front. However, there are a surprising variety of cars available if you're on a budget, and some of them much newer than you might think. Other manufacturers make sturdy cars that hold up well over time.

A recent GOBankingRates study uncovered a number of options for new cars that can be yours for less than $300 a month, depending on your credit. These cars assumed five year loans with a 25% down payment, and don't include estimated tax, title, tags or other fees.

2022 Kia Rio LX

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

The Rio has 120 horsepower, but only comes in a variable automatic. It's not a fast car, but a solid and dependable car. It's also not the quickest car on the block, but it's sturdy and gets 33 mpg in the city and 41 on the highway.

2022 Chevrolet Spark Activ

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

This Chevrolet is a small hatchback better for local driving than long trips. It's not fast and it doesn't earn great mpg-about 29 mpg with the manual transmission model for city driving and 37 with the automatic on the highway.

2017 Chrysler 300 Limited

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

The Chrysler 300 Limited is a car that looks and drives a lot like a luxury vehicle. It's got a decent 3.6-liter V-6 engine capable of 292 horsepower in this model. As you might suspect, it doesn't get great gas mileage because it's a sizable car. About 19 mpg city and 30 highway.

2015 Subaru Outback Premium

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

Subarus have long been coveted for their durability without being too bulky. The 2015 Outback Premium has a combined 28 mpg mileage, which Autoweek calls quite good considering it's a 3,600-pound AWD wagon.

2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is a five-seat mid-size sedan that gets a combined 30 mpg. It features a nine-speed automatic transmission and a standard 160 horsepower engine.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is a seven-seat SUV with 27 combined mpg. It's got a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 horsepower, and a continuously variable automatic transmission.

2022 Kia Soul LX

Starting MSRP : $20,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $292

The front-wheel-drive Kia Soul is a five-seat compact hatchback with a 31 combined mpg. It drives with standard 147-horsepower, on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

2020 Kia Forte LXS

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Kia Forte LXS is a five-seat compact sedan with a 31 combined mpg. It drives on a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission.

2022 Nissan Versa S

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Nissan Versa S is a Five-seat subcompact sedan with front-wheel drive and 30 combined mpg. It runs on an 122-horsepower, four-cylinder engine with continually variable transmission or manual transmission. It also has automatic emergency braking.

2022 Kia Rio S

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Kia Rio is a front-wheel-drive, five-seat subcompact sedan with 36 combined mpg. It runs on a 120-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and has front-wheel drive.

2020 Nissan Rogue S

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Nissan Rogue S is a five-seat SUV with front-wheel drive and 28 combined mpg. It runs on a 141-horsepower, two-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission.

2019 Buick Encore Preferred

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Buick Encore is a five-seat subcompact SUV with a 27 combined mpg good for city, country and highway driving. Front wheel drive is standard. It runs on a standard 138-horsepower, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Hyundai Accent SE

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Hyundai Accent SE is a five-seat sedan with a 36 combined mpg. It runs on a standard 120-horsepower, 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard.

2021 Kia Rio LX

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Kia Rio LX is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 36 combined mpg. It runs on a 120-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

2019 Nissan Versa S

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $273

The Nissan Versa S is a five-seat Sedan, with a 30 combined mpg. It runs on a 109-horsepower,1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, though manual transmission is an option.

2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

Starting MSRP : $19,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $272

The Jeep Renegade Latitude is a subcompact SUV with a combined 24 mpg. It runs on a four-cylinder engine with 184 horsepower.

2018 Kia Soul

Starting MSRP : $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Kia Soul is a 5-seat hatchback with a 27 combined mpg and front-wheel drive. This model offers a choice of three four-cylinder engines, and also manual or automatic transmission. Additional features included a smart key with push-button start and automatic emergency braking.

2017 Ford Escape SE

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Ford Escape SE is a five-seat SUV with front wheel drive and a 24 combined mpg. It runs on a 245-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that offers better acceleration than earlier models. It also features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

2016 Kia Optima EX

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Kia Optima Ex is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 28 combined mpg. It runs on a 178-horsepower, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and an excellent 35 combined mpg. The sedan runs on a 78-horsepower, 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with a five-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission.

2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Toyota Corolla S Plus is a sedan with a six-speed automatic 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that gives 132 horsepower.

2017 Volkswagen Beetle S

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254

The Volkswagen Beetle S is a four-seat hatchback with front-wheel drive and a 28 combined mpg. The Volkswagen makes up in style what it lacks in power, though its power isn't bad, with a 1.8-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder that runs on 170 horsepower and 184 pounds-feet of torque.

2018 Ford EcoSport S

Starting MSRP :​​ $18,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $254 :

The Ford EcoSport S is a five-seater SUV with front-wheel drive and a 28 combined mpg. It's good for hauling but not so much for speed, with a 123-horsepower, turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

2022 Chevrolet Spark LS

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

The Chevrolet Spark LS is a four-seater hatchback with front wheel drive and 33 combined mpg, and a great price for a 2022 car.

2017 Kia Optima LX

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

The Kia Optima LX is a five-seat sedan with front-wheel drive and a 29 combined mpg. It runs on a 178-horsepower, turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

The Hyundai Elantra Value Edition comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and runs on a 147 horsepower, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. Additional features include blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, and push-button start.

2019 Ford Fusion S

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

The Ford Fusion S is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 25 combined mpg. It runs on a 175-horsepower, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine.

2015 Honda Accord LX

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

THe 2015 Honda Accord LX24 is another of Honda's reliable sedans with 24 city mpg and 34 highway. The front-wheel drive car has 185 horsepower and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE

Starting MSRP : $17,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $234

The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE 35 is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 35 combined mpg. It runs on a 78-horsepower, 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission.

2015 Audi A3 Premium

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Audi A3 Premium five-seat sedan has front wheel drive and a 27 combined mpg. It runs on a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with standard dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2013 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Ford Fusion Energi Titanum is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and 38 combined mpg. It's the first hybrid vehicle on this list, which has a travel range of 21 miles on electric power with a combined total range of around 620 miles. The Energi plug-in's battery can be charged by a 240- or 120-volt power source.

2018 Hyundai Accent

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Hyundai Accent is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 31 combined mpg. It runs on a 1.6-liter 130 horsepower engine.

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Mitsubishi Mirage is a five-seat hatchback with front wheel drive and a 36 combined mpg. It runs on a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with five-speed manual transmission standard, though automatic transmission is an option.

2018 Chevrolet Spark

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Chevrolet Spark is a four-seat hatchback with front wheel drive and a 33 combined mpg. It's a great car for city driving, and one of the cheapest cars on this list.

2018 Nissan Versa Sedan

Starting MSRP : $16,998

Monthly car payment for excellent credit: $215

The Nissa Versa Sedan is a five-seat sedan with front wheel drive and a 30 combined mpg. It runs on a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with manual or automatic transmission.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best vehicles you can own for a $300-a-month car payment or less by first making these assumptions: Five-year loan (60 months) and 25 percent down payment, excluding estimated tax, title, tags and other fees. Monthly payments based on a 5.5% APR for excellent credit and sourced from CarMax calculator. All information is up-to-date as-of May 31, 2023.

