In this article, we will take a look at the 35 fastest growing cities in the U.S. For more cities, head on over to the 10 Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S.

Since the middle of the 20th century, the world's population has increased by more than three times. According to the United Nations, from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, the world's population reached 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022. Moreover, it is predicted that over the following 30 years, the world's population will rise by almost 2 billion people, reaching a potential peak of nearly 10.4 billion people in the middle of the 2080s.

The progressive increase in human lifespan, rising urbanization, accelerating migration, and significant changes in the fertility rate have all contributed to this tremendous population expansion, as per the UN.

Currently, India, China, the United States, Indonesia, and Pakistan are the top 5 most populous nations on earth. The third-ranked country, the United States, has a relatively low percentage rise in population while being one of the world's most populous nations. According to the most recent data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, population growth in the United States has declined during the past ten years to its slowest pace since the 1930s. There were 331.5 million people living in the United States as of April 1, 2020, a 7.4% rise from 2010.

As per research group the Brookings Institution, the slowdown is a part of a longer-term trend brought on by some factors. These include falling birth rates, the country's aging White population, and a lower immigration rate. However, in various parts of the United States, some areas are experiencing rapid growth while others are stagnant.

A study from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise reveals that the revival of tourism and the expansion of the technology sector are creating population shifts in major U.S. cities. It provides a useful overview of areas in the country where young people hope to work and live in accordance with their ideals. The city of Sacramento, California, for instance, has significant interest in clean technology and energy, and it currently houses roughly 25% of the Region’s Clean Energy Technology establishments. The Sacramento region has seen a 96% increase in jobs and a 29% increase in revenue, according to CleanStart, a nonprofit cleantech business accelerator. Furthermore, the city is also close to Silicon Valley, which is home to some of the most well-known tech companies like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). These companies also have a stake in causes like environmental campaigning, which draws young people to the area in search of tech opportunities at organizations that share their values.

Story continues

The Nation's Population Growth is Led by Large Southern Cities

Based on information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, nine of the top 15 cities in the country with the highest population growth were situated in the South between July 2021 to July 2022.

At 14.4%, Georgetown, Texas, experienced the highest rate of population increase, followed by Santa Cruz, California and Kyle, Texas, each with 12.5% and 10.9% respectively.

Principal Factors Influencing City Growth

Gilles Duranton and Diego Puga's scholarly research identifies several major factors that influence urban growth. Let's briefly address some of these important factors.

Housing Supply

One of the most significant factors in defining today's fastest-growing cities is the housing supply. It should come as no surprise that individuals want to relocate in areas where housing is affordable.

Transportation

Transportation networks provide crucial options for people and products to move about. Additionally, by making land accessible, they influence patterns of expansion and the level of economic activity. So, transportation is crucial for the growth of cities.

Agglomeration effects

Cities have always been the center of wealth, employment creation, and poverty eradication. A city with a higher level of education is more likely to have an entrepreneurial culture. This promotes the establishment of new businesses and supports the expansion of already established ones. This inevitably leads to a rise in population.

Amenities

Amenities are the top consideration for anyone looking to move to a new place. Natural amenities, like the weather, can also contribute to a dynamic city experience and its growth, in addition to services like parks, schools, and neighborhood stores.

Most Sexually Active Cities in America

Miami2you/Shutterstock.com

With that said, let’s now move on to the 35 fastest growing cities in the U.S.

Our Methodology

We consulted a study conducted by SmartAsset, a financial technology company based in New York, to shortlist the fastest growing cities in the U.S. The study examined 494 of the largest cities in detail, examining changes in unemployment, population growth, income, GDP, businesses, and housing.

However, we only considered two metrics—population growth and GDP—for the purpose of this particular article. Data for five-year population change was sourced by SmartAsset from the Census Bureau’s 2016 and 2021 1-year American Community Surveys and is at the city level. Using the Bureau of Economic Analysis data that was available at the county level, the company determined the average annual GDP growth, which is the average annual growth in total output for the three-year period from 2017 to 2020.

Using the results of this study, we first ranked the cities according to their 5-year population growth percentage, creating a list A. Then, using the study's initial rankings once more, we sorted the cities according to their average annual GDP growth, creating a list B. Finally, we generated our own list of the fastest growing cities in the U.S by calculating the average rank of each city based on its position in the aforementioned lists.

Let’s now take a look at the 35 fastest growing cities, with at least 50,000 people, in the U.S.

Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S

35. Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral, known for its many canals, is a city in southwest Florida. Between 2021 and 2022, the city's population increased by 6.4% from 203,975 to 216,992.

The city is well-known for its affordable housing, waterfront properties, nice climate, low crime rate, outdoor pursuits, and immaculate beaches.

34. West Jordan, Utah

In 2021, West Jordan, a city in Utah's Salt Lake County, had 116,541 residents with a median household income of $90,227. More and more individuals are relocating to West Jordan due to its fantastic restaurants, exciting local attractions, robust job market, and cozy neighborhoods.

33. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, home to Colorado State University, is known as a hub for innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. Some of the key industries in the city contributing to its growth include bioscience, clean energy, hardware, and software.

At the time of the 2020 census, the city's population was 169,810, up 17.94% from 2010.

32. Orem, Utah

Orem, with 97,861 people, is famous for its thriving Mormon community, stunning natural landscapes, pastrami burgers, as well as hosting the Sundance Film Festival.

The median household income in Orem is $70,412 per year.

31. Ogden, Utah

The population of Ogden, known for its historical buildings, beautiful landscapes, and as the home of Weber State University, has grown by 11.9% since the year 2000. It is the 8th largest city in Utah.

The city’s young, educated workforce excels in a range of industries, such as banking, healthcare, software, construction, and more, supporting its growth.

30. Denver, Colorado

Denver, famous for its collection of world-class museums, first-rate breweries, and historical landmarks, is the most populous city of the U.S. state of Colorado. It is the biggest city in Colorado and the 19th largest city in the country as of 2023, with a population of 699,288.

29. Tracy, California

Tracy, with a 2022 population of 97,328, is a city located in San Joaquin County, California.

The city provides a great place for families to settle down with its booming economy and business prospects. Manufacturing, which includes sectors like food processing, textiles, and automotive components production, accounts for the majority of its economy. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) are a few notable employers.

28. Hesperia, California

Hesperia, a very good place for those who want to get away from the crowdedness, is city located in San Bernardino County, California. Despite having a higher crime rate, it continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the US because of its affordable housing, pleasant desert climate, clean air, and breathtaking terrain.

27. Brandon, Florida

Brandon, with a population of 115,909 in 2020, is a beautiful city nestled in Hillsborough County, Florida. The city provides reasonably priced housing close to Tampa.

The healthcare industry is the largest employer in Brandon, closely followed by retail. But its financial and technological industries are thriving as well.

26. College Station, Texas

College Station, Home to Texas A&M University, had a population of 124,319 in 2022. Several factors, including a pleasant environment, a low unemployment rate, affordable housing costs, safe neighborhoods, well regarded public schools, and access to high-quality healthcare, draw families to this city.

25. Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne, a city in Brevard County, Florida, offers beaches, fishing, golf, snorkeling and many other outdoor activities. Between 2021 and 2022, the city's population increased by 0.5%, from 86,008 to 86,441.

Employers in high tech and aerospace are concentrated in the city.

24. Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its good schools, strong job market and growing social scene, is a city in Washoe County, Nevada. It had a population of 109,226 in 2022.

23. Richmond, California

Richmond, California, gets many visitors throughout the year because of its gorgeous parks, delectable food, rich culture, outdoor activities, and a dynamic community.

The city lost 1.2% of its population between 2021 and 2022, down to 114,301. However, the population of the city has increased 16.0% since 2000.

22. Chino, California

Chino, a city located in San Bernardino County California, now has 93,140 residents according to the most recent US census data for 2022. The city saw a 1.6% gain in population between 2021 and 2022, rising from 91,716 to 93,140. Overall, its population has increased by 32.7% since 2000.

Several manufacturing industries, including those involved in the manufacture of automobiles, electronics, and plastics, are important to its economy.

21. Lehigh Acres, Florida

Lehigh Acres, with 175 miles of canals and 16 well-stocked lakes, is a city located in Lee County, Florida. The local economy in this city is dominated by industries like tourism, construction, real estate, and the retail and service sectors.

Compared to New York, it is 49.1% cheaper.

20. West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, is renowned for its first-rate amenities, top-notch restaurants, upscale shops, stunning beaches, comfortable weather, and a wide variety of outdoor activities. Tourism, healthcare, construction, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, and education make up the majority of the city's employment sectors.

The city saw a 2.6% gain in population between 2021 and 2022, rising from 117,891 to 120,932.

19. Hemet, California

Hemet, with a population of 90,689 in 2022, is a city located in Riverside County, California. Since 2000, the population of the city has increased by 52.2%.

Residents of this city are most frequently employed in the construction, health care, and retail trade sectors.

18. Brockton, Massachusetts

Brockton, referred to as the "City of Champions" for its rich sports history, is regarded as a desirable yet expensive place to live. Residents of this city enjoy a dense suburban vibe, and the majority own their homes.

Government, retail businesses, and hospitals are some of the biggest employers in its service-based economy.

17. Sacramento, California

Sacramento, a major economic center in Northern California, with an abundance of job opportunities, is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. in terms of population. As of 2022, there were 528,001 people living in the city.

Sacramento is known for its government and real estate-related industries, but it also has successful businesses in the healthcare, agricultural, clean technology, and education sectors.

16. Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs, a great city for singles, couples and families alike, is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. It is a center for business and commerce and is situated in Fulton County, Georgia.

15. Merced, California

Merced, with a population of 91,563 in 2022, is a wonderful city, and is rich with community and arts. The city saw a 2.3% gain in population between 2021 and 2022, rising from 89,515 to 91,563.

Agribusiness and the presence of Castle Air Force Base have always been important to the economy of Merced. More varied industries have expanded in the region during the past twenty years, including the printing, fiberglass boat making, warehousing and distribution, and packaging sectors.

14. San Bernardino, California

San Bernardino, a city located in San Bernardino County, California, is the economic, cultural, and political hub of the San Bernardino Valley and the Inland Empire.

It is regarded as a great city to reside in since it is 35.1% cheaper than New York.

13. Ontario, California

Ontario, with a population of 179,061 in 2022, is a city located in San Bernardino County, California. Between 2021 and 2022, the city's population increased by 0.7%, from 177,845 to 179,061.

12. Longmont, Colorado

Despite its excess traffic and a high cost of living, Longmont, Colorado, is a very desirable place to live in. With a wide variety of housing options available, the thriving Longmont real estate market offers something for every lifestyle.

11. Westminster, Colorado

Westminster is a city located in Adams and Jefferson counties, Colorado. It had a population of 114,533 in 2022.

The annual median household income in the city is $80,355.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 35 Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. is originally published on Insider Monkey.