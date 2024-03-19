With 37% ownership, Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Lifestyle Communities implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lifestyle Communities, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lifestyle Communities?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lifestyle Communities does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lifestyle Communities' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 16% of Lifestyle Communities shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Brahman Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Australian Super Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and James Kelly holds about 6.1% of the company stock. James Kelly, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lifestyle Communities

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Lifestyle Communities Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own AU$112m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Lifestyle Communities. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.3%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lifestyle Communities (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

