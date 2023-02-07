365 Connect Celebrates Twenty-Years of Delivering Innovation to The Multifamily Housing Industry

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today it is celebrating twenty-years of exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry.

Since its launch in 2003, 365 Connect has continued to deliver an array of highly integrated solutions with a focus on streamlining workflows for both renters and property management teams. Along the way, the company has innovated several industry-first, including leading in digital inclusion with a platform-wide ADA Accessibility Certification, and its continuing commitment to recertify semi-annually. The company maintains WCAG Level 2.1 AA conformance, which stands at the top percentile of compliance.

365 Connect has also been recognized across the global stage, winning an array of prestigious technology awards, from the coveted Louisiana Governor's Technology Award to a series of international awards. Most recently, the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, was honored with an inaugural Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award, which recognizes entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses without venture capital or external funding. To date, the company has won 97 technology awards, which is more than any PropTech company in the multifamily housing space.

Today, the company provides an array of leading-edge self-service and automated solutions designed to not only meet the demands of the modern renter, but assist multifamily housing operators to supplement their workforce, eliminate redundant tasks, and increase bottom line revenue. Recently 365 Connect launched a fully automated leasing platform, capable of delivering a signature ready lease with move-in fee capture, without any intervention from property staff. The platform produces an immediate impact on operations and profitability.

"This year marks a historic milestone for our team, customers, and community," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "The world has changed dramatically over the past twenty-years, and so has the modern-day rental market. As we move forward into a new era, our focus is to perfect the renter experience through the power of automation, while modernizing currently broken processes that are creating complexities across our industry."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com

