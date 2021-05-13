U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

$ 353.76 Million growth expected in Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market | 2.13% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air and gas leak detectors market by product (fixed detector, portable detector, and detector tube) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global air and gas leak detectors market is expected to grow by USD 353.76 million, at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for air and gas leak detectors in 2020. The imposition of lockdowns resulted in disruptions in economic activities as well as in the supply chain. However, countries across the world are initiating vaccination programs, which is to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the public as well as economic activities in 2021. Therefore, the market is expected to recover and register healthy growth during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of industry safety performance standards, growing investments in shale E&P activities, and a rise in emphasis on ensuring the safety of workers across end-user industries.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Opportunities

Many governments across the world are mandating policies for the use of air and gas leak detectors. For instance, the UK government recently introduced some regulations that mandate all private homeowners to install CO alarms in rooms containing solid fuel appliances such as coal fire and wood-burning stoves. The mandate also requires the owners to ensure that all alarms are working properly at the start of every new tenancy. In addition, rising investments in the installation of gas pipelines, storage tanks, and LNG pipelines and the adoption of gas detection systems are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the fixed detector segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for fixed air and gas leak detectors from the chemical, petrochemical, textile, food, and biotechnology industries. Besides, air and gas leak detectors provide automatic responses and efficiently monitor levels of flammable and toxic gases for personnel safety. Such benefits are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for air and gas leak detection in gas pipelines and production plants. In addition, the growth of oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation industries is expected to fuel the growth of the air and gas leak detectors market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the air and gas leak detectors market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Major Vendors

ABB Ltd.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand name SGL Gas Detector for Flammable Gases.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers gas detectors & sensors, ultrasonic gas leak detectors, and flame detectors.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names Dräger Flame 2000 (IR), Dräger Flame 2370 (UV&IR), Dräger PointGard 2700, Dräger PIR 3000, and others.

MSA Safety Inc.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names ALTAIR 4XR Multigas Detector, ALTAIR 5X Multigas Detector, and others.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names Model GD402 gas density analyzer and Model GD40 detector.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the air and gas leak detectors market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market:

Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors MarketDownload our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Leak Detection Market for Oil and Gas IndustryDownload our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Residential Smart Smoke Detectors MarketDownload our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Smoke Detectors MarketDownload our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Smart Air Purifier MarketDownload our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Fixed detector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Portable detector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Detector tube - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/air-and-gas-leak-detectors-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-353-76-million-growth-expected-in-air-and-gas-leak-detectors-market--2-13-yoy-growth-in-2021-amid-covid-19-spread--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301290371.html

SOURCE Technavio

