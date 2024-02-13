With 36% ownership in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH), insiders continue to have the largest holding even though they have sold shares recently

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tile Shop Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tile Shop Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Tile Shop Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tile Shop Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 12% of Tile Shop Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Peter Jacullo, with ownership of 19%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 12% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Cabell Lolmaugh is the owner of 0.5% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Tile Shop Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$287m, and insiders have US$103m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tile Shop Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 12% stake in Tile Shop Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tile Shop Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tile Shop Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

