35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Jake Arky
·5 min read
Maridav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maridav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living where the sand meets the water is a dream for many people, including those who want to retire comfortably in an affordable beach house. Between the gorgeous natural landscapes, fun local attractions, incredible seafood cuisine, temperate oceanside weather and the uncanny feeling that summer is never ending, having a beach house, condo or apartment can feel like you, your family and your friends are in a paradise all your own.

Although beach cities have the reputation of being expensive places to live, each of the coastal cities on this list has a median home price below the U.S. average of $425,177 and an annual cost of living index under 99.9, making them among the cheapest places to live in the country.

To find the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in, GOBankingRates gathered a list of beach towns from across the United States, and for each city, a number of factors were found from Sperlings BestPlaces, including cost of living indexes for groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. Each index was multiplied by its respective national average annual expenditure cost from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers.

GOBankingRates calculated the total annual expenditure cost for each city, sorting them to show the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in. All data is up-to-date as-of August 4th, 2023.

While you're packing for the beach, see how much these beach towns cost so you know how much you need to live comfortably. Here's the list of the 35 cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in right now in America.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Arthur, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $88,100

  • Overall CoL Index: 72.3

champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto
champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Lavaca, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $170,500

  • Overall CoL Index: $77.1

martinedoucet / Getty Images
martinedoucet / Getty Images

Palacios, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $158,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 78.4

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Waveland, Mississippi

  • Median Home Cost: $199,600

  • Overall CoL Index: 81.5

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gulfport, Mississippi

  • Median Home Cost: $172,600

  • Overall CoL Index: 80.6

kurmyshov / iStock.com
kurmyshov / iStock.com

Texas City, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $194,800

  • Overall CoL Index: 82.0

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Freeport, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $130,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 83.8

DawnDamico / iStock.com
DawnDamico / iStock.com

Ocracoke, North Carolina

  • Median Home Cost: $411,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 80.2

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $210,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 83.7

Kanokwalee Pusitanun / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kanokwalee Pusitanun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pensacola, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $240,000

  • Overall CoL Index: 87.2

JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carrabelle, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $250,400

  • Overall CoL Index: 84.1

JeffGoulden / Getty Images
JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Long Beach, Washington

  • Median Home Cost: $312,100

  • Overall CoL Index: 84.0

DaveMcDPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DaveMcDPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

  • Median Home Cost: $234,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 88.1

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $245,100

  • Overall CoL Index: 86.7

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cameron, Louisiana

  • Median Home Cost: $182,000

  • Overall CoL Index: 90.3

Chorusguy / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chorusguy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Median Home Cost: $299,700

  • Overall CoL Index: 87.4

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Pierce, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $274,000

  • Overall CoL Index: 88.4

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Panama City, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $252,800

  • Overall CoL Index: 88.4

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Grand Isle, Louisiana

  • Median Home Cost: $219,600

  • Overall CoL Index: 90.9

AleksandarNakic / iStock.com
AleksandarNakic / iStock.com

Portland, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $250,00

  • Overall CoL Index: 89.1

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images
JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

Rockport, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $307,400

  • Overall CoL Index: 89.4

MandD / Getty Images
MandD / Getty Images

Chincoteague, Virginia

  • Median Home Cost: $322,800

  • Overall CoL Index: 88.1

Andyd / Getty Images
Andyd / Getty Images

Norfolk, Virginia

  • Median Home Cost: $271,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 91.8

DHuss / Getty Images
DHuss / Getty Images

Galveston, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $347,400

  • Overall CoL Index: 93.7

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holly Ridge, North Carolina

  • Median Home Cost: $310,600

  • Overall CoL Index: 94.5

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto
UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Washington, Wisconsin

  • Median Home Cost: $273,800

  • Overall CoL Index: 96.5

DawnDamico / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DawnDamico / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

  • Median Home Cost: $344,600

  • Overall CoL Index: 93.9

CG-Photos / iStock.com
CG-Photos / iStock.com

Vero Beach, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $349,200

  • Overall CoL Index: 95.2

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Algoma, Wisconsin

  • Median Home Cost: $197,900

  • Overall CoL Index: 94.7

Christine Barrett / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christine Barrett / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Padre Island, Texas

  • Median Home Cost: $416,000

  • Overall CoL Index: 92.4

KenWiedemann / iStock.com
KenWiedemann / iStock.com

Beaufort, North Carolina

  • Median Home Cost: $343,000

  • Overall CoL Index: 95.0

logopop (K.Bognaes) / Wikimedia Commons
logopop (K.Bognaes) / Wikimedia Commons

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $322,200

  • Overall CoL Index: 97.1

Sergey-AND-Marina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sergey-AND-Marina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Saint Joe, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $271,500

  • Overall CoL Index: 97.0

CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ruskin, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $350,00

  • Overall CoL Index: 99.2

Empato / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Empato / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clearwater, Florida

  • Median Home Cost: $338,400

  • Overall CoL Index: 99.1

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In