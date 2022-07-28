U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

360-degree Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 1.68 billion, Alphabet Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 360-degree camera is capable of capturing a 360-degree field of view. It is also called an omnidirectional camera, with a visual field that covers the entire sphere. A 360-degree camera offers a more immersive way of viewing places than any other form of media. Content from these cameras can be viewed without using a VR headset.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 360-degree Camera Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 360-degree Camera Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

The 360-degree camera market size is expected to grow by USD 1.68 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The improving demand for VR headsets is driving the growth of the 360-degree camera market. The gaming market is the largest adopter of VR content. Moreover, the traditional entertainment industry has been transformed, by the development and emergence of serialized content. Content makers are developing different types of VR content, ranging from art and culture to entertainment. VR provides a simulated environment through VR hardware and software, which gives users a virtual experience. The growth potential for 360-degree cameras is expected to be high during the forecast period, with the rise in demand for VR content.

Hardware and software limitations of 360-degree cameras are challenging the growth of the market. VR consoles need high processing speeds and large storage capacities to play 360-degree videos efficiently. However, building a software platform that is compatible with the hardware is a challenge for game developers. Latency may lead to 360-degree image distortions and can also cause motion sickness among users. In addition, the success of VR completely depends on the quality of hardware and software.

Technavio provides the latest drivers, challenges, and trends in the market, which can help companies stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The 360-degree camera market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company supports 360 camera view capturing and publishing with the help of street view.

  • Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers 360 camera support for Facebook recording, YouTube live streaming with a video resolution of 2048 x 1024 30 fps, and still image resolution of 2304 x 1152.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - It is a portable 360-degree camera that supports convenient social media sharing. With dual 13MP cameras, it can take 5K photos and 2K videos at 30fps.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a 360-degree camera for a true 360-degree full HD panoramic view showing no dead angles, including interior and exterior monitoring.

  • LG Electronics Inc. - The LG 360 CAM helps to record full 13 MP 360-degree photos and 360-degree video in 2K. It also allows smartphones to be used as remote controls to see what is being recorded in real-time.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into professional and non-professionals. The professional segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

  • By application, the 360-degree camera market is classified into filmmaking, events, and others.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Video Recorder Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

360-degree Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Filmmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-professionals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/360-degree-camera-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-68-billion-alphabet-inc-and-fujitsu-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301593516.html

SOURCE Technavio

