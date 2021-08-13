U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

$ 367.01 Mn growth expected in Global Kiteboarding Equipment during 2020-2024 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Kiteboarding Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities with Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 367.01 million during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Market Dynamics

The launch of innovative products will drive the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market during 2020-2024. However, the higher cost of kiteboarding equipment than other leisure sports might hamper the market growth.

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in Olympics will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding S.L., BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Kites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Boards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Best Kiteboarding S.L.

  • BOARDS & MORE GmbH

  • Cabrinhakites Inc.

  • F-ONE

  • Litewave Kiteboards

  • Naish International

  • North Kiteboarding

  • Pryde Group

  • RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L

  • Switch Kiteboarding

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/kiteboarding-equipment-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-367-01-mn-growth-expected-in-global-kiteboarding-equipment-during-2020-2024--technavio-301354639.html

SOURCE Technavio

