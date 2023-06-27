The 35% return this week takes Eden Research's (LON:EDEN) shareholders one-year gains to 186%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN). Its share price is already up an impressive 186% in the last twelve months. It's up an even more impressive 249% over the last quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 43% higher than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Eden Research made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Eden Research grew its revenue by 49% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 186% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Eden Research shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 186% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.6% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Eden Research is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

