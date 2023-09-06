With 37% ownership, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Butterfly Network's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Butterfly Network, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Butterfly Network?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Butterfly Network already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Butterfly Network's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Butterfly Network. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Butterfly Network's case, its Top Key Executive, Jonathan Rothberg, is the largest shareholder, holding 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.3% and 6.2% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Butterfly Network

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Butterfly Network, Inc.. Insiders own US$83m worth of shares in the US$391m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Butterfly Network. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 5.2% of the Butterfly Network shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

