36Kr Adopts AIGC Technology to Enhance Content Production Efficiency and Cost Savings

BEIJING, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that the Company is adopting AIGC technology to empower its content ecosystem, enhancing its content production efficiency significantly and reducing costs. For example, the AIGC technology's text-to-image function will reduce the costs of image generation by hundreds of times. Furthermore, by leveraging its large language model and computing power, AIGC technology will substantially facilitate text creation and translation among a broad array of diverse languages with higher efficiency and further cost savings. Meanwhile, in terms of collecting information and collating documents, AIGC technology has proven capable of producing qualified preliminary drafts, helping the Company save on editing manpower and costs.

In addition, the 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform has also applied the AIGC technology to empower users to understand the products more precisely, enabling them to make better purchasing decisions while also communicating and interacting with the platform's intelligent customer services. Encouragingly, AIGC technology has improved the interaction on the Enterprise Service Review Platform by over 90% and content production efficiency by several times.

Furthermore, 36Kr recently became the first batch of companies to join Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) ERNIE Bot ecosystem. As one of the industry pioneers, 36Kr will be a fast mover in applying AIGC technology to its content production and business development, boosting content generation efficiency while also reducing costs.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com .

