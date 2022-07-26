37% of Air Fryer Market Growth to Originate from North America, Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 350.89 Million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Fryer Market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for air fryers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of working women will facilitate the air fryer market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 6.23% for the air fryer market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Fryer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Air Fryer Market: Key Driver

The expansion of the distribution network is one of the key drivers supporting the air fryer market growth. Vendors are adopting various strategies to promote their brands and broaden their customer base. One of the popular strategies adopted by the players in the global air fryer market is expanding their distribution channels.

Significantly, vendors are continuously emphasizing the distribution and promotion of their modern cooking appliances not only through physical retailers but also through online shopping portals. For instance, some popular e-commerce retailers that sell air fryers include Amazon.com Inc., Rakuten Commerce Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

This provides a significant growth potential to vendors offering a wide variety of air fryers. Thus, the distribution channel expansion strategy is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the global air fryer market during the forecast period.

Air Fryer Market: Major Challenge

Growing health concerns due to increased consumption of fried food products are one of the factors hampering the air fryer market growth. One of the most common problems in fried foods is due to skipping oil filtering cycles. Oil filtering helps food service establishments extend the life of oil and maintain the quality of food.

However, oil filtration incurs additional costs for end-users. The oil left unfiltered can affect the taste and quality of fried food products and increases the presence of fatty acids, which can adversely affect the consumer's body.

Continuous frying without filtration of oil can affect the quality of fried food products and increase the risk of health issues associated with the consumption of these products. This can also affect the energy efficiency of air fryers. Thus, these growing problems with the use of air fryers are expected to negatively affect market growth during the forecast period.

Air Fryer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Digital Air Fryer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Manual Air Fryer - size and forecast 2021-2026

The air fryer market share growth in the digital air fryer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The digital air fryers include liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), temperature sensors, variable thermostat settings, and several cooking modes such as max crisp, air fry, and others. The manual air fryer offers grills and basic frying settings, while in the digital air fryer, consumers can fry foods such as potato chips, meat, pastries, and several others, which increases the demand for digital air fryers. Furthermore, most vendors are focusing on digital air fryers, ensuring product innovations that lead to an increase in sales of digital air fryers globally. Such factors of the digital air fryer are expected to fuel the air fryer market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Air Fryer Companies

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart

De Longhi S.p.A

Gorenje Group

Gourmia Inc.

GoWISE USA

Groupe SEB

Havells India Ltd.

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

CALIBER BRANDS GENERAL TRADING LLC

NuWave LLC

Solara

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Xiaomi Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

The air fryer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market.

