U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.25
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,453.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,621.00
    +38.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.50
    +17.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3700
    +0.3740 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,718.41
    -182.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.92
    +39.33 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.28
    +60.58 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

36Kr Taps into European and Australia & New Zealand Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that 36Kr Global, a joint venture between the Company and Lotus Walk Inc., has entered European and Australia & New Zealand markets, further extending 36Kr's international business reach.

36Kr has been exploring business opportunities in overseas markets through 36Kr Global since 2017, growing into a leading player in terms of business media and enterprise service platform in Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. To further build on this success, 36Kr Global established on-site operational teams to expand into European and Australia & New Zealand markets by reporting regional business news, providing bi-lateral and multi-lateral business intelligence, as well as building media outlets KrEurope and Kr-ANZ to cater to local readers and clients. With these initiatives, 36Kr Global will deliver a full spectrum of enterprise services including industrial research, strategic consulting, international branding & communication, overseas government relations, cross-border financing, cross-border commerce as well as business partnership and eco-system building.

As a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, 36Kr has a proven track record of creating and producing high quality New Economy-centric business, finance, and corporate content. Over the years, the Company not only enriched its content presentation formats from text and image to audio, short-form video and live streaming, but also constantly expanded its distribution network to include almost all major third-party traffic platforms. Additionally, on the global presence front, 36Kr's content was recently included in the Bloomberg Terminal and Dow Jones Factiva news feeds, attesting to the Company's exceptional content generation capabilities and industry influence. Leveraging the strong foundation of its business media platform, 36Kr is also building a comprehensive service platform that is set to offer unparalleled online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services, to monetize its strong brand, user base, new economy coverage and vast traffic.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, said, "We are delighted to see 36Kr Global's expansion into European and Australia & New Zealand markets, as it further strengthens our international engagement and brand recognition. As increasingly more Chinese New Economy enterprises have plans to expand their business overseas, we believe this presents another opportunity for 36Kr to join hands with them and empower their growth as we do in our home market. We are excited to further capitalize our content strength and brand awareness, as we appeal to a broader audience base and further solidify our core competencies and value proposition in the global financial marketplace. With our tireless optimization and continuous long-term investments in our content, product and technology, we believe we are well-positioned to drive innovation and exchanges between China and the rest of the world and seize the immense commercialization opportunities in the new era, further unlocking values to our customers, users and investors globally."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

36Kr Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188
E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-taps-into-european-and-australia--new-zealand-markets-301367110.html

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • These 2 Pharmacy Chains Will Benefit From COVID Vaccine Boosters

    Then along came the delta variant of the coronavirus, and with it new medical knowledge supporting the idea of making booster shots available to further strengthen immunity against COVID-19. Logistics are being worked out to make sure boosters will be available by Sept. 20, a date set by the federal government, and resources including personal care providers and local pharmacies are lining up to administer the shots. The availability of boosters is leading people to book appointments, and may lead to much more than that for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.

  • 3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

    Contrarian investing works for plenty of investors, but growing your nest egg doesn't have to be so difficult. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) stock has climbed around 31% this year and just set a new high-water mark last week. Shares of Align Technology have been soaring right along with sales of its Invisalign brand of clear aligners.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nio stock drops after deliveries outlook cut, citing 'uncertainty' of chip supplies

    Shares of Nio Inc. slumped 4.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker cut its third-quarter deliveries outlook, citing the "uncertainty and volatility" of semiconductor supplies. The company now expects to deliver 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third quarter, down from previous guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles. For the month of August, the company deliveries increased 48.3% from a year ago to 5,880 vehicles. "While the company's new order reached an

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.