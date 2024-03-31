In this article, we will look at the 35 profitable side hustles for stay-at-home moms and dads. We have also discussed the employment trends for parents in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Profitable Side Hustles For Stay-at-Home Moms and Dads.

In recent years, the landscape of stay-at-home parenting in the United States has witnessed important shifts. According to Pew Research Center's analysis, approximately 18% of parents in 2021 didn't engage in paid employment which is quite consistent with the levels observed in 2016. However, the distribution between stay-at-home mothers and fathers is disparate as 26% of mothers and 7% of fathers assume this role.

Over a three-decade span from 1989 to 2021, the dynamics of stay-at-home parenting have also evolved, particularly concerning fathers. The proportion of stay-at-home dads has increased, comprising 18% of such parents in 2021. Reasons for not working outside the home may vary between genders. For example, a majority of stay-at-home moms attribute this preference owing to their caregiving responsibilities, while dads mention a broader array of factors such as illness, disability, retirement, inability to find work, or educational pursuits.

Demographically, stay-at-home dads differ largely from their working counterparts. They are less likely to hold a bachelor's degree and are more economically disadvantaged, with 40% living in poverty compared to 5% of working fathers. Moreover, stay-at-home dads tend to be older and more racially diverse than dads engaged in paid employment.

Moroever, research indicates that the decision to become a stay-at-home parent involves weighing different factors. While 60% of Americans believe a child benefits from having at least one parent at home, the choice presents both advantages and disadvantages. Pros can be increased involvement in a child's life, better academic performance, and greater control over upbringing. Conversely, cons can inlcude potential career setbacks, loss of income, and adverse impacts on mental and physical health.

Studies show that stay-at-home parents may experience increased levels of sadness, depression, and isolation compared to working parents. Financially, the decision entails a major wage penalty and diminished career prospects upon reentering the workforce. Moreover, stay-at-home parents often grapple with social isolation and feelings of undervaluation, exacerbating mental health challenges. To read more about the opportunities for stay-at-home moms, see the Highest Paying Jobs for Stay-at-Home Moms.

It is also true that the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the environment of work, prompting many parents to reassess their work-life balance. While some opted to continue staying at home, others faced challenges reintegrating into the workforce due to closures and disruptions. Nevertheless, working from home offers an excellent opportunity to enhance work-life balance by providing more time with family. On average, remote workers gain an extra five hours per week for leisure activities, thanks to the elimination of commuting. According to Zippia, a typical American spends 27.6 minutes commuting to work, totaling 55.2 minutes round trip. While many companies offer part-time remote work options, full-time remote employment is also attainable.

It is interesting to note that as work-from-home trend has seen a significant increase, platforms like Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) become pivotal in connecting businesses with skilled independent professionals. Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s recent report highlights the growing demand for freelancers possessing diverse skill sets. This demand is further confirmed by a 70% year-over-year growth in the AI & machine learning subcategory, indicating a strong interest in cutting-edge projects. In particular, Data Science & Analytics has become one of the fastest-growing categories, driven by the proliferation of generative AI modeling and machine learning. Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has identified specific skills within this domain, such as Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Data Visualization, as highly sought after.

Today, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) offers a plethora of remote job opportunities across different disciplines, confirming its commitment to flexibility and accessibility for its workforce. With over 500 live remote positions advertised, candidates have a wide array of roles to choose from, including nursing, claims management, network pricing consulting, clinical operations, regulatory compliance, behavioral health, procurement, pharmacy services, and more. The extensive geographic reach of these remote positions spans cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Dallas, Hartford, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and beyond, demonstrating the UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)’s national presence and commitment to serving communities.

35 Profitable Side Hustles For Stay-at-Home Moms and Dads

Photographee.eu/Shuuterstock.com

This emphasis on remote work not only allows for a more inclusive hiring process but also highlights UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)’s dedication to promoting a supportive and adaptable work environment. By providing opportunities for individuals to work from the comfort of their own homes, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) acknowledges the importance of work-life balance and seeks to attract top talent regardless of geographical location.

Our Methodology

For our list of the profitable side hustles for stay-at-home moms and dads, we identified 3 features that were crucial for jobs for stay-at-home moms and dad. Hence, we shortlisted 50 jobs with flexibility, jobs with remote work availability, and low-stress jobs. Out of those 50, the 35 highest paying were eventually selected. We acquired the salaries for each job from our salary database.

35. Take Online Surveys and Participate in Market Research

Average Earning: $13/hr

With the ability to complete surveys from the comfort of home, around childcare responsibilities, stay-at-home moms and dads can earn supplemental income while contributing valuable insights to companies.

34. Clothing Reselling

Average Earning: $15

With the rise of online platforms like eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Poshmark, and Depop, individuals can easily source, list, and sell clothing items from the comfort of their homes. Thrift store finds, garage sale treasures, or even items from their own closets can be flipped for profit.

33. Baking and Cooking

Average Earning: $17/hr

Stay-at-home parents can turn their passion for baking and cooking into a highly profitable business by offering homemade goods for sale. They can create an online presence through social media platforms or local community websites to advertise their products.

32. Pet Sitting

Average Earning: $17.2/hr

Pet sitting is ideal for stay-at-home parents as it offers flexibility, little to no startup costs, and the opportunity to earn income while caring for their own children. It is also one of the Best Online Side Hustles for College Students.

31. Event Catering

Average Earning: $17.81/hr

With culinary skills, they can prepare delicious meals from home, minimizing overhead costs. Flexibility allows them to balance work with parenting responsibilities. Serving at events also offers excellent networking opportunities and potential for repeat business.

30. Home Cleaning Services

Average Earning: $18.5/hr

The demand for cleaning services is on the rise and hence, stay-at-home parents can and should secure regular clients and generate a steady income with this easy side hustle for free.

29. Life Coaching

Average Earning: $18.5/hr

This job doesn't require a specific age, but life experience often enhances coaching effectiveness. Stay-at-home parents usually have valuable insights and empathy, making them relatable to clients looking for guidance. It is also one of the Lucrative Side Hustles for Teachers To Make Extra Money.

28. Gardening Services

Average Earning: $18.64/hr

It is one of the most realistic jobs for stay at home moms as moms can can schedule their work around their children's routines and be also able to perform tasks close to home while potentially involving their kids in gardening activities.

27. Online Tutoring

Average Earning: $19/hr

With this job, stay-at-home parents can capitalize on their expertise in different subjects to teach students online, offering flexibility in scheduling sessions around their family responsibilities while earning a decent hourly rate of $19.

26. Transcribing Audio

Average Earning: $19.75/hr

With the ability to work remotely, transcribing audio allows stay-at-home parents to earn money by converting spoken content into written form, making it one of the easiest side hustles online.

25. Dropshipping

Average Earning: $20/hr

Dropshipping is a retail fulfillment method where a store doesn't keep the products it sells in stock. Instead, when a store sells a product, it purchases the item from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customer. This eliminates the need for inventory storage and reduces upfront costs for the seller.

Hence, it is one of the best ways to generate passive income for stay-at home moms. To read more about passive income, see the Best Ways to Generate Passive Income for Beginners.

24. WordPress Website Development

Average Earning: $20/hr

With countless businesses and individuals seeking to establish an online presence, there's a steady stream of work available. Moreover, the tools and resources for WordPress development are widely accessible, making it relatively easy to get started.

23. Photography

Average Earning: $20.4/hr

Whether it's capturing events, portraits, products, or landscapes, photographers have numerous avenues to explore based on their interests and skills. With an average earning potential of $20.4 per hour, photographers can increase their income by offering specialized services or selling prints online.

22. Furniture Refurbishing

Average Earning: $21/hr

Furniture refurbishing is one of the most flexible side hustles owing to its creative and hands-on nature. Individuals with a knack for DIY projects can turn old, neglected furniture into trendy, desirable pieces. This side hustle offers the flexibility to work from home or a workshop and set your own schedule.

21. Social Media Management

Average Earning: $21.5/hr

It is one of the easiest and most profitable side hustles due to its accessibility and demand. With the prevalence of social media in modern business marketing strategies, businesses of all sizes require assistance in managing their online presence.

20. Graphic Design

Average Earning: $22.2/hr

With an average earning potential of $22.2 per hour, graphic design provides stay-at-home parents with a flexible and fulfilling source of income. To read more about graphic designer salaries, see the highest paying countries for graphic designers.

19. Fitness Instruction

Average Earning: $23.33/hr

The emphasis on health and fitness is growing around the world, and hence, there's a consistent demand for qualified instructors. Moreover, the flexible nature of scheduling sessions allows fitness instructors to work around their existing commitments.

18. Create Online Courses

Average Earning: $23.51/hr

Creating and selling online courses allows individuals to capitalize on their expertise and reach a global audience. Once created, online courses can generate passive income over time.

17. Handmade Crafts

Average Earning: $23.65/hr

Crafting allows people to express their creativity while generating income from their creations. Platforms like Etsy provide a convenient marketplace for selling handmade items to a wide audience. With an average earning potential of $23.65 per hour, handmade crafts promise rewarding avenue for artisans to monetize their talent.

16. Virtual Assistant

Average Earning: $25/hr

It is one of the best side hustles for stay at home moms and dads for free. As businesses increasingly rely on remote support, there's a growing demand for virtual assistants to handle tasks such as email management, scheduling, and data entry. Virtual assistants can work remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.

15. Language Translation

Average Earning: $25/hr

With globalization and cross-cultural communication becoming more prevalent, there's a growing demand for translation services in various industries, including business, healthcare, and legal sectors. To read more about the benefits of being proficient in atleast two languages, see the Careers That Bilinguals and Multilinguals Will Excel in.

14. Remote Bookeeping

Average Earning: $26.5/hr

The job requires minimal equipment, primarily a computer and internet connection, making it accessible. With the increasing demand for virtual financial services, there's a steady stream of potential clients, providing a reliable income.

13. Remote Tech Support

Average Earning: $27.8/hr

It is one of the top side hustles for stay at home moms and dads online. Remote tech support professionals can assist with troubleshooting hardware and software issues, setting up networks, and providing cybersecurity guidance.

12. Dive into the Domain of E-commerce

Average Earning: $28/hr

Apart from stay-at-home parents, it is also one of the best side hustles for working parents as they can capitalize on their interests and expertise to create and sell products ranging from handmade crafts to digital goods. With an average earning potential of $28 per hour, e-commerce provides working parents with a scalable and rewarding side hustle option that can be tailored to fit their schedules and interests.

11. Freelance Writing

Average Earning: $30/hr

Freelance writing is a legitimate work-from-home side hustle that is perfect for individuals with a knack for words and a passion for storytelling. With businesses and online publications constantly seeking quality content, there's a steady demand for freelance writers across different industries.

Click here to see the 10 Profitable Side Hustles For Stay-at-Home Moms and Dads.

