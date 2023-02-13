U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.53
    +28.07 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,122.56
    +253.29 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,815.69
    +97.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.44
    +4.62 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.11
    -0.61 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0230 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5890
    +1.1510 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,660.54
    -254.48 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.74
    -6.75 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,928.82
    +46.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

360-Degree Camera Market Is Set To Top a Valuation of US$ 7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Growing Popularity of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to Raise Sales of 360-Degree Cameras

Rockville, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 360-degree camera market is expected to garner US$ 7 billion by the end of 2033, advancing at an impressive 21.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

A 360-degree camera is an omnidirectional camera system that records a view in each direction at the same time. This type of camera can record a 360-degree view, resulting in an improved visual flow. It records a horizontal surface view of a 360-degree field. Due to its great image quality, it can reach an extra-high resolution and a high zoom level.

In robotics, 360-degree cameras are used to tackle simultaneous localization and mapping problems and for better optical flow and visual odometry. Aside from that, the rising use of these cameras in different vehicles aids drivers by providing them with a greater picture of their surroundings. They also provide support when driving, raise awareness of potential hazards, and assure overall vehicle safety.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8366


Report Attributes

             Details

Forecast Period

2023 - 2033

Value Projection (2032)

   US$ 1 Billion

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

     21.4 % CAGR

No. of Pages

   170 pages

No. of Tables

  80 Tables

No. of Figures

  227 Figures


Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global 360-degree camera market amounted to US$ 1 billion in 2023.

  • Worldwide demand for 360-degree cameras is estimated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

  • The global 360-degree camera market is forecasted to touch US$ 7 billion by 2033.

  • Demand for 360-degree wireless cameras is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

  • North America accounted for 36.5% share of the global market in 2022.

The usage of 360-degree cameras is increasing due to enormous demand for augmented and virtual reality (VR/AR) in video games and other types of interactive entertainment worldwide. 360-degree cameras eliminate the need to install several conventional cameras, which reduces installation time and costs. Adoption of these cameras is expanding in various sectors such as military & defense and automotive, providing huge revenue-generations opportunities for manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Major Stakeholders

  • LG Electronics, Inc

  • GoPro, Inc

  • Nikon Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Facebook, Inc

  • ImmerVision Enables

  • HumanEyes Technologies Ltd

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8366

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the 360-degree camera market have been using different development strategies to generate growth avenues in the coming years. Some of these strategies include technological partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, novel product introductions and approvals, regional expansion, and R&D activities. Moreover, several start-ups are entering the global market with novel offerings.

  • DreamVu, an Indian start-up, offers a single sensor-based, 360-degree camera with depth sensing. The hardware includes a software development kit (SDK). Their omnidirectional camera device provides augmented navigation skills to autonomous robots and can take 360-degree, 3D videos in real time.

  • In July 2021, Mistika VR and Insta360 partnered to provide flexibility and control over the operation of the Insta360 Pro camera as part of their post-production workflow.

  • GoPro launched the over-capture capability for the Fusion 360-degree camera for Apple devices in June 2021.

Key Segments of 360-Degree Camera Industry Research

  • By Camera Type :

    • Single

    • Professional

  • By Connectivity :

    • Wired

    • Wireless

  • By Resolution :

    • High Definition (HD)

    • Ultra-high Definition (UHD)

  • By Vertical :

    • Media & Entertainment

    • Consumer

    • Military & Defense

    • Travel & Tourism

    • Automotive

    • Commercial

    • Healthcare

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific & China

    • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global 360-degree camera market. The United States is contributing considerably to the regional market due to the soaring demand for VR headsets in the country. Moreover, the Asia Pacific and Europe are trailing North America in terms of growth.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8366

Key Questions Covered in the 360 Degree Camera Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the 360 Degree Camera Market in 2023?

  • At what rate will the global 360 Degree Camera Market grow until 2033?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the 360 Degree Camera Market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global 360 Degree Camera Market during 2023 to 2033?

  • Which are the factors driving the 360 Degree Camera Market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the 360 Degree Camera Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 360-degree camera market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of camera type (single, professional), connectivity (wired, wireless), resolution (high definition (HD), ultra-high definition (UHD)), and vertical (media & entertainment, consumer, military & defense, travel & tourism, automotive, commercial, healthcare, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Hyperspectral Cameras Market: Low power consumption and minimal heat dissipation are the key benefits of hyperspectral cameras that are boosting the growth of the hyperspectral cameras market.

Wearable Cameras Market: The global wearable cameras market is forecasted to propel at a stellar CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 7.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28 billion by 2033.

Gimbal Integrated Camera Market: The global gimbal integrated camera market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 23.6 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.2% to reach US$ 89.1 million by the end of 2033.

Night Vision Outdoor Camera Market: Night vision outdoor camera market is projected to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth.

Trail Camera Market: The global trail camera market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 147.8 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 216.6 million by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar
Email : shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial O

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Uber Signs Cloud Deals With Google and Oracle

    Uber Technologies Inc. plans to move its information-technology from its own data centers to Alphabet and Oracle cloud-computing platforms, the companies said Monday. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company struck two seven-year deals, one with Google Cloud and the other with Oracle, to move off its data centers completely within a few years, said Kamran Zargahi, Uber’s senior director of technology strategy. Over 95% of Uber’s IT is currently housed in those data centers, he said.

  • From Apple to VW, CEOs Gradually Returning to China After Its Reopening

    Beijing counts on such executive visits to attract investments from multinationals, with its leaders portraying the country as open for business.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • What's all included in Papa Johns' Louisville campus?

    The company has operated on the property for nearly 25 years, and the recent news begs the question: What all is included in that campus?

  • How Can I Save Big on Retirement Taxes?

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout

    Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).