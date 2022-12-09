365 Health Care - Changing the Lives of Medically Fragile Children Across Georgia With Their Private Home Care Service

Founder Lamon Houston, a special education teacher of 10 years, wants to make a difference in communities across Georgia.

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking care of medically fragile children can be challenging for parents already working a stressful and demanding career. To help meet the need for quality care for such children, 365 Health Care is going the extra mile to make a difference in Georgia residents' lives. This renowned home care service delivers a unique service that truly impacts the lives of those caring for our most vulnerable.

Lamon Houston, Founder of 365 Health Care

365 Health Care is a private home care service offering help to medically fragile children throughout Georgia. 365 Health Care focuses on children with various conditions, such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, hydrocephalus, and those who use a wheelchair. They are an approved GAPP company (Georgia Pediatric Program) that provides quality professional private home care .

Their experienced caregivers are licensed, insured, and trained to provide specialized care. They believe in providing a tailored home care service that meets each family's unique needs and provides the highest level of professional care.

They offer a wide range of services, including medication administration, physical therapy assistance, diet management services, and daily assistance with bathing, toileting, and dressing requirements.

The company was started by a special education teacher of 10 years, Lamon Houston, who wanted to service medically fragile children directly. His team of highly skilled nurses, therapists, and other medical professionals are experts in the field of home care and go the extra mile to deliver compassionate services. They also believe that every child deserves access to high-quality medical care at an affordable price. In this harsh economy, they know that families need help, and that's why they provide financial assistance to families who cannot afford our services independently.

Speaking on the matter, the company's founder, Lamon, said, "My passion has always been to help medically fragile children and children with different learning abilities. It fills me with joy how much they can flourish if proper care is given. Our team comprises highly trained and caring individuals who work daily to provide our clients with the best care. We offer healthcare services that are safe, effective, and affordable for medically fragile children throughout the state of Georgia."

They offer their services at no cost to the families because they are a Medicaid-approved provider. For families who don't qualify for Medicaid, a waiver will still allow their children to receive the services at no cost. This makes the process as simple as possible for our clients.

