In this article, we shared our list of the 35 safest countries in the world. You can skip our global safety and peace analysis, and see the 5 Safest Countries in the World.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in global uncertainty. This shift can be attributed to various factors, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine playing central roles. These events have disrupted social institutions and caused significant changes in both individual and collective behaviors, leading to a profound impact on various aspects of life.

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 report, the disparity between the least safe and most safe countries is continuously widening. The findings of the GPI reveal a marginal decline of 0.03% in the overall level of global peacefulness. This represents the eleventh instance of peacefulness deterioration in the past fourteen years. Among the analyzed countries, 77 have shown improvement, 84 have experienced a decline, and two have maintained stability in peacefulness. This underscores the trend that countries tend to deteriorate at a faster pace than they improve in terms of peacefulness. Unsurprisingly, two of the five countries with the largest deterioration in peacefulness were both Russia and Ukraine.

Violence, whether in the form of conflicts, terrorism, or crime, has a significant economic impact on a global scale. In 2021, the global economic impact of violence amounted to $16.5 trillion, which accounts for approximately 10.9% of the global GDP or $2,117 per person. Additionally, this figure indicates a significant increase of 12.4%, equivalent to $1.8 trillion, compared to the year 2020. The rise in economic impact can primarily be attributed to higher levels of military expenditure.

Among the countries recognized for having some of the lowest crime rates worldwide, six of them also receive top scores for ease of doing business from the World Bank. This signifies a positive relationship between business-friendly environments and low crime rates in nations such as New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, and others. The prevailing peace and stability resulting from low crime rates also make these countries attractive safe havens for global investors, where leading companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others, tend to thrive. On the other hand, some of the most dangerous countries tend to be comparatively poor. On average, the individual share of the gross domestic output is just $1,380 in the world’s poorest countries. By contrast, this figure is about $105,000 in the world’s richest countries.

Safest Countries in the World

Tsuguliev/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To compile our ranking of the 35 safest countries in the world, we made use of the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 as our primary metric. The GPI report is an annual publication by the Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent think tank dedicated to establishing frameworks and offering metrics for assessing global peace.

The GPI covers 163 countries comprising 99.7% of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarization. The GPI assigns scores to different indicators to reach a composite score for each country on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being the safest and 5 being the least.

Safest Countries In the World

35. Latvia

Global Peace Index: 1.673

Latvia starts off our list of the 35 safest countries in the world with a composite score of 1.673. Generally considered to be a peaceful and safe country, Latvia experiences little crime, especially compared to previous years, when it was named the "crime capital of Europe" by Forbes in 2008. The homicide rate in Latvia was 3.9 cases per 100,000 people in 2019, a sharp drop from 10 cases per 100,000 people in 2000, and has been steadily decreasing.

34. United Kingdom

Global Peace Index: 1.667

The United Kingdom, made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland ended up at 1.667 on the GPI. Although it is considered safe, even among other first world countries, the crime rate in the United Kingdom came up to 75.88 per 1,000 people in 2022–2023, while the overall UK crime rate saw an 8% increase from 2021. Among England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the country with the highest crime rate was England, at 83.77 crimes per 1,000 people.

In 2020, the UK became the fifth largest spender on defence, allocating $59.2 billion to it, which also made it second biggest spender on defence in NATO after the United States. A year later, the UK’s military expenditure of $71.6 billion was the third largest in the world, behind the US’s $754 billion and China’s $207 billion.

33. Estonia

Global Peace Index: 1.662

The most northerly of the three Baltic states, Estonia Estonia is, for the most part, a safe country to visit. According to the Estonian Ministry of Justice, reported crime in Estonia fell by 1.2% in 2022 to 25,663 incidents. However, when collated with other indicators such as surveys, little changed on the preceding year – though 2021 saw all-time lows for some crime categories.

32. Italy

Global Peace Index: 1.643

Italy stands as a prominent global destination for international tourists, drawing in millions of visitors annually with its captivating culture, stunning natural landscapes, renowned artistic sites, and exquisite cuisine. The European nation is one of the few that has pledged to increase its defense budgets towards NATO’s recommended minimum of 2% GDP in the coming years.

31. Romania

Global Peace Index: 1.64

A southeastern European country known for the forested region of Transylvania, Romania is generally considered a safe country when compared with many others. However, a 2022 report by Forbes Advisor places the country fourth to last, with a Safety Score of 61.1 (out of 100). The factors contributing to this include a lower quality of healthcare and a relatively high homicide rate of 13.2 per million people. Additionally, the level of air pollution falls within the mid-range, measuring 15.3 on the Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) Scale. While none of Romania's bathing waters are classified as poor quality, only 70% have been rated as excellent. On a positive note, the country boasts one of the lowest theft rates in Europe, standing at approximately 494 per 100,000 people.

30. Taiwan

Global Peace Index: 1.618

Taiwan, which officially calls itself the Republic of China (ROC), is a self-governing democracy of 23 million people located across the Taiwan Strait from mainland China. Despite a constant military threat from mainland China, Taiwan ranks among the top 30 safest countries in the world. On May 25, the Taiwanese Cabinet put forth an "action plan" that it said will help make the streets of Taiwan safer for pedestrians, which includes 19 measures that will be implemented to improve Taiwan's infrastructure, promote road safety education, tighten law enforcement, and crack down on recidivist traffic offenders.

29. Spain

Global Peace Index: 1.603

In recent rankings by Forbes magazine, Spain was ranked the sixth safest country in Europe, and the 29th safest country in the world according to the GPI. However, when it comes to non-violent theft such as pickpocketing, car theft, robberies in shops or burglaries, Spain tends to have rates of delinquency above the EU average. Additionally, based on the latest Eurostat data, it is evident that the country experiences the highest levels of poverty and social exclusion among Western European nations. Unfortunately, these circumstances often contribute to an upsurge in crime rates.

28. Mauritius

Global Peace Index: 1.57

According to the Global Peace Index, Mauritius is recognized as the safest country in Africa. Th island nation, situated off the southeast coast of the continent, holds the 28th position globally with a GPI score of 1.57. One significant risk in Mauritius stems from natural disasters, primarily cyclones. The cyclone season, which spans from November to May, can result in substantial property damage.

27. Australia

Global Peace Index: 1.565

Australia, as the largest country in Oceania, benefits from its geographical isolation, which shields it from territorial disputes with other nations. Having maintained cordial relationships with Asian countries and sharing natural affinities with European and North American nations, 'the land Down Under' has positioned itself as a natural ally. Moreover, the country boasts a low crime rate, earning it a Level 1 ranking by OSAC as one of the safest destinations worldwide.

26. Sweden

Global Peace Index: 1.564

One of the safest countries in the world, Sweden earns an impressive safety score of 8.6/10 on the OECD Better Life Index, indicating its commitment to providing a secure environment. Although it is generally peaceful, Sweden has observed an uptick in gang-related crime in the lead-up to its general elections. Nevertheless, Sweden is renowned as one of the most advanced societies globally, showcasing robust economic indicators. Much like other Scandinavian countries, Sweden ranks among the top 10 in the Happiness Index.

25. Poland

Global Peace Index: 1.552

Poland boasts one of the lowest rates of violent crime in Europe, characterized by remarkably low levels of vandalism and arson incidents. Furthermore, the country's homicide rate stands among the lowest globally, reflecting its overall commitment to safety and security. Additionally, the country enjoyed the third largest increase in peacefulness in 2021 edition of the Global Peace Index, with an 8.5% improvement in its score. Of the 35 countries in the European region, Poland has the fifth highest military expenditure as a percentage of GDP.

24. Bulgaria

Global Peace Index: 1.541

A Balkan nation with a diverse terrain encompassing the Black Sea coastline, Bulgaria is recognized as a safe destination, as indicated by the Global Peace Index and the Crime Index Statistical Research for Europe. The data underscores its low crime rate and high safety index, positioning it favorably compared to other popular European destinations like France, Italy, and Greece.

23. Qatar

Global Peace Index: 1.533

With an ever-changing landscape, ancient alleys located in contrast against the modern skyline, and varied topography, Qatar offers the perfect blend of sun, sand, and sea. One of the safest countries in the world according to the GPI, and the safest by far according to the Numbeo Crime Index 2023, the country's residents enjoy a high standard of living and a well-established system of social services. Unsurprisingly to its residents, the capital city of Qatar, Doha, is also considered the second safest city in the world.

22. Belgium

Global Peace Index: 1.526

Known as the “Battlefield of Europe” for being a battleground for historic conflicts between larger powers, including the Battle of Waterloo in the 19th century and the two world wars in the 20th century, Belgium is a high-income country that has also secured its place among the list of 35 safest countries in the world. As per the 2019 report by OSAC, Belgium is recognized for its notable absence of violent crime and is awarded a Level 1 rating, denoting its position among the safest nations globally.

21. Netherlands

Global Peace Index: 1.522

The Netherlands, a Northwestern European country, has retained its ranking of 21st from last year’s GPI. The possesses a criminality score of 4.69, placing it 18th out of 193 countries in terms of resilience against crime. This impressive standing contributes to its notable 12th overall position on the US News list of countries. The ranking is attributed to various factors such as a favorable tax environment, streamlined regulations, minimal corruption, safety measures, and transparent government practices within the country. However, the country has been consistently ranked among the highest weapon exporters per capita for the past few years, explaining its poor militarization scores.

20. Slovakia

Global Peace Index: 1.499

Despite having a history that dates back more than 1,000 years, Slovakia's modern history begins after World War I with the creation of a democratic Czechoslovakia. At the beginning of 1993, the country separated into two nations and since then Slovakia has been a parliamentary democracy. Although considered a high-income advanced economy, Slovakia experiences substantial regional differences in wealth and employment.

19. Bhutan

Global Peace Index: 1.481

Often considered an escapist’s paradise, Bhutan has once again demonstrated its exceptional performance by surpassing all other countries in South Asia and securing its position as the safest country in the region. A significant factor contributing to this achievement is Bhutan's distinction as one of the world's least militarized countries, holding an impressive 13th rank in the militarization domain with a score of 1.336.

18. Malaysia

Global Peace Index: 1.471

Located across two separate regions in the South China Sea, Malaysia is a small nation experiencing rapid economic growth. Having previously been under British colonial rule, the country now accommodates over 30 million individuals, with a significant portion residing in or near the vibrant capital city of Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia makes it to the 18th position in our list of the 35 safest countries in the world because it faces a comparatively lower level of domestic and international conflict, with a score of 1.015 in this domain.

17. Norway

Global Peace Index: 1.465

The second Scandinavian country on our list of the 35 safest counties in the world, Norway borders Sweden and like its neighbor, has a reputation for championing an exceptional standard of living. With a top score of 1.0 in the Violent Crime, Political Instability and Political Terror domains, it is no surprise why Norway is considered one of the safest countries. One of the few factors holding it back from a higher rank includes its high number of military exports.

16. Germany

Global Peace Index: 1.462

While previously tied with Croatia, Germany fell back at the 16th spot on the Global Peace Index due to its high number of military exports. Since World War II, Germany has had a complex relationship with defense spending and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s approach to defense spending has been further impacted. This past year, Chancellor Olaf Schultz announced that Germany would create $121 billion special fund, known as the “Bundeswehr special fund” to modernize the armed forces. This proved controversial as several legal issues were brought forth despite public support. Additionally, Germany has committed to raise defense spending above the NATO’s 2% GDP target.

15. Croatia

Global Peace Index: 1.44

According to the Global Peace Index, Croatia is 15th on the list of the safest countries in the world as of 2022, out of 163 countries evaluated. The country has experienced a decline in a number of crimes, including theft. According to the 2021 statistics, aggravated theft, reported burglary, and robbery all decreased by 13.6%, 15% and 10.2%, respectively, when compared to the 2020 statistics.

14. Finland

Global Peace Index: 1.439

Finland, like its fellow Nordic countries, has secured its place among the 35 safest nations worldwide. Renowned for its tranquility and high levels of happiness, Finland owes much of its success to the implementation of the Nordic Model. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Finland stood out among European nations by declaring a state of emergency. This decisive action contributed to a reduction in intrapersonal violence and civil unrest within the country.

13. Hungary

Global Peace Index: 1.411

The Central European country of Hungary has shown a significant improvement in its ranking, going from 24th in GPI 2020, to 19th in the past year, and finally reaching 13th on the GPI 2022. With its low criminality scores and high ranking on the Human Development Index, it is no surprise that Hungary is considered one of the safest countries in the world. Furthermore, Hungary has consistently maintained its position as one of the most peaceful countries worldwide, particularly in the realm of militarization.

12. Canada

Global Peace Index: 1.389

Canada is a generally safe and peaceful country with a worldwide reputation for being one of the nicest countries in the world. Previously ranked among the top 10 in the GPI, significant deteriorations in the Safety and Security domain in 2022 led to Canada falling four places in the GPI 2022 to 12th place. Despite this fall in peacefulness, Canada continues to be the most peaceful nation in the North American region with notable reductions in the terrorism impact and nuclear and heavy weapons indicators.

11. Switzerland

Global Peace Index: 1.357

Switzerland is a mountainous Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps. In addition to its high rank in the GPI, Switzerland achieved a score of 9.3 out of 10 in terms of public safety according to the OECD Better Life Index. Moreover, boasting a GDP of $813 billion, the country also secured the top spot on the list of business-friendly nations. However, the European nation also ranks among the ten highest weapons exporters per capita in the last five years.

10. Japan

Global Peace Index: 1.336

'The land of the rising sun' ranks among the top 10 safest countries in the world with a GPI score of 1.336. The third-highest in the Asia-Pacific region according to the GPI, Japan also received a score of 9.2 out of 10 for order and security from the World Justice Project. With the third-largest economy globally, Japan stands as one of the safest countries to reside in based on security and investments. As an example, leading technology company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its plans to invest $690 million in the country by 2024.

9. Singapore

Global Peace Index: 1.326

Singapore ranks first in the 2022 Safety Perceptions Index with a score of 0.04 and is also one of the top 10 most peaceful countries in the 2022 Global Peace Index. The island country demonstrates a consistently low level of risk across all five domains, namely health, personal, violence, environment, and the workplace. This trend also extends to all risk themes, including worry, likelihood, and experience, with only a single indicator surpassing a response rate of 10%.

8. Czech Republic

Global Peace Index: 1.318

The Czech Republic has a rich history of enduring stability and peace, characterized by remarkably low crime rates, particularly in relation to violent offenses. The European nation, positioned at the impressive 8th rank in the GPI, offers not only breathtaking beauty but also a remarkably safe environment for families. It stands as the 6th safest country in Europe and holds the 6th position globally for its commitment to ecology and cleanliness.

7. Slovenia

Global Peace Index: 1.316

Slovenia is a Central European country that is known for its mountains, ski resorts and lakes. According to a survey by OECD with the residents of Slovenia, 91% of people say that they feel safe walking alone at night, much more than the OECD average of 74%, and one of the highest rates among OECD countries. Additionally, Slovenia's homicide rate is 0.4, much lower than the OECD average of 2.6.

6. Portugal

Global Peace Index: 1.301

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. One of the safest countries in the world, Portugal secures the 6th position out of 163 countries in the 2022 Global Peace Index. It earns a score of 1/5 for violent crime and 1.45/5 for homicide, showcasing its commitment to maintaining a safe environment.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Safest Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 35 Safest Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.