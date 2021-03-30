$ 367.46 Million Growth in Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2021-2025 | Featuring Alkim Alkali Kimya AS, Dentas Paper Industry Inc., and Halkali Kagit among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is expected to grow by USD 367.46 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the paper manufacturing market in Turkey in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The paper manufacturing market in Turkey will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Paper Manufacturing Market Participants In Turkey:

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS

The company offers a wide range of paper manufacturing products.

Dentas Paper Industry Inc.

The company offers specialty kraft paper, sack kraft paper, and office and professional printing papers.

Halkali Kagit

The company offers a wide range of grey cardboard products.

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2021-2025: Segmentation

The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is segmented as below:

Product

The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is driven by the growing demand for paper-based packaging products. In addition, other factors such as the adoption of digital manufacturing for paper production are expected to trigger the paper manufacturing market in Turkey toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of paper manufacturing market in Turkey

