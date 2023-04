35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

No matter what your income level, most Americans have felt the impact of recent high inflation on the costs of goods and services you regularly buy. However, if you're struggling to make ends meet, where you live can also play a part. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for savings -- and a little fun -- if you're in a place where the cost of living is high. So, it might be time to move to a place that's more affordable.

Read: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

Learn: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

In order to help you pinpoint the cheapest places to live, GOBankingRates compared living expenses in 150 of the largest U.S. cities to find the top 35 cities to find out where you can live comfortably. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule was used as a guideline, in which 50% of income covers necessities, 30% covers discretionary items and 20% is for savings. For necessities, the cost of rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare were used. Then, GOBankingRates doubled the cost of necessities to get the total income needed.

Keep reading to see how much money you need to live comfortably in these U.S. cities.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Aurora, Illinois

Total annual cost of living: $29,154.56

Annual income needed: $58,309.13

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Total annual cost of living: $29,110.77

Annual income needed: $58,221.54

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Total annual cost of living: $28,873.02

Annual income needed: $57,746.05

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Columbus, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $28,866.75

Annual income needed: $57,733.49

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Cincinnati, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $28,558.75

Annual income needed: $57,117.50

©Shutterstock.com

30. Corpus Christi, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $27,983.98

Annual income needed: $55,967.97

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

29. Oklahoma City

Total annual cost of living: $27,801.17

Annual income needed: $55,602.34

Story continues

Learn More: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Indianapolis

Total annual cost of living: $27,671.95

Annual income needed: $55,343.90

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Milwaukee

Total annual cost of living: $27,426.58

Annual income needed: $54,853.16

©Shutterstock.com

26. Mobile, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $27,272.03

Annual income needed: $54,544.06

See: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren't Worth the Money

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Greensboro, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76

Annual income needed: $54,457.51

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Laredo, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $27,228.76

Annual income needed: $54,457.51

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $26,913.65

Annual income needed: $53,827.30

Learn: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

22. Lubbock, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $26,896.00

Annual income needed: $53,791.99

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Wichita, Kansas

Total annual cost of living: $26,850.45

Annual income needed: $53,700.90

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. St. Louis

Total annual cost of living: $26,810.56

Annual income needed: $53,621.12

Check Out: Dave Ramsey's 7 Tips for Paying Off a Mortgage Faster

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. El Paso, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $26,782.30

Annual income needed: $53,564.59

Davel5957 / Getty Images

18. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total annual cost of living: $26,603.23

Annual income needed: $53,206.46

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total annual cost of living: $26,579.74

Annual income needed: $53,159.48

Next: 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

©Shutterstock.com

16. Rochester, New York

Total annual cost of living: $26,438.91

Annual income needed: $52,877.82

RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total annual cost of living: $26,388.64

Annual income needed: $52,777.27

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Des Moines, Iowa

Total annual cost of living: $26,322.87

Annual income needed: $52,645.75

See: 7 Affordable Places To Retire if You Love the Great Outdoors

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Little Rock, Arkansas

Total annual cost of living: $26,203.00

Annual income needed: $52,406.00

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

12. Detroit

Total annual cost of living: $26,174.91

Annual income needed: $52,349.83

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

11. Augusta, Georgia

Total annual cost of living: $25,861.85

Annual income needed: $51,723.71

Find: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Amarillo, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $25,694.05

Annual income needed: $51,388.10

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Montgomery, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $25,372.99

Annual income needed: $50,745.98

karenfoleyphotography / Getty Images

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Total annual cost of living: $25,241.81

Annual income needed: $50,483.63

Learn More: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Columbus, Georgia

Total annual cost of living: $25,117.72

Annual income needed: $50,235.43

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Brownsville, Texas

Total annual cost of living: $24,678.68

Annual income needed: $49,357.37

Find Out: 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement -- and How To Stop It

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Birmingham, Alabama

Total annual cost of living: $24,439.12

Annual income needed: $48,878.25

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

Total annual cost of living: $24,373.68

Annual income needed: $48,747.35

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men -- Here's Why

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Toledo, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $22,308.57

Annual income needed: $44,617.14

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Cleveland

Total annual cost of living: $21,710.15

Annual income needed: $43,420.29

See: 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most, and 5 Who Lowered Them

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Akron, Ohio

Total annual cost of living: $21,631.90

Annual income needed: $43,263.79

More From GOBankingRates

Cameron Huddleston, Grace Lin and Sydney Champion contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find 35 cities with low costs of living, GoBankingRates analyzed the 150 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. First, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the amount that a typical consumer unit spends annually on necessities across the following five categories: housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation. Then, GOBankingRates used Sperling's Best Places' cost of living indices to adjust spending estimates in each category to reflect prices in each city. Finally, GOBankingRates doubled the estimated total annual cost of necessities in each city to create an estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule (which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings) as a guideline. Cities were then ranked on the estimated minimum income needed to live comfortably, with no. 1 being the city with the overall lowest cost of living. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living