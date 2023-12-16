With 35% stake, Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Elixirr International implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

20% of Elixirr International is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Elixirr International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elixirr International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Elixirr International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Elixirr International's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Elixirr International. Elixirr International Plc, Employee Benefit Trust is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Rathbones Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 9.3% of common stock, and Slater Investments Limited holds about 7.7% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Stephen Newton, the CEO has 3.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Elixirr International

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Elixirr International plc. Insiders have a UK£45m stake in this UK£226m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 5.6%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Elixirr International you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

