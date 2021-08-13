$ 367.01 Mn growth expected in Global Kiteboarding Equipment during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Kiteboarding Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 367.01 million during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost 9%.
Market Dynamics
The launch of innovative products will drive the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market during 2020-2024. However, the higher cost of kiteboarding equipment than other leisure sports might hamper the market growth.
The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in Olympics will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding S.L., BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Kites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Boards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Best Kiteboarding S.L.
BOARDS & MORE GmbH
Cabrinhakites Inc.
F-ONE
Litewave Kiteboards
Naish International
North Kiteboarding
Pryde Group
RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L
Switch Kiteboarding
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
