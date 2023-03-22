$35M Relief Fund Application Goes Live to Assist Small Michigan Nonprofits

MI Nonprofit Relief Fund deadline to apply is May 5, 2023

LANSING, Mich., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to getting funds into the hands of Michigan small charitable nonprofit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) today announced the $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund application is now live at MINonprofitRelief.org .

The $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund, which is administered by the Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA), is designed to provide aid and recovery to nonprofits with annual revenues of less than $1 million that can demonstrate necessary expenditures and/or losses incurred after March 3, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small nonprofits could receive one-time grant funds from $5,000 to $25,000. Nonprofits can apply at MINonprofitRelief.org. The application phase will close on May 5, 2023.

The application phase will close on May 5, 2023. The website also includes resources and frequently asked questions. For additional questions, nonprofits can email relieffund@mnaonline.org . Nonprofits are required to complete the application to be considered, regardless of whether they previously filled out the "intent to apply" form. Nonprofits do not have to be members of MNA to apply for/receive grant funding.

"We received an overwhelmingly positive response during the 'intent to apply' phase from nonprofits expressing interest in the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund," said MNA President and CEO Kelley Kuhn. "We encourage nonprofits – especially those from underrepresented, underserved and rural areas – to apply. Michigan's nonprofits have given so much to their communities every day, and this fund helps give back to those who give."

"LEO is proud to join this effort to provide much-needed support to Michigan's nonprofit ecosystem," said Kim Trent, Deputy Director for Prosperity of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. "Nonprofits who are committed to lifting Michiganders out of poverty and removing barriers to economic prosperity are invited to apply for aid that will help them further serve hard-hit communities."

An additional $15 million MI Nonprofit Impact Grant program will be administered by LEO and is designed for larger nonprofits to support programs that lift people out of poverty and above the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed) threshold. This program is expected to launch in Spring 2023.

MNA and LEO have partnered to design the grant program and select grantees as well as manage the application portal and award payments. To be eligible for this funding, organizations must be a Michigan-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit or a fiscally sponsored project by a 501(c)(3). The bipartisan relief program was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of FY23 budget and program funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to the State of Michigan as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP0127 awarded to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

ABOUT LEO:

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) provides the connections, expertise and innovative solutions to drive continued business growth, build vibrant communities, create affordable housing, generate tourism and attract and retain key talent to fill Michigan's vast pipeline of opportunities. For more information about LEO, please visit www.michigan.gov/LEO .

ABOUT MNA:

Michigan Nonprofit Association is a 501 c (3) founded in 1990 to serve the nonprofit sector through advocacy, training and resources. MNA is a statewide membership organization dedicated to promoting and supporting anti-racism and social justice in the nonprofit sector. For more information, visit www.mnaonline.org .

Media Contacts:

Tammy Pitts, MNA, tpitts@mnaonline.org

Carolyn Artman, on behalf of MNA, carolyn@mccicorp.com

Jada Fisher, LEO, fisherj17@michigan.gov

