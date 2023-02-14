36 FISHBALLS DEVOURED IN ONE MINUTE AT ISLAND PACIFIC'S 2ND ANNUAL SUPERBALL: FISHBALL EATING CONTEST

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With entries coming from all over the state of California, 30 finalists compared to last year's 24 competed in the 2nd Annual Island Pacific Super Ball: Fishball Eating Contest, which was held at Island Pacific Santa Clarita last February 11. The contest coincided during the Big Game this past weekend, to showcase the Filipino cultural street food, "fishballs", which are readily available at your local Island Pacific Filipino Grocery Store and Seafood Market. This year's contest was also sponsored by Mekeni Food International and SoCal Filipinos. Mekeni Foods Mekeni Food International is a multi-awarded food processing company based in the Philippines that puts a prime on food safety and quality. It offers high-quality sausages, longaniza, hotdog, tocino, and street food like fish balls and squid balls in the US through Island Pacific. SoCal Filipinos connects the Filipino community in Southern California through meaning content on social media, workshops, panels and events.

The winners of Island Pacific's 2nd Annual SUPERBALL: Fishball eating contest were 30 participants from all over the West Coast. Reining champion Gener De Guzman, who drove all the way from Vallejo to Santa Clarita wins by beating his own record of 35 by eating 36 fishballs under one minute. 1st runner up, winning $500 goes to Reinzel and 2nd place goes to James, Lucy and Erwin with a consolation prize of $300. This event is made possible by Mekeni Food International and SoCal Filipinos.

Hosted by Philippine comedian and host Ruby Rodriguez and "G" Töngi, Island Pacific's SuperBall: Fishball Eating Contest was packed with all communities of different nationalities, while a tasting booth featuring Mekeni products allowed everyone to try their chicken tocino, fishballs and fishball sauces. Adding to the festivities opening up the program was Gingee, who is a music maker from Los Angeles known for blending electronic and hip hop music with sounds of Filipino kulintang gongs and other world percussion. Ginger has performed at notable festivals such as Coachella and the Malasimbo Fest. During halftime, Malaya Dance Company performed cultural numbers pandango sa ilaw followed by Garth Garcia, FilAm'a prince of pop.

Distinguished panel of judges provided commentary of the participants such as DJ and Foodie, Kym, who loves showcasing local businesses in the SCV and the SFV through her Instagram, Snacks and Slow Jams. Actress Krista Ranillo, mother and wife of Island Pacifics' CEO Nino Lim was also in attendance as a judge together with Socal Filipino's Erick John Pabalan.

Island Pacific also announced the launching of "Fishtival Season" this upcoming February 22 as the start of lent begins on Ash Wednesday, offering a wide array of the freshest seafood available in the market. A lumpia eating contest with SoCal Filipinos is also underway in March. Stay tuned for details!

