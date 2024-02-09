Will $36M Florida Lottery Mega Millions prize go unclaimed? The deadline is ticking.

A lucky individual won $36 million from the Florida Lottery back in August 2023, which will expire Sunday Feb. 11. But the catch is they must reach headquarters today.

The Florida Lottery announced on Thursday that a Mega Millions winning ticket worth $36 million is yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Publix, located at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim Draw Game tickets. The Florida Lottery states that the jackpot prize must be claimed by Feb. 11, 2024.

The winning ticket was from a drawing held on Aug. 15, 2023. The numbers drawn that day were 18, 39, 42, 57, and 63. The Mega Ball number is 7, and the Multiplier is 3x.

The ticket has to be claimed by the winner before 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday Feb. 9, even though it's not set to expire until Sunday Feb. 11. Per the Florida Lottery, prizes exceeding $1 million can only be claimed at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials told USA Today on Friday that there is no way the person can mail it in because the prize is over $250,000.

Call the Lottery's Customer Service at (850) 487-7787 or visit their website at www.floridalottery.com for more information. Use the Lottery's free mobile app for iOS and Android devices to scan your ticket barcode and check if it's a winner.

