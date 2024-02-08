360 Capital Group Insiders Added AU$4.70m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 360 Capital Group

The Founder and Executive Chairman Tony Pitt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$4.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.59 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.51). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While 360 Capital Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of 360 Capital Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. 360 Capital Group insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$49m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The 360 Capital Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no 360 Capital Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, 360 Capital Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 360 Capital Group. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 360 Capital Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

