35 Mother's Day gifts for foodie moms

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Finding great gifts for foodies can be a tall order. They have refined taste and they always have a finger on the pulse of what is trendy in the food world. Thankfully, if your mom is a foodie, we've got the inside scoop on some of the best foodie gifts around for Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, May 14.

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

► Is mom a domestic goddess? 16 kitchen gifts any domestic goddess will love for Mother's Day

Our resident tasters and testers have done the hard work (someone has to) to give the best possible suggestions and to make you look amazing when you gift your mom the coolest, yummiest and most-on-trend foodie gifts.

From cool gadgets to delicious spices, get ready to impress and make your foodie mom proud.

1. For the mom who wants a new challenge: An easy-to-master tagine

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: This tagine will make melt-in-your-mouth morsels out of even the toughest cuts of meats.

You haven't lived until you've eaten a long, slow-simmered tagine made in true and proper cookware. This Emile Henry ceramic tagine is made from high-fired French Burgundy clay that's designed to work on both gas and electric cooktops up to 930°.

Highly versatile, it can move seamlessly from oven to microwave to freezer and it's even dishwasher safe. Working with most tagines can be a bit of a learning curve, but this not only takes the guesswork out of it, it makes the most incredible dishes that will have Mom swooning.

Get ready. If you get Mom this tagine a new hobby is sure to emerge!

$130 at Amazon

2. For the mom who likes to forage: A mushroom log

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A mushroom-growing log.

Mushrooms are having a moment right now. Foodies love to serve fresh, home-grown food. This shiitake mushroom log will give delicious, homegrown organic mushrooms at the ready for 3 to 4 years. Plus, it's an incredible conversation piece.

Story continues

$30 at Uncommon Goods

3. For the mom who wants to indulge: Kosterina's EVOO cake

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: Kosterina's extra virgin olive oil cake is light, airy and indulgent.

A good olive oil cake is a light, bright, barely sweet and elegant treat. Kosterina's extra-virgin olive oil is made in the Peloponnese in southern Greece and it brings a delicate yet complex and citrusy flavor to this authentic olive oil cake.

Moist and fluffy, Kosterina's olive oil cake is just the right amount of sweet—making it a perfect treat for a morning tea, an afternoon snack or paired with an after-dinner espresso. It also comes in a dairy-free, gluten-free version for any mom that has dietary restrictions.

$38 at Kosterina

4. For the mom who loves her tagliatelle: A pasta maker

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The Marcato pasta maker will make mom the freshest pasta with ease.

Nothing beats homemade pasta. Our favorite pasta maker is the Marcato Atlas 150, which is a cinch to use and makes the kind of pasta Nonna would be proud of.

This excellent little gadget will make authentic pasta that will make mom feel like she's eating in a little trattoria in Trastevere. Al bacio!

$73 at Amazon

5. For the mom who loves truffles: A Truff gift set

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: This trendy truffle spice set will have mom swooning.

Who can resist the yummy, umami flavor of truffles? This delicious starter pack is just the spice of life Mom needs.

Originally launched as a truffle-based hot sauce, Truff is a truffle-focused flavor bomb company that has currently taken the world by storm with its punchy flavored products. Truff's three-piece starter set is the perfect intro to the brand, with truffle sauce, truffle oil and Truff's now-iconic hot sauce.

$59 at Amazon

6. For the mom who has a sweet tooth: Cheryl's Cookies

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: Staggeringly good cookies from Cheryl's Cookies.

For the most perfect sugar cookie, our testers swear by Cheryl's Cookies. With a buttercream frosting that is melt-in-your-mouth delicious, these soft and sweet cookies will have Mom polishing off the box in one sitting.

Starting at $30 at Cheryl's Cookies

7. For the mom who loves charcuterie: A Boardarie charcuterie board

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A stunning cheese and meat board

This delectable assortment of 19 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, olives, chocolates and crackers from Boardarie is perfect for the charcuterie-loving mom.

This Limited Edition Mother's Day Diletto Board is a high-quality sampler that our Gifts Editor tried and swears by. Beautifully and conveniently packaged, it comes with a full-color cheese map, an acacia cutting board and a bamboo cutlery kit for serving.

$159 at Boardarie

8. For the ice cream-loving mom: McConnell's Mother's Day sampler

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A 5-pack of McConnell's ice cream's most popular flavors

Get mom a gift that's as sweet and iconic as she is with this 5-flavor Mother's Day sampler pack, featuring some of MConnell's most popular flavors.

Get ready for Mom to have her mind blown. This 5-pint gift pack includes some of McConnell's most popular flavors including the ridonkulousy creamy Double Peanut Butter Chip, the big bright flavor-explosion of Eureka Lemon & Marionberry, the supremely decadent Chocolate Covered Strawberries, the exultingly delicious Honey & Cornbread Cookies (made from Central Coast wildflower honey—if you know you know) and the luxurious Sweet Cream Caramel Brownie.

It's a creamy and delicious yum-fest that will fast make you the favorite child.

$58 at McConnell's

9. For the cultured mom: A cheese assortment from Point Reyes

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A cheese sampler from Point Reyes

This assortment of three cheeses from the heirloom Giacomini dairy farm are elevated, complex and ones that would be difficult to track down if they weren't mail-delivered from Willams Sonoma. Included in this crate is some delicious and nutty Point Reyes blue cheese, which if Mom isn't already a fan of she will be.

The cheeses come with a perfect pairing of California pecans and tart apricots as well as flatbreads, for a full spread to enjoy upon opening.

If Mom is more of a cheese-only gal, there's also an option for a Point Reyes Toma selection for just $59.

$119 at Williams Sonoma

10. For the mom who loves a great baking dish: A Great Jones baking tray

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: This Great Jones baking dish wowed our testers.

If Mom loves cookware sets with an aesthetic appeal, she’ll love the beautiful baking pieces by Great Jones.

Not only do these pieces make every dish lovely to behold, but our reviewers also found that they baked evenly, cleaned up beautifully and they didn’t discolor under acidic conditions.

$75 at Great Jones

11. For the mom who wants to up her toast game: A Balmuda steam toaster

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A Balmuda steam toaster

This TikTok-famous toaster is a multi-faceted gadget that will revolutionize the way Mom consumes carbs and comfort food.

Using innovative steam technology and a precise four-setting temperature control, she can say goodbye to too-dry toast, too-browned pastries and unevenly toasted baguettes.

She'll also love the Balmuda steam oven toaster's U.S.-exclusive “pizza mode” that makes for a perfectly melty and crusty pizza every time.

$300 at Amazon

12. For the foodie who likes a bit of bling: An elevated cheese board

Foodie Gifts for Mother's Day: Gorgeous gilded agate cheese boards.

For the mom who likes to add a bit of glamour to her presentation, this gilded agate cheese board will bring added elegance to her cheese game.

These boards are cut from six different gemstones. Each piece is unique in cut and color and brings rustic beauty to the table.

$78 at Anthropologie

13. For the ultimate in elegance: A delicate set of cheese knives

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: An elegant set of cheese knives.

Pair them with a cheese board, or just present them alone, these gorgeous gilded cheese knives can be an accessory or take center stage.

Stainless steel and forged with textured handles, these give elegant presentation to any cheese plate.

$25 at Amazon

14. For the mom that wants to impress: Marissa Mullen's new book

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: Mom can't go wrong with Marissa Mullen's cheese plate inspo.

Marissa Mullen is the grande dame of cheese boards, and her cheese-by-numbers method basically changed the way we present cheeses.

For the mom that loves to entertain or the one who likes small bites for dinner, Mullen's new book, That Cheese Plate Wants to Party, will bring her hours of inspiration.

$30 at Anthropologie

15. For the mom who likes the finer things: A caviar gift set

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A tasting menu of caviar

There's nothing wrong with being a little bit bougie, especially when it comes to caviar. The Noble Caviar Gift Set by Olma Caviar is a tasting flight of some of the world's best caviars.

It comes with four 2-ounce tins, offering a tasting menu of Kaluga Royal Caviar, Siberian Osetra Aurora Caviar, Hackleback Caviar and Paddlefish Caviar. Included is a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon, creme fraiche and French mini blinis. All come in a pretty mini cooler gift bag.

$129 at Olma Caviar

16. For the mom with a Mochi habit: A selection from Mochidoki

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A mochi sampler from Mochidoki

Chocolates and flowers are nice, but a mochi sampler will definitely put a new spin on things this Mother's Day. Mochidoki is known for its perfectly-textured mochi that blends seamlessly into its ice cream filling, as well as its ingredients-driven ethos that only uses the most high-quality products to produce its mochi.

This Mother's Day sampler features 32 pieces of their most decadent flavors including vanilla chip, strawberry, chocolate and habanero chocolate.

$96 at Mochidoki

17. For the outdoor chef: An Ooni Koda outdoor pizza oven

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The Ooni Koda outdoor pizza oven heats quickly to produce restaurant-style pizza.

Not only does the sleek and futuristic-looking Ooni Koda pizza oven look stylish, it impressed our testers for making restaurant-quality pizza in minutes.

This lightweight and easy-to-transport pizza oven heats up to 950° in 15 minutes, producing the kind of bubbly, crusty pizza that will make her feel like she's been transported to a Naples pizzeria!

$399 at Ooni

18. For the one who wants an heirloom piece: A Made In Dutch oven

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: The best Dutch oven we've tried.

A high-quality Dutch oven is a kitchen investment that is such a worthwhile upgrade. If Mom hasn't already splurged on one for herself, we highly recommend the Made In cast iron Dutch oven, which wowed our testers.

Beautiful enough to be a showcase piece, yet with the performance of a super versatile workhorse, our testers we were impressed with its nonstick qualities and excellent cooking results—and we're sure Mom will be too!

$200 at Made In

19. For the mom who wants a spice upgrade: Burlap & Barrel spices

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: An heirloom spice kit by Burlap & Barrel.

Old spices make every dish dull. Mom’s spice cabinet could probably use a spring refresh and—even if it doesn’t—this set of spices will wake up her taste buds in a way she never knew possible.

Specializing in single-source, heirloom spice varieties Burlap & Barrel takes the road less traveled in the ethically-sourced spices and blends they create. This 9-piece set of award-winning spices will bring excitement to any dish and give her the flavor bomb she never knew she needed.

$89 at Burlap & Barrel

20. For the one who dreams of España: An Ibérico pork sampler

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: Meats that taste like a vacation one the Iberian peninsula.

High-quality Ibérico pork is a charcuterie plate game-changer. Campo Grande doesn't deliver your run-of-the-mill pork. Bred on nutrient-rich vegetarian diets and enjoying long and happy free-range lives, the pigs that produce this heirloom pork taste uniquely delicious.

Mom will love the flavors as well as the humane way these delicious cuts are curated.

Shop Campo Grande

21. For the mom who wants to look fashionable while she's cooking: A Hedley & Bennett apron

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The best apron we've tested—and it comes in gorgeous prints.

These sturdy aprons by Hedley & Bennett come in gorgeous colors and are workhorses in the kitchen. Our reviewers love these aprons for their fit, their functionality and for the flair of style they bring to the kitchen.

The cross-back apron comes in beautiful colors and gorgeous special prints made in collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. You can even have the aprons personalized with a monogram to make them feel extra special.

Starting at $85 at Hedley & Bennett

22. For the mom in search of a perfect cooking temp: Thermapen

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The best thermometer we've tested.

Hands down the best instant-read thermometer we’ve tried, the ThermoWorks Thermapen gives precise and accurate readings in seconds.

For the juiciest roast chicken, the most gorgeously grilled steaks and for the most perfectly tender loaves of bread, she needs this award-winning instant-read thermometer.

$99 at ThermaPen

23. For the mom who wants a better herb garden: A hydroponic growing system

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: An indoor herb garden upgrade!

If Mom loves her fresh herbs or she wants to garden but has little space to do so, the iDoo Hydroponics Growing System is the perfect gift. With adjustable LED light modes, this smart garden provides an optimal sunlight spectrum for growing depending on a plant's stage in development.

This indoor smart garden can easily fit a kitchen counter and can grow up to seven plants, making it easy to have instant access to fresh herbs all year round.

$65 at Amazon

24. For the mom who wants a gourmet tasting menu: An olive oil tasting flight

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: An olive oil tasting flight with a curated class.

If Mom is the type to just keep a bottle of olive oil by the range for sauteeing, she's missing out.

On this culinary olive oil tour, a certified olive oil expert will take Mom on an immersive virtual tasting experience of oils from Greece to Croatia to California.

Designed to highlight the wide bouquet of flavors and the importance of freshness in olive oil, Mom will sip from a tasting flight during a one-hour group tasting where she'll learn about the flavor profiles and the provenance of each oil selected.

Starting at $50 at Corto

25. For the one with a charcuterie habit: A swiveling charcuterie platter

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day

The charcuterie will be the main event with this elegant swiveling platter.

Moms who love to entertain or anyone who eats cheese as their main course will appreciate one of our favorite charcuterie boards.

We love how the Chef Sofi swiveling charcuterie board pulls open to reveal a set of cheese knives. It also opens up to make it accessible to everyone at the table. No more reaching over!

$55 at Amazon

26. For the mom that misses world traveling: A gift of treats by Bokksu

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: A tasting box of Japanese delights.

Whether she's a world traveler or her palate just wishes she was, she'll love sampling new flavors through the Bokksu gift box. Each month Mom will receive an assortment of sweet and savory Japanesetreats with a cute guide that tells a story about each snack.

Starting at $40 at Bokksu

27. For the mom who likes things spicy: The Shorty Spice Set at Fly by Jing

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: An award-winning Sichuan spice set.

Made by a woman-owned company, the Shorty Spice Set at Fly by Jing features hard-to-find Sichuan spices that will up the ante in any Sichuan dish.

If you know someone who can never get enough heat, this three-pack will finally have them satisfied.

$25 at Fly by Jing

28. For the mom who wants to up her olive oil game: A Brightland mini assortment

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: A tasting menu of Brightland olive oils

Bright and vibrant and filled with zingy flavors, the Mini Assortment from Brightland is too cute for words and too tasty to pass up.

Four artfully-designed bottles are featured, including the peppy Ardor, the bright Lucid, the garlicky Rosette, and the sweet and peppery Arise.

$85 at Brightland

29. For the mom who dreams of Paris: Ladurée macarons

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: A tasting trip to Paris in a pretty box by Laduree.

As much as Mom surely loves attending endless soccer games and home screenings of Frozen—trust us—she'd rather be in Paris.

While you may not be able to fly her to the West Bank, she can at least imagine herself there with these French macarons, made by the iconic bakery that first invented them 150 years ago.

Ladurée is the definitive French patisserie and their macarons are nothing short of bliss. In this elegant assortment of 15 traditional and seasonal macarons, Mom will instantly be transported.

$47 at Goldbelly

30. For the one who loves a classic: A Peugeot salt & pepper mill set

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The best of the best spice mills.

With their patented milling system that has been around since the 1840s, and with a lifetime guarantee that promises they will never wear out, Peugeot pepper and salt mills are regarded by many as the best in the world.

Set Mom up with this iconic French brand of spice mills that are used by the greatest chefs in the world! These Baya mills not only work hard, but the warm and natural design will also look beautiful on the dining table or by the stove.

$44 at West Elm

31. For the mom who likes a perfect grind: An OXO burr grinder

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A burr grinder

With five grind settings that range from espresso to French press, the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder will inspire Mom's inner barista for a perfectly ground cup every time.

Our reviewers ranked this as the best coffee grinder of 2023 for its perfect grind no matter what the setting.

$99 at Amazon

32. For the mom who needs a better French press: A Fellow Clara coffee press and carafe

Foodie Mother's Day gifts: The Fellow Clara carafe makes sediment-free, perfectly balanced French press coffee that stays warm for hours.

For perfectly measured French press coffee every time, the Fellow Clara carafe give exact fill likes for the most satisfying cup of coffee.

Mom will also love that once she's made a perfect pot, it will stay hot for hours in this exquisite, stylish and insulated carafe. Enhanced filtration mesh makes for a ground- and sediment-free cup, and a perfect pour system ensures not a single drop goes to waste.

$100 at Amazon

33. For the mom who is waiting for wine o'clock: A Winc wine subscription

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Winc wine subscription

Does Mom dream of being a sommelier? If so, she'll love getting a Winc subscription which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences.

After trying Winc, we were immediately won over. Each month they stretched our palate and consistently introduced us to high-quality wines and recommendations. She'll love being exposed to new wines and she'll appreciate having a constant refresh to her wine rack.

From $40 at Winc

34. For the mom who loves her cocktail hour: Elevated martini glasses

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Elegant martini glasses

Her cocktails have never looked so elegant as they will in this set of four beaded glass martini glasses. Perfect for a shaken cocktail, a fizzy glass of bubbly or even if she simply wants to elevate her class of La Croix.

Inspired by Parisien flea market finds, these West Elm martini glasses come in clear or blush pink and will have her instantly transported to a corner café in la Marais.

$40 at West Elm

35. For the mom wishes she was a Top Chef judge: A Top Chef-winning baking mix

Foodie gifts for Mother's Day: Top Chef-winning brownies

Maison Zoe Ford made its name when the Montreal catering company's founder—and one of Canada's most esteemed bakers—took top honors on Top Chef for her famed Jewel Box brownies.

If Mom dreams of being a Top Chef judge gift her these award-winning brownies. They are fudgy and decadent and—for any chocolate lover—they are basically life-changing. This mix makes them super easy to whip up fresh (just be sure to have THREE and will have her kitchen smelling like a little slice of heaven.

$18 at Maison Zoe Ford

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Mother's Day gifts for foodies