Living where the sand meets the water is a dream for many people, including those who want to retire comfortably in an affordable beach house. Between the gorgeous natural landscapes, fun local attractions, incredible seafood cuisine, temperate oceanside weather and the uncanny feeling that summer is never ending, having a beach house, condo or apartment can feel like you, your family and your friends are in a paradise all your own.

Although beach cities have the reputation of being expensive places to live, each of the coastal cities on this list has a median home price below the U.S. average of $425,177 and an annual cost of living index under 99.9, making them among the cheapest places to live in the country.

To find the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in, GOBankingRates gathered a list of beach towns from across the United States, and for each city, a number of factors were found from Sperlings BestPlaces, including cost of living indexes for groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. Each index was multiplied by its respective national average annual expenditure cost from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers.

GOBankingRates calculated the total annual expenditure cost for each city, sorting them to show the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in. All data is up-to-date as-of August 4th, 2023.

While you're packing for the beach, see how much these beach towns cost so you know how much you need to live comfortably. Here's the list of the 35 cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in right now in America.

Port Arthur, Texas

Median Home Cost: $88,100

Overall CoL Index: 72.3

Port Lavaca, Texas

Median Home Cost: $170,500

Overall CoL Index: $77.1

Palacios, Texas

Median Home Cost: $158,500

Overall CoL Index: 78.4

Waveland, Mississippi

Median Home Cost: $199,600

Overall CoL Index: 81.5

Gulfport, Mississippi

Median Home Cost: $172,600

Overall CoL Index: 80.6

Texas City, Texas

Median Home Cost: $194,800

Overall CoL Index: 82.0

Freeport, Texas

Median Home Cost: $130,500

Overall CoL Index: 83.8

Ocracoke, North Carolina

Median Home Cost: $411,500

Overall CoL Index: 80.2

Corpus Christi, Texas

Median Home Cost: $210,500

Overall CoL Index: 83.7

Pensacola, Florida

Median Home Cost: $240,000

Overall CoL Index: 87.2

Carrabelle, Florida

Median Home Cost: $250,400

Overall CoL Index: 84.1

Long Beach, Washington

Median Home Cost: $312,100

Overall CoL Index: 84.0

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Median Home Cost: $234,500

Overall CoL Index: 88.1

Daytona Beach, Florida

Median Home Cost: $245,100

Overall CoL Index: 86.7

Cameron, Louisiana

Median Home Cost: $182,000

Overall CoL Index: 90.3

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median Home Cost: $299,700

Overall CoL Index: 87.4

Fort Pierce, Florida

Median Home Cost: $274,000

Overall CoL Index: 88.4

Panama City, Florida

Median Home Cost: $252,800

Overall CoL Index: 88.4

Grand Isle, Louisiana

Median Home Cost: $219,600

Overall CoL Index: 90.9

Portland, Texas

Median Home Cost: $250,00

Overall CoL Index: 89.1

Rockport, Texas

Median Home Cost: $307,400

Overall CoL Index: 89.4

Chincoteague, Virginia

Median Home Cost: $322,800

Overall CoL Index: 88.1

Norfolk, Virginia

Median Home Cost: $271,500

Overall CoL Index: 91.8

Galveston, Texas

Median Home Cost: $347,400

Overall CoL Index: 93.7

Holly Ridge, North Carolina

Median Home Cost: $310,600

Overall CoL Index: 94.5

Port Washington, Wisconsin

Median Home Cost: $273,800

Overall CoL Index: 96.5

Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

Median Home Cost: $344,600

Overall CoL Index: 93.9

Vero Beach, Florida

Median Home Cost: $349,200

Overall CoL Index: 95.2

Algoma, Wisconsin

Median Home Cost: $197,900

Overall CoL Index: 94.7

South Padre Island, Texas

Median Home Cost: $416,000

Overall CoL Index: 92.4

Beaufort, North Carolina

Median Home Cost: $343,000

Overall CoL Index: 95.0

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Median Home Cost: $322,200

Overall CoL Index: 97.1

Port Saint Joe, Florida

Median Home Cost: $271,500

Overall CoL Index: 97.0

Ruskin, Florida

Median Home Cost: $350,00

Overall CoL Index: 99.2

Clearwater, Florida

Median Home Cost: $338,400

Overall CoL Index: 99.1

