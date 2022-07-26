U.S. markets closed

37% of Air Fryer Market Growth to Originate from North America, Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 350.89 Million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2021 to 2026

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Fryer Market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for air fryers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of working women will facilitate the air fryer market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 6.23% for the air fryer market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Air Fryer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

For detailed report analysis and competitive benchmarking insights. BROWSE SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

Air Fryer Market: Key Driver

  • The expansion of the distribution network is one of the key drivers supporting the air fryer market growth. Vendors are adopting various strategies to promote their brands and broaden their customer base. One of the popular strategies adopted by the players in the global air fryer market is expanding their distribution channels.

  • Significantly, vendors are continuously emphasizing the distribution and promotion of their modern cooking appliances not only through physical retailers but also through online shopping portals. For instance, some popular e-commerce retailers that sell air fryers include Amazon.com Inc., Rakuten Commerce Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • This provides a significant growth potential to vendors offering a wide variety of air fryers. Thus, the distribution channel expansion strategy is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the global air fryer market during the forecast period.

Air Fryer Market: Major Challenge

  • Growing health concerns due to increased consumption of fried food products are one of the factors hampering the air fryer market growth. One of the most common problems in fried foods is due to skipping oil filtering cycles. Oil filtering helps food service establishments extend the life of oil and maintain the quality of food.

  • However, oil filtration incurs additional costs for end-users. The oil left unfiltered can affect the taste and quality of fried food products and increases the presence of fatty acids, which can adversely affect the consumer's body.

  • Continuous frying without filtration of oil can affect the quality of fried food products and increase the risk of health issues associated with the consumption of these products. This can also affect the energy efficiency of air fryers. Thus, these growing problems with the use of air fryers are expected to negatively affect market growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Air Fryer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Digital Air Fryer - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Manual Air Fryer - size and forecast 2021-2026

The air fryer market share growth in the digital air fryer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The digital air fryers include liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), temperature sensors, variable thermostat settings, and several cooking modes such as max crisp, air fry, and others. The manual air fryer offers grills and basic frying settings, while in the digital air fryer, consumers can fry foods such as potato chips, meat, pastries, and several others, which increases the demand for digital air fryers. Furthermore, most vendors are focusing on digital air fryers, ensuring product innovations that lead to an increase in sales of digital air fryers globally. Such factors of the digital air fryer are expected to fuel the air fryer market growth during the forecast period.

REQUEST SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Some of the Major Air Fryer Companies

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Breville Group Ltd.

  • Cuisinart

  • De Longhi S.p.A

  • Gorenje Group

  • Gourmia Inc.

  • GoWISE USA

  • Groupe SEB

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • KENT RO Systems Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • CALIBER BRANDS GENERAL TRADING LLC

  • NuWave LLC

  • Solara

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • TTK Prestige Ltd.

  • Xiaomi Inc.

  • SharkNinja Operating LLC

The air fryer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, quality, and reliability to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. READ SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Related Reports Include

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 324.53 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.61% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with energy star certification is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing market for pre-used commercial electric fryers may impede the market growth. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 4.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The commercial cooking equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Air Fryer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 350.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Gorenje Group, Gourmia Inc., GoWISE USA, Groupe SEB, Havells India Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., CALIBER BRANDS GENERAL TRADING LLC, NuWave LLC, Solara, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and SharkNinja Operating LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Digital air fryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Manual air Fryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Breville Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cuisinart

  • 10.5 De Longhi S.p.A

  • 10.6 GoWISE USA

  • 10.7 Groupe SEB

  • 10.8 Havells India Ltd.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 NuWave LLC

  • 10.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 10.12 TTK Prestige Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/37-of-air-fryer-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-350-89-million-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-7-19-from-2021-to-2026--301591726.html

SOURCE Technavio

