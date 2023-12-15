360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.02

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.02 per share on the 25th of January. The dividend yield of 7.3% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Check out our latest analysis for 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. 360 Capital Group is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 537% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 15.1% over the next 12 months. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.04. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see that 360 Capital Group has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

360 Capital Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. Strong earnings growth means 360 Capital Group has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for 360 Capital Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.