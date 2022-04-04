U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.46
    +1.18 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7910
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,590.41
    +183.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

360training Acquires HIPAA Exams, Enters Healthcare Sector With 29 New Courses

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By acquiring HIPAA Exams, 360training adds improved HIPAA courses to its massive library of online lessons. In the coming months, 360training will be launching a new "Healthcare" vertical on its website, complete with a catalog of 29 new online healthcare training courses. Essential courses to be released include:

HIPAA Exams specializes in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance.
HIPAA Exams specializes in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance.

HIPAA for Health Care Workers

HIPAA Exams designed this 90-minute online HIPAA training course to educate Health Care Workers on the complete HIPAA law, including HIPAA Privacy, HIPAA Security, Enforcement of HIPAA violations, and 2022 Updates.

HIPAA for Medical Office Staff

HIPAA for Medical Office Staff is specific for Medical Office Staff personnel who do not directly provide medical treatment to patients.

HIPAA for Dental Offices

HIPAA for Dental Offices comprehensively looks at HIPAA legislation and addresses its application within a dental office setting.

HIPAA for Business Associates

HIPAA for Business Associates provides a comprehensive look at HIPAA legislation as it applies to a Business Associate.

Bloodborne Pathogens Training

This IACET accredited online Bloodborne Pathogens course is for anyone working in a setting where bloodborne pathogens (BBP) or anything potentially contagious could infect them.

Why Choose HIPAA Exams?

HIPAA Exams has been the most trusted source in HIPAA compliance since 2008. Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, explains what drew him to the company:

"We are excited to announce the addition of HIPAA Exams to the growing 360training family of businesses. With over 13 years of experience, HIPAA Exams is our first major expansion into the immense and burgeoning healthcare sector. This represents our fifth acquisition in the last year. As we expand, we are eager to grow the HIPAA Exams brand and integrate these dynamic courses as the most trusted source of online medical compliance training."

HIPAA Exams is also one of the few IACET accredited providers. In addition, all HIPAA Exams courses:

  • Are 100% online and can be accessed anywhere, anytime

  • Include continuing education credits

  • Have bulk pricing available

  • Are low cost and highly accredited

About HIPAA Exams

HIPAA Exams, a division of Engaging Training Solutions Inc, is an IACET accredited business. They specialize in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance. HIPAA Exams began in 2008 as an online learning system for hospitals. The company soon expanded when Massachusetts General, Scripps, and the U.S. Air Force asked HIPAA Exams to develop content for Registered Nurses specific to Joint Commission (JC) compliance.

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, GetTIPS, and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/360training-acquires-hipaa-exams-enters-healthcare-sector-with-29-new-courses-301517307.html

SOURCE 360training.com

Recommended Stories

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council TuesdayGazprom Germania GmbH -- owner of energy

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump While Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council TuesdayExxon’s announcement that first-quarter results may

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Manchin Joins Republicans Opposing SEC Climate-Disclosure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider a plan to require companies to disclose information about their greenhouse gas pollution.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council

  • Twitter stock soars on news of Elon Musk stake

    Twitter shares are up following news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a 9% stake in the company. Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the details.

  • Judge Tosses California Law Mandating Diversity on Boards

    The law requires public companies based in the state to have at least one board director from underrepresented groups.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council TuesdayWing LLC, which had announced

  • ‘I have researched the right moves over the past 12 months; I am still confused…claiming Social Security is a nerve-racking decision’

    As a couple prepares for their 65th birthdays, the big question is when to take Social Security payments?

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • 3M Glass Bubbles Can Help the World With 5G Connectivity

    5G, the fifth-generation cellular network, brings new and exciting possibilities for global business, transportation, health care, entertainment and more. Organizations like 3M’s Advanced Materials...

  • Financial Advisor Notches Supreme Court Win. It Changes Who May Decide Arbitration Appeals.

    The nation’s highest court weighed in on a procedural matter that may affect how investors and advisors can seek to overturn arbitration cases they lost.

  • Oil prices: Expect 'spectacularly' higher airfares, says analyst

    Jet fuel prices in the Northeast are sky-high, threatening a further spike in airfares.