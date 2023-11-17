360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2023

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CIO. Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB term.

Before we start, please also note that today's prepared remarks from our CEO will be delivered in English using an AI-generated voice. Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Wu Haisheng. Please go ahead.

Wu Haisheng: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter earnings conference call. Since the start of the year, the momentum of China's macroeconomic recovery has softened after rebounding earlier in the year with effective demand for consumer credit also coming in weaker than expected. We promptly adjusted our strategic approach to this new market environment by diversifying our customer acquisition channels and refining operations, all with the clear goal of driving high-quality growth and improving profitability. These efforts yielded solid results in Q3. By the end of the quarter, our platform empowered a total of 155 financial institutions and cumulatively served more than 49 million users with approved credit lines.

Total loan facilitation and origination volume on our platform reached RMB123.1 billion, up roughly 11% year-over-year. With the quality of our earnings further improving, our non-GAAP net income for the quarter increased by approximately 14% year-over-year. In today's complex macro environment, it is particularly important that we expand our safety cushion by improving profitability. To achieve this, we are optimizing resource allocation across customer acquisition, products, risk management and asset distribution to boost operational efficiency and ultimately drive bottom line growth. Now I'll walk you through some of the progress we made in this regard during the quarter. To start with, we continue to explore diversified customer acquisition channels and deploy innovative approaches to attract new customers, which not only improved customer acquisition efficiency but also resulted in notably better quality of new users.

In terms of optimizing our customer acquisition channels, we established a partnership with a leading short-form video platform through our embedded finance business in the third quarter, leveraging the platform's massive active user base and our ability to accurately profile users and identify risk. We have consistently maintained a leading market share on the platform since the start. During the quarter, our embedded finance business generated an impressive 46% sequential increase in the number of new users with approved credit lines. Approximately 33% of total new users with approved credit lines during the quarter were acquired through the embedded finance channel. We also intensified our marketing efforts through innovative marketing approaches during the quarter to attract high-quality customers.

This was done by deploying more compelling ad placements to expand our customer reach. Based on user profile analysis, users acquired through innovative marketing methods significantly outperformed those obtained through conventional methods in terms of educational background, mortgage and credit history. They also clearly have better risk performance in terms of short-term delinquency rates as we observed during the first three months with our innovative customer acquisition strategy firmly in place. The proportion of high-quality users increased by more than 4 percentage points from July to October. This not only directly complements our existing user base but also contributes to the stability of our overall risk performance. As a result of these initiatives, the number of new users with approved credit lines increased by 18% in Q3 sequentially, while unit customer acquisition costs increased only slightly.

Moving on to product design. We introduced a loyalty program to enhance engagement of existing users. By offering a wider range of value-added services, we are effectively enhancing user engagement and retention, which increases our revenue and profit per user. Users who joined the loyalty program demonstrated higher engagement with a double-digit increase in both the rate of drawdown and the number of loans borrowed over a certain period of time. Turning to risk. We swiftly responded to the changing market environment. In Q3, we gradually tightened credit standards and upgraded risk models. In particular, we further enhanced the knowledge graph for our broadly defined SME segment. By closely analyzing relationships among individuals, businesses and industries, we improved our ability to identify risks within this segment.

It's worth noting that there are clear differences between our broadly defined SME segment and SMEs in the traditional sense as a primarily younger enterprises acquired through online channels. When conducting risk assessments, we place more emphasis on individual credit history and use business data as a secondary reference. As a result, credit lines extended to our SME segment are usually smaller, making associated risk much more manageable. Compared to the consumer segment, the SME segment generates much more stable demand and stronger growth potential with similar risk performances. Looking ahead, we are confident that there is significant room for growth and value generation over the long term for our broadly defined SME segment, driven by our accurate user identification and differentiated operations.

Lastly, we kept pricing at stable levels and leveraged our funding strengths to further optimize our economic model. With relatively ample liquidity in the financial system during the quarter, we further optimized our funding structure by increasing the proportion from larger banks, which reduced our funding cost by another 20 basis points. In terms of ABS, we secured ABS investments from multiple state-owned and joint stock banks and top securities firms leading to a 47 basis point decrease quarter-over-quarter in ABS issuance costs. With the accuracy of user profiling and identification continuously improving, we also further expanded the range of our financial institution partners, strengthening our ability to serve various loan asset segments with more financial partners coming onboard under the ICE or referral model, which further mitigates risk.

Our ability to engage with the lower-tier user segment has significantly improved. As we continue to optimize asset allocation efficiency, we expect our overall profitability to further improve going forward. Now let me share with you the progress we made on the technology front. Our technology solutions business is making solid progress, as we expand the array of solutions we offer to cover the entire credit process. During the quarter, we entered into partnerships with three additional financial institutions, each from a different category: a joint stock, internet and private bank. To cater to the diverse needs of our banking partners, we adopted various deployment models and are committed to providing them with end-to-end technology solutions as well.

Going forward, we will extend our end-to-end technology solutions to more financial institution partners to scale up our client base. In the long run, we expect a steady increase in the take rate for our technology solutions business. Additionally, we continued to invest in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and large language models. On September 18, we partnered with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology to officially unveil the first domestic standard for large language models in the financial sector. The standard will serve as a crucial reference and benchmark for the design, development, application and review of large language models in finance. At the same time, we purchased hundreds of graphics cards and have been exploring the application of AI GC technology to improve efficiency throughout the entire credit process by conducting tests or implementing it in advertising, telemarketing, loan collection and quality control.

For example, our telemarketing system is now able to conduct semantic analysis and extract valuable leads from each conversation, improving our telemarketing conversion rate by more than 5%. In addition, around 70% of our image-based marketing materials are currently generated by AIGC. In the future, we will use large language models to tag and rate these materials from multiple dimensions to optimize ad placements and boost marketing effectiveness. Looking back at the past three quarters. Despite a challenging macro environment, we remain vigilant about market conditions and improved our earnings quality by further optimizing operations and fine-tuning our business model. Since Q3, certain macro indicators are showing marginal improvement as a result of multiple supporting policies.

Against this backdrop, we are confident in our ability to continuously make breakthroughs and create value for our shareholders with better results. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Alex Xu, who will walk you through our financial results for the quarter.

Alex Xu : Okay. Thank you, Haisheng. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. Facing slower-than-expected macro recovery and worsening consumer sentiment, we proactively took actions in Q3 to optimize our product and service offerings, strengthened relationship with users and key partners, aiming to drive long-term sustainable quality growth. In Q3, we saw some volatility in asset quality and key leading risk metrics start to fluctuate from historical best levels achieved in previous quarters. Day 1 delinquency was 4.6% in Q3 versus 4.2% in Q2. The uptick in day 1 delinquency mainly reflect borrowers' negative sentiment toward the ongoing macro uncertainties. 30-day collection rate was 86.7% in Q3 versus 87.2% in Q2.

This modest decline also was driven by macro weakness. Throughout Q3, we have proactively adjusted our risk management models and gradually applied more restrictive standards on incoming applications. By late September, we started to see stable credit quality among new borrowers. As economic conditions remain challenging, we may continue to see some fluctuation of these metrics in the near future, although overall risk level should still be manageable with our continued effort to proactively mitigate risks. Total net revenue for Q3 was RMB 4.3 billion versus RMB 3.9 billion in Q2 and RMB 4.1 billion a year ago. Revenue from credit-driven service, capital heavy, was RMB 3.1 billion in Q3 compared to RMB 2.8 billion in Q2 and RMB 2.9 billion a year ago.

The year-on-year growth was mainly due to growth in on-balance sheet loans partially offset by decline in expected average tenor of the loans. The sequential increase reflected growth in loan balance as well as continued improvement in effective tenors. On-balance sheet loans account for over 19% of total loan volume. Overall funding costs further declined by roughly 20 bps with the help of our strong relationship with financial institution partners as well as additional issuance of ABS. Revenue from platform service capital light was RMB 1.2 billion in Q3 compared to RMB 1.1 billion in Q2 and RMB 1.2 billion a year ago. The sequential growth was mainly due to continued improvement in overall effective tenor of the loans and strong contribution from ICE.

Substantially offsetting the decline in capital light loan facilitation volume. For Q3, capital-light loan facilitation, ICE and other tech solutions combined account for roughly 56% of the total loan volume compared to roughly 58% in prior quarter. We expect this ratio to be roughly stable around this level for the year. We will continue to evaluate different components of our operation and seek a better mix between risk-bearing and non-risk-bearing solutions based on macro environment and operational conditions. In Q3, we saw continued sequential improvement in revenue take rate for both cap heavy and cap light business as early repayment ratio gradually return to normal levels and effective tenors gradually extended. During the quarter, average IRR of the loans we originated and/or facilitated remained stable Q-on-Q, well within the regulatory rate cap requirement.

Looking forward, we expect pricing to be fluctuating in a narrow band around this level for the coming quarters. Sales and marketing expenses increased 21% Q-on-Q but declined 15% year-on-year. We added over 1.7 million new credit line users in Q3 compared to 1.5 million in Q2. Unit cost to acquire a new credit line user also increased modestly Q-on-Q to 306 from 296 in Q2. While we will continue to drive for efficiency in our operation, we may adjust the pace of our new user acquisition based on macro conditions from time to time. As Haisheng mentioned, we have made noticeable progress in diversifying our user acquisition channels during the quarter. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on reenergizing existing user base as repeat borrowers historically contribute vast majority of our business.

As macro uncertainties persist and credit quality fluctuate, we will continue to take prudent approach to book provisions against potential credit losses. Total new provision for risk-bearing loans in Q3 were approximately 2.1 billion, and write-backs of previous provisions were approximately 600 million. Provision coverage ratio, which is defined as total outstanding provision divided by total outstanding delinquent loan balance between 90 and 180 days were 534% in Q3 compared to 511% in Q2. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB 1.18 billion in Q3 compared to RMB 1.15 billion in Q2. Effective tax rate for Q3 was over 22% compared to our typical ETR of approximately 15%. The higher ETR in Q3 was mainly due to additional withholding tax provision related to cash distribution from onshore to offshore for dividend payments and share repurchase program.

Please also note, our second quarter earnings was helped by a tax rebate of approximately RMB 160 million. Excluding the tax rebate, non-GAAP net income actually grew approximately 16% sequentially in Q3. With solid operating results and stable contribution from cap-light models, our leverage ratio, which is defined as risk-bearing loan balance divided by shareholders' equity, was 3.5 times in Q3, near historical low compared to 3.8 times a year ago. We expect to see the leverage ratio fluctuate around this level in the near future. We generate approximately RMB 1.2 billion cash from operations in Q3 compared to RMB 1.8 billion in Q2. The decline was mainly due to the change in working capital at the end of the quarter. Total cash and cash equivalents was RMB 8.2 billion in Q3 compared to RMB 8.5 billion in Q2.

Non-restricted cash was approximately RMB 4.9 billion in Q3 compared to RMB 5.3 billion in Q2. The sequential decline in cash position was mainly due to increased cash usage in our on-balance sheet lending. As we discussed earlier, we will continue to look for opportunities to deploy resources to launch new initiatives, develop new technologies and expand services offerings. As we continue to generate healthy cash flow from operations, we believe our current cash position is sufficient to support our business development and to return to our shareholders. In June 20, 2023, we announced a share buyback program to repurchase up to 150 million over a 12-month period. As of November 16, 2023, we have bought approximately $80 million worth of ADS in open market at an average price around $16.2. We will continue to execute the buyback program in accordance with related rules and regulations.

With the fully execution of the repurchase program and the dividend plan, the combined payout ratio will exceed 50%. Going forward, we will continue to optimize our capital allocation plan and make timely adjustments to generate attractive returns to our shareholders. Finally, regarding our outlook. While macro recovery appears slower than expected, we remain confident to achieve our operational targets for the year. As such, we now expect Q4 total loan volume to be between RMB 116 billion and RMB 126 billion and for the full year, total loan volume to be between RMB 473 billion and RMB 483 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 15% to 17%. As always, this forecast reflects the company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to material changes.

With that, I would like to conclude our prepared remarks. Operator, we can now take some questions.

