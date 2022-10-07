U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

$365+ Billion Smart Manufacturing Market to Grow at 6% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 Driven by Surging Adoption of RTLS, Increasing Trend of Industry 4.0, 3D Robotics, AI, IoT Technologies | The Insight Partners

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by End User and Components," the global smart manufacturing market size is projected to grow from $258.72 Billion in 2022 to $365.22 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Smart Manufacturing Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000174/

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 258.72 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

US$ 365.22 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

258

No. of Tables

164

No. of Charts & Figures

99

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

End User and Components

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Honeywell International Inc., 3D Systems, Inc, Daifuku Co., Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPTE100000174/

 

Browse key market insights spread across 258 pages with 164 list of tables & 99 list of figures from the report, "Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End User (Discrete Industry and Process Industry) and Component (Hardware and Software)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/smart-manufacturing-market

Global Smart Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3D Systems, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Yokogawa Electric Corporation are among the leading players profiled in the smart manufacturing market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2020, Siemens, IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Red Hat launched a new partnership that will employ a hybrid cloud to provide manufacturers and plant operators with an open, adaptable, and secure solution for extracting real-time value from operational data.

In 2021, Schneider Electric unveiled several Industries of the Future innovations and called for stronger cross-industry collaboration at the all-digital Hannover Messe 2021. Schneider Electric believes that through universal automation, digital energy, and innovation, industrial enterprises with achievable sustainability goals will lead the global economic recovery while safeguarding the environment.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000174/

In 2022, The OpreXTM Environmental Monitoring System for the pharmaceutical & medical device industries was released globally by Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841). The new product is a data gathering and recording system that gathers and manages environmental data in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, testing, and storage areas, such as temperature, humidity, and room differential pressure.

The North America smart manufacturing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is attributed to the rising demand for automation to achieve efficiency and quality; government support for digitization; and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Manufacturers in these regions are opting for technology-driven approaches that utilize Internet-connected machinery for monitoring the production process. Rising opportunities for automating operations and the growing use of data analytics to improve manufacturing performance are bolstering the smart manufacturing market growth in the region.

OEMs across all industries in North America are scaling up automation to compete with global manufacturing hubs such as China and Japan. This has led to rapid developments in robotics and automation technologies. Public-private partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are enhancing business confidence in the region, redirecting the focus of US firms to increase their geographic presence and strengthen their product portfolios. Investments from governments of various North American countries and foreign countries are enabling regional manufacturers to expand their production capacities and resources. For instance, in October 2019, FANUC America opened a new 461,000-square-foot robotics and automation facility in Michigan with several departments, including engineering, product development, manufacturing, and warehousing. Such initiatives are significantly boosting the smart manufacturing market growth in the region.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000174

Europe is one of the most important smart manufacturing markets. Horizon 2020 is one of the key initiatives in the region that involves the implementation of digitization and cybersecurity in the rail sector. Modern trains consist of sophisticated technologies that need an active internet connection to operate and receive signals to and from the control station. Further, hackers can easily hack the system if they discover a vulnerability and ca disrupt the production process of a smart railway manufacturing unit. For instance, in 2022, a cyberattack targeted Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane (FS), Italy's national railway company. The freight transport by rail was suspended temporarily due to cyberattacks. Further, in 2021, new self-service ticket machines of Northern Rail, one of the UK's local railway systems covering the north of England, were targeted by a suspected ransomware cyberattack. Such incidents signify that rail infrastructure requires reliable and robust railway communications network security with new technologies and process measures. Cybersecurity will make the framework simple and versatile in the railway industry. It can give information assurance, application security, and framework administration. Thus, all these factors are likely to boost the Europe smart manufacturing market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Manufacturing Market: Industry Overview

The smart manufacturing market is bifurcated on the basis of end-user and component. Based on end-users, the smart manufacturing market is divided into discrete industry and process industry. The discrete industry segment held a larger market share in 2020. Due to the rising production of medical devices, defense equipment, semiconductors, cars, and machines, advanced technologies are being adopted by these industries. Based on component, the smart manufacturing market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment holds a larger share of the market. The segment growth is due to the growing integration & implementation of RTL, robots, and sensors are expanding in manufacturing plants. Based on geography, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Austria, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Baltic states and Rest of Europe), and Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC).

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Smart Manufacturing Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000174/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Smart Parking Systems Market - The global smart parking systems market size was valued at US$ 398.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2017–2025.

Smart Lighting Market - The global Smart Lighting market size accounted for US$ 10.55 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 51.05 Bn in 2025.

Smart Cities Market - The global smart cities market size expected to grow from US$ 902.91 billion in 2017 to US$ 3651.49 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.08% from 2017 to 2025.

Smart Parking Market - The global smart parking market size is expected to grow from US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Smart Agriculture Market - The global smart agriculture market size is anticipated to account to US$ 11.3 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account to US$ 30.01 Bn by 2025.

Smart Water Meter Market - The global smart water meter market size was valued at US$ 1,506.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 3,832 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2018–2025.

Smart Glass Market - The global smart glass market size was valued at US$ 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 11.73 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019–2027.

Smart Inhalers Market - The global Smart Inhalers market size was valued at US$ 1,094.26million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,033.21million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Smart Syringes Market - The global smart syringes market size was valued at US$ 5,911.82 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 14,341.33 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Smart Coatings Market - The global smart coatings market size was valued US$ 5.5 billion in 2021, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Smart Bike Market - The global smart bike market size is valued US$ 1,431.77 million in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022–2028.

Smart Animal Trap Market - The global smart animal trap market size is expected to grow from US$ 334.36 million in 2022 to US$ 507.56 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Airport Market - The global smart airport market size is expected to grow from US$ 26,073.62 million in 2022 to US$ 66,763.46 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Display Market - The global smart display market size was valued at US$ 1,443.74 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 11,547.23 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 36.0% from 2022 to 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/smart-manufacturing-market
Industry Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-billion-smart-manufacturing-market-to-grow-at-6-cagr-globally-by-2028-driven-by-surging-adoption-of-rtls-increasing-trend-of-industry-4-0--3d-robotics-ai-iot-technologies--the-insight-partners-301643492.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

