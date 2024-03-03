With 35% stake, Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Grit Real Estate Income Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 35% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Grit Real Estate Income Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grit Real Estate Income Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Grit Real Estate Income Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Grit Real Estate Income Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Grit Real Estate Income Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Public Investment Corporation Limited is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, M&G Investment Management Limited and Eskom Pension and Provident Fund are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Bronwyn Knight is the owner of 2.9% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Grit Real Estate Income Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£7.0m worth of the UK£106m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Grit Real Estate Income Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.5%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Grit Real Estate Income Group better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

