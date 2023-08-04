This 360 Capital Group Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for 360 Capital Group Limited's (ASX:TGP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

360 Capital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder and Executive Chairman Tony Pitt bought AU$4.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.82 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.64. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Tony Pitt was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Tony Pitt bought a total of 8.75m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.83. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of 360 Capital Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 31% of 360 Capital Group shares, worth about AU$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 360 Capital Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 360 Capital Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in 360 Capital Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 360 Capital Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for 360 Capital Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

