35 Most Educated Countries in the World in 2023

In this article, we will take a look at 35 of the most educated countries in the world in 2023.

The Outlook of Innovation in the United States

Research and innovation are known to be the pillars holding together the roots of a strong economy. To become a global power, investing in the development of education is not enough. Development in research and innovation reaps long-term benefits and promises growth for the generations to come. One such example is the United States, while the country may not rank as the most educated country, the United States has significant innovations and research capabilities to its name.

It will not be a hyperbole to say that the government plays a significant role in promoting innovation and research. For next year's budget, the Biden-Harris administration intends to invest $210 billion in federal research and development (R&D). The budget, announced on March 13, spreads over to investment in applied and basic research. the promotion of STEM education, improving STEM education, and innovation in emerging technologies.

The investment made by the state goes a long way. On September 28, Forbes published an account on some of the most innovative startups in biotech. One such biotech startup is currently working on genomic medicine. This technology allows companies to tailor medical treatments based on the genetic profile of the patient. The company, 23andMe, offers genetic testing services to consumers. Their services entail providing patients with information on their possible health risks, possible genetic conditions, and how complications can be prevented.

Do Universities Play a Role?

However, we cannot discredit education in the process. Educational and research institutes happen to be frontrunners in the race for innovation. These institutes equip students with the ability to think out of the box, develop hypotheses, and eventually test them out. In fact, education and monetary investment by the state go hand in hand when it comes to the execution of innovative ideas. Check out the best AI tools for education.

Big names like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Caltech, Arizona State University, and the University of California are a few examples of educational institutes harboring the road to innovation and research. On September 17, Arizona State University reported that the university won the Number 1 in Innovation award for the ninth year in a row. The university introduced the ASU School of Medicine and Advance Engineering, bringing together clinical medicine, biomedical science, and engineering. Additionally, the university is set to invest $270 million in the establishment of a research, development, and prototyping facility. This research facility will harbor the semiconductor industry of the country. These are just a few examples of the steps the university takes persistently to promote research and development.

Large Corporations Pave the Way for Innovation

Superior research institutes coupled with significant investments by the government explain why some of the largest technologically innovative companies are based in the United States. Some of these examples include Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a leading name in the technology industry. The company is at the forefront of innovation, research, and development. On September 27, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) launched the first look of the Ray-Ban-Meta smart glasses. These smart glasses are now available for pre-order. The glasses allow users to stream Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, using "Hey Meta" users can interact with the Meta AI. The first generation of the glasses was introduced in 2021, and for this version, the company built the new glasses from scratch heavily inspired by customer and community feedback.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is another leading name in the technology industry. The company not only heavily invests in innovation, but it also aids and supports the establishment of startups. On September 27, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) brought to light a new AI-powered healthcare startup, Invenio. The startup allows surgeons to evaluate tissue biopsies right after they are collected in the operating room. AI will allow the surgeons to gain insights immediately. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is assisting the startup by providing them with AI support and training using Nvidia GPUs.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a prominent technology company based in the United States. On September 26, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced the public preview launch of Microsoft Mesh to take place in October. Microsoft Mesh is a new 3D immersive experience that streamlines communication and facilitates team building. The company says that the new solution would eliminate the problems associated with virtual meetings and work. The 3D digital environment would make teams more effective and efficient.

Large corporations play a huge role by giving back to society with new and improved products and technologies. However, we must not deny the vital role a strong educational background plays. Check out the countries with the best education. With that, let's move on to discuss the 35 most educated countries in the world in 2023.

35 Most Educated Countries In the World.

Our Methodology

For our article, the most educated countries in the world, we consulted OECD to source the country-wise percentage of the population who have completed tertiary education. According to the OECD, tertiary education refers to the highest level of education attained. We used the most recent data available for our figures. As for our data source, we understand that our title demands data for 2023, however, we only had access to data until 2022 on all official government agencies. The list comprises the 35 countries with the highest percentage of 25-64 year olds with tertiary education. The list is in ascending order of the aforementioned metric. We also included literacy rates of countries where available for the latest year in our analysis. Let's take a look at the 35 most educated countries in the world in 2023.

35 Most Educated Countries in the World in 2023

35. Czech Republic

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 26.7%

The Czech Republic is among the most educated countries in the world. Almost 27% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in the Czech Republic has completed tertiary education. The Charles University and the Masaryk University are among the most prestigious educational and research institutes in the country.

34. Colombia

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 28.3%

28.3% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education in Colombia. The country is also home to some of the best research and educational institutes in the world. Colombia ranks 34th among the most educated countries in the world.

33. Slovak Republic

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 29.2%

29.2% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in the Slovak Republic has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

32. Hungary

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 29.4%

Hungary is among the most educated countries in the world in 2023. 29.4% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

31. Bulgaria

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 29.8%

29.8% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Bulgaria has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

30. Chile

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 31.4%

Chile is among the most educated countries in the world in 2023. 31.4% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

29. Portugal

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 31.5%

31.5% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Portugal has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

28. Germany

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 32.5%

Germany is home to some of the best research and educational institutes. Some of the most prominent names include Technical University of Munich, Technical University of Berlin, and Freiburg University. The investments made by these universities explain Germany's rank as one of the most educated countries in the world.

27. Poland

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 33.9%

Poland is among the most educated countries in the world in 2023. 33.9% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

26. Greece

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 35.1%

35.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

25. Austria

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 35.6%

Austria is among the most educated countries in the world. Almost 36% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. The University of Vienna and the University of Graz are among the most prestigious educational and research institutes in the country.

24. Latvia

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 39.5%

39.5% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Latvia has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

23. New Zealand

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 39.8%

New Zealand is home to a strong economy with growing standards of living. New Zealand is also among the most educated countries in the world in 2023. 39.8% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

22. Slovenia

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 40.1%

40.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Slovenia has completed their tertiary education. This explains why the country is among the most educated countries in the world.

21. Spain

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 41.1%

Spain is among the most educated countries in the world. 41.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. The literacy rate in the country was 99% in 2020.

20. France

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 41.6%

As of 2022, almost 42% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education in France. The country offers generous scholarships to international students. France ranks 20th among the most educated countries in the world.

19. Denmark

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 42.1%

Denmark is among the most educated countries in the world. 42.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Denmark has completed tertiary education. Copenhagen University and Aarhus University are among the most prestigious educational and research institutes in the country.

18. Estonia

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 42.1%

In 2021, Estonia had a literacy rate of 100%. Estonia is also known as one of the technology hubs in the world. 42.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

17. Finland

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 42.6%

Finland is among the most educated countries in the world, as almost 43% of its population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. The country is home to some of the best research and educational institutes including Aalto University and the University of Helsinki.

16. Iceland

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 43.6%

As of 2022, almost 44% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education in Iceland. The country also has one of the highest standards of living in the world. Iceland ranks 16th among the most educated countries in the world.

15. Netherlands

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 44.7%

The Netherlands is among the most educated countries in the world, as almost 45% of its population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. The country is home to some of the best research and educational institutes including Erasmus University Rotterdam, The University of Amsterdam, and the University of Groningen.

14. Switzerland

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 44.7%

Not only does Switzerland boast a high standard of living, but the country is among the most educated countries in the world. Almost 45% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

13. Belgium

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 45.8%

Belgium is among the most educated countries in the world, as almost 46% of its population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. The country is home to some of the best research and educational institutes including KU Leuven and Ghent University.

12. Lithuania

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 46.5%

Almost 47% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Lithuania has completed tertiary education. With strong educational and research institutes at their disposal, the country also boasts a literacy rate of 100%, as of 2021.

11. Norway

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 48.1%

48.1% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in Norway has completed tertiary education. The country is home to universities and colleges providing a myriad of opportunities in education and research. The country also happens to offer generous scholarships to students from other countries making it an attractive study destination.

10. Sweden

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 48.5%

Sweden, located in Europe, is known for its quality education and research capabilities. As of 2022, almost 49% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education. Sweden ranks tenth among the most educated countries in the world.

9. United States

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 50%

The United States is known to be spearheading global innovation and research. Universities in the country invest heavily in research and innovation. This explains why 50% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, in the United States has completed tertiary education.

8. Israel

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 50.6%

Israel is among the most educated countries in the world in 2023. Almost 51% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

7. United Kingdom

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 51.3%

The United Kingdom has long been the hub for high-standard professional education. Students from across the globe long to receive tertiary education in the country. This explains why over 50% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education.

6. Luxembourg

Percentage of 25-64 Year Olds With Tertiary Education (2022): 51.5%

As of 2022, almost 52% of the population, between the ages of 25 to 64, has completed tertiary education in Luxembourg. The country also has one of the highest standards of living in the world. Luxembourg ranks 6th among the most educated countries in the world.

