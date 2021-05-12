U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,470.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,006.75
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.13
    -0.95 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.97
    -0.27 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4056
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7220
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,922.96
    -6,433.20 (-11.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.39
    -163.45 (-10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,469.29
    -678.22 (-2.41%)
     

36 hours left to apply to Startup Battlefield at TC Disrupt 2021

Neesha A. Tambe
·3 min read

Do you and your early-stage startup have what it takes to be a modern-day gladiator and compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021? You won’t know unless you apply, and time is running out. You have only 48 hours left to throw your helmet into the ring.

If you want to compete for glory, global exposure and $100,000 in equity-free prize money, apply to Startup Battlefield here before May 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Not familiar with Startup Battlefield? It has launched 922 companies — including the likes of Dropbox, Vurb, Mint and a bunch more — that have collectively raised $9.5 billion and produced 117 exits.

We can tell you what it’s like to compete in Startup Battlefield and about the benefits and opportunities that come from it. But Stacey Hronowski — co-founder and CEO of Canix, the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2020 — describes it best.

“Our experience in Startup Battlefield was excellent. The rigorous training was specific and tailored to our individual business and presentation. I was particularly impressed with the Q&A training. I've fundraised numerous times and the practice questions were some of the most insightful and specific questions I've faced. I feel extremely well prepared for future fundraises.

"Post Startup Battlefield, we received significant press coverage and reach outs from notable investors. The experience was one of the most special of my life; I never thought I'd get the chance to share the story of Canix with investors and media across the globe.”

And guess what?! It won’t cost you a thing to apply or to compete. You can be from anywhere in the world and in any industry — but you should have an MVP. Are you detail-oriented? Read more about how Startup Battlefield works.

We’re tapping top VC talent to judge the Battlefield. Here are just a few of the experts you’ll need to impress:

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 22-23, and if you want a shot at massive exposure and $100,000, you need to apply to Startup Battlefield before the deadline expires — in just 48 hours — on May 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Go, gladiators, go!

11 words and phrases to cut from your VC pitch deck

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops back down to $59 at Amazon

    Amazon knocked $11 off Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller, bringing it down to $59.

  • 'Fall Guys' cross-play features arrive tomorrow

    PC and PS4 players can dive into matches and custom lobbies with each other.

  • TikTok removes 500k+ accounts in Italy after DPA order to block underage users

    Video sharing social network TikTok has removed more than 500,000 accounts in Italy following an intervention by the country's data protection watchdog earlier this year ordering it to recheck the age of all Italian users and block access to any under the age of 13. The regulator said today that TikTok removed over 500k users because they were "likely" to be under the age of 16; around 400,000 because they declared an age under 13 and 140,000 through what the DPA describes as "a combination of moderation and reporting tools" implemented within the app. TikTok has also agreed to take a series of additional measures to strengthen its ability to detect and block underage users -- including potentially developing AI tools to help it identify when children are using the service.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin, Dogecoin sink after Elon Musk walks back Tesla's support for crypto transactions

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.

  • Traders not betting on a quick U.S. market rebound as tech stocks tumble

    Traders have been placing more bearish bets on equity derivatives in recent days, data showed on Wednesday, indicating less confidence in U.S. stocks rebounding from a sharp sell-off which has particularly hit high-flying tech names. Investors' tendency to look past minor wobbles in stocks as the S&P 500 rallied about 90% over the past year or so has been a key feature of the equity market since it rebounded from March 2020 pandemic lows and has helped make market pullbacks shallow and brief. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 2.3% lower.

  • Dow Jones Sinks 545 Points, Stoked By Inflation Fears

    The Dow Jones fell in today's market while the Nasdaq led on the downside. The tech-heavy index continued deeper below its key 50-day moving average.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech stocks get pounded — here are a few simple reasons why

    A tech stock rout has swept through Wall Street this week. Here's why.

  • U.S. Inflation Surge, China Consumers, Rate-Hike Hopes: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, intensifying the already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures will last. Rates traders responded by boosting bets that the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates next yearChina’s economic activity rotated to consumption from production over a string of holidays in early May, writes Chang ShuCanadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing market that many say they’d like to see the central bank raise interest ratesTesla CEO Elon Musk said his firm is suspending purchases with Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the value of the digital currencyThe reopening of the U.S. economy is throwing forecasters for a loopThe U.S. budget deficit approached $2 trillion with five months left in the fiscal year, amid another wave of pandemic-relief paymentsThe PBOC has been tapping on the liquidity brakes, with credit data suggesting its tapering is working; however, the latest abrupt pullback leads David Qu to think it will slow withdrawal of liquidityThe EU’s framework for controlling debt must be changed to help overcome Covid’s economic damage, Italy’s Mario Draghi saidGlobal remittances showed surprising strength in 2020 as heavy government stimulus spending put cash in immigrants’ pockets The Bank of England is pushing for a shakeup of the $6.9 trillion money market fund industryIndia’s Covid catastrophe shows the danger of complacencyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Stock Crash Shows World Dangers of Too Much Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Few things evoke fear in equity markets like a margin call. On Wednesday that fear turned into panic in Taiwan, offering another warning for the world on what can happen when leverage unwinds.The trading day started out quiet in Taipei’s $2 trillion stock bourse. But before the morning was over, the local benchmark index had plummeted almost 9% in the worst one-day performance in its 54-year history.There were reasons to sell. New data showed a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in an island where almost no one is vaccinated. A deepening slump in global tech shares also undermined the appeal of a market dominated by the industry. But the swiftness of the plunge that followed suggests bigger forces were at play.For months, bull market skeptics around the world have warned that surging leverage is making equity markets riskier -- and the blowup of Archegos Capital Management in March served as a reminder of that. Yet stocks have continued to rise, with the MSCI All-Country World Index closing at a record as recently as Friday. In the U.S., margin debt topped $822 billion by the end of March -- the latest available data. That’s up 72% year on year.On a smaller scale, the same happened in Taiwan. Armed with conviction, and with history on their side, investors took on increasing amounts of leverage. The result was a 46% expansion in margin debt this year to about NT$274 billion ($9.8 billion) two weeks ago, the highest since 2011. By comparison, the Taiwan benchmark was up just 19% in that period, an indication that people were taking out loans faster than stocks were appreciating.Local investors had little reason to fear losses. Taiwan’s economy became one of the biggest winners from U.S.-China rivalry. Its chipmakers flourished as Washington sought to hobble Beijing’s efforts to build a domestic chip industry. During President Donald Trump’s four-year term, the Taiex benchmark became the world’s best performing stock gauge, gaining more than 90% in U.S. dollar terms.Gains extended this year as the pandemic created a shortage of chips, with the index rising for seven straight months through April.The euphoria began to unravel this week as the threat of inflation sank the Nasdaq, with tech stocks around the world following suit. As the Taiex slid 3.8% on Tuesday in Taiwan, the level of margin debt fell by NT$12.6 billion, the most since October 2018. That suggests traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.Wednesday’s record rout is likely to have spurred a bigger unwinding of leverage. (Comparatives are skewed by the widening of daily price limits for individual stocks in 2015.)“Margin trading boosted the Taiex over the past few months, which may add to declines if they face margin calls,” said MasterLink Securities Investment Advisory President Paul Cheng.The fear of further losses was evident in a stock market where individual investors account for about 60% of transactions. The derivatives market burst with activity: more than 1.75 million options tracking the Taiex changed hands on Wednesday, the third-busiest day since 2016. Traders snapped up bearish contracts even as dozens of short-term options expired, with the price of one put surging as much as 7,757%.KGI Securities’ trader Kevin Lee, who has been a local stocks trader for a decade, said clients started to panic as the morning wore on.“There were non-stop orders coming in,” Lee said. “Investors were crazy as there were lots of news during trading hours and we didn’t know if they were true or not.”By the end of the day, the index had pared its losses to 4.1%. But the damage to investor confidence was already done.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Final leg of Huawei CFO extradition hearings set to resume in August

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her legal team are set to return to court for three more weeks of extradition hearings starting Aug. 3, following a fourth attempt by Meng’s lawyers to introduce new evidence, a Canadian court heard on Wednesday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud in December 2018. Meng maintains she is innocent of the charges and has been fighting her extradition while living under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rocked by inflation fears, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P tank by over 2%

    Inflation fears are dogging Wall Street at a time when the U.S. rebound is picking up speed.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures mixed after inflation fears ignite sell-off

    Inflation fears are dogging Wall Street at a time when the U.S. rebound is picking up speed.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • Gold Set to Snap Best Rally in Four Months After Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to snap its longest rally since January, hurt by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields after a higher-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies.Markets were already concerned that rising inflation amid surging commodity prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to boost rates earlier than expected. Gold had shrugged off that concern, rising to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.“Gold is approximately 50% correlated with Treasuries, so it gets hit as interest rates rises,” said Jay Hatfield, president of Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, the dollar is rallying. The stock market dipping on the inflation data showed that investors fear that the Fed may need to tighten soon.”Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates.“The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,821.07 at 3:21 p.m. in New York. The metal gained for five straight sessions through Tuesday, the longest rally since Jan. 5.Futures for June delivery on the Comex declined 0.7% to settle at $1,822.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Assets to Consider if Inflation Monster Attacks

    Three asset classes that will help you beat the inflation heat or at best help you hedge the growing risk at a time when global inflationary pressures are looming as major economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Musk Sends Bitcoin Tumbling With Shock U-Turn on Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle manufacturer is suspending purchases using Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the digital currency.In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Musk cited concerns about “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions,” while signaling that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are much less energy intensive. He also said the company won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it holds.The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 15% to just above $46,000, before paring some of the retreat. It was down about 6% to $50,980 as of 1:09 p.m. in Tokyo on Thursday. The rush to sell briefly caused outages at some digital-token exchanges. Bitcoin is still up more than fivefold in the past year.Musk’s move comes after Tesla disclosed in February that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to accept it as a payment. That announcement added legitimacy to the cryptocurrency as an increasingly acceptable form of payment and an investment, especially coming from a large member of the S&P 500 with a high-profile CEO who commands a big following among retail investors and the general public.Tesla’s website, which had a support page dedicated to Bitcoin, noted that the token was the only cryptocurrency that Tesla accepts in the continental U.S. Musk has also tweeted frequently about Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013 -- and he quipped about being the “Dogefather” before and during his stint hosting the “Saturday Night Live” show on May 8. He tweeted on Tuesday, “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?”Tesla’s addition of Bitcoin to its balance sheet was the most visible catalyst during this year’s rally in the digital currency. Bitcoin jumped 16% that day, the biggest one-day gain since the Covid-19 inspired financial markets volatility in March 2020.Optimism grew after Mastercard Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and other firms moved to make it easier for customers to use cryptocurrencies, fueling the mainstream resurgence that took Bitcoin from about $29,000 at the end of last year to as high as almost $65,000 in April.Bitcoin mining is consuming 66 times more electricity than it did back in late 2015, and the carbon emissions associated with it will likely face increasing scrutiny, according to a recent Citigroup Inc. report.Musk is no stranger to considering the issue of crypto’s environmental impact.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid. Twitter Inc.’s Jack Dorsey retweeted a post on the white paper with the comment that Bitcoin “incentivizes renewable energy.” Musk replied to Dorsey’s tweet, saying simply, “True.”Musk’s tweet on Wednesday took many in the cryptocurrency community by surprise, including Nic Carter, founding partner at Castle Island Ventures, and a leading voice among defenders of Bitcoin’s energy use.“Surely he would have done his diligence prior to accepting Bitcoin?’ Carter said. “Very odd and confusing to see this quick reversal.”It’s unclear what prompted the decision and Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s chief financial officer, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry for comment. Kirkhorn in March added the tongue-in-cheek title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing.Tesla’s first-quarter earnings were bolstered by the sale of 10% of its Bitcoin holdings. Musk said last month the disposal was intended to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, and added that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency. Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.(Updates markets in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the company name in the 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 12, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2082.

  • Volvo Mulling IPO This Year After Abandoning Geely Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Volvo Cars said it’s considering an initial public offering months after calling off earlier plans to merge with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Chinese manufacturer owned by its parent.The board of the Swedish carmaker has decided to evaluate a possible listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange later this year, according to a statement. Bloomberg News reported in March that owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. was considering an IPO that could value the business at around $20 billion.Volvo’s more than a decade under Chinese control has been a success story. While pandemic disruptions snapped a six-year streak of record sales, demand came roaring back and fueled record deliveries and profit in the second half. Geely has been a supportive owner, helping fund construction of the company’s first-ever U.S. car plant and the investment it will take to go fully electric by the end of the decade.“We have supported the transformation and growth of Volvo Cars for the last 10 years, enabling the company to become a true premium brand with improved profitability,” Eric Li, Geely Holding’s chairman, said in the statement. “Volvo Cars is especially well positioned to deliver continued growth and harness the full potential of electrification and the delivery of safe autonomous drive functions.” Geely Holding would remain a major shareholder of Volvo, which also announced that it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson to the end of next year. He’s led Volvo since 2012, two years after Geely acquired the company from Ford Motor Co. for just $1.8 billion.For all its success boosting Volvo’s value, Geely has struggled to cash in on its investment. It pursued an IPO in 2018 but shelved the idea after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.(Updates with context in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.