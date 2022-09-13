U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

$359 Million Worldwide Autonomous Bus Door System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Continental, Daimler and Ferro Doors Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market
Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Bus Door System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous bus door system market size reached US$ 181.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 359.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.04% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An autonomous bus door system is designed to eliminate human intervention and automatically operate the opening and closing of the bus doors. It relies on a combination of software and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), light detection and ranging (LiDAR), radio detection and ranging (RADAR), cameras, and sensors to detect an individual within a specified proximity of the door. It assists in protecting doors from slamming and providing additional comfort and safety to passengers. As a result, its demand is escalating around the world.

Autonomous Bus Door System Market Trends

The increasing demand for bus rapid transit (BRT) systems across the globe represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, conventional, manually operated bus door systems are unsafe and incapable of ensuring passenger safety. They have led to a rise in the number of fatal accidents worldwide.

As a result, autonomous bus door systems are gaining traction on account of their reduced traffic congestion benefits. Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to install autonomous bus door systems, which is positively influencing their sales across the globe.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in autonomous bus door systems is preventing accidents. This, along with the escalating demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance and low-emission vehicles and significant investments in the transportation infrastructure, is creating a favorable market outlook.

However, the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus disease and subsequent imposition of lockdowns in various economies to prevent the spread of the infection has severely affected the growth of the market. The industry is projected to experience growth once restrictions are uplifted and operations in manufacturing units resume.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Circle Bus Door Systems Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ferro Doors A/S, KBT GmbH, Masats LLC, Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Schaltbau Holding AG, Transport Door Solutions Ltd. (McGregor Young Group) and Ventura Systems CV.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global autonomous bus door system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous bus door system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the bus type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the door type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global autonomous bus door system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Autonomous Bus Door System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Bus Type
6.1 Shuttle Bus
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 City Bus
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Intercity Bus
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Coach
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 BRT Bus
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Door Type
7.1 Conventional Doors
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Folding Doors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Sliding Plug Doors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Coach Doors
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Inward Gliding Doors
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Mechanism
8.1 Pneumatic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Electric
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
9.1 IC Engine
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Electric Engine
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Circle Bus Door Systems Co. Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Continental AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Daimler AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Ferro Doors A/S
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 KBT GmbH
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Masats LLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Scania AB (Volkswagen AG)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Schaltbau Holding AG
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Transport Door Solutions Ltd. (McGregor Young Group)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Ventura Systems CV
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufdgye

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


